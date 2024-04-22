A South African gogo went viral on TikTok after participating in the Vala Umkhukhu dance challenge

The footage shows the grandmothers rocking a cute outfit and attempting the trendy dance moves

The video garnered many views and comments from netizens who admired the gogo's youthfulness

A gogo did the "Vala Umkhukhu" challenge and won online praise. Image: @abuti_ntswembu

Source: TikTok

TheVala Umkhukhu dance challenge has taken Mzansi TikTok by storm, and one gogo didn't want to miss out on the action.

Gogo's amapiano dance goes viral

A TikTok video shared by @abuti_ntswemb shows the grandmother sporting, a hat, takkies and a pretty dress as she attempts to pull off some of the trendy dance moves associated with the viral amapiano dance challenge.

Watch the video below:

Gogo has SA entertained

The video entertained scores of Mzansi netizens who responded with admiration and funny commentary.

While some showed the gogo love, others joked about her mature age versus her youthful personality.

stillSektion tao1 replied:

"That time simhlonipha kanjan esontweni lo mama (That time we respect this grandmother so much in church)."

Thamimelvin♟️ responded:

"Kanti babanani abazali (What is wrong with our parents)."

Sebza_Ndlovu

"Someone said "bathathe Old Mutual"."

@Lerato_2012 replied:

"Ave ngithanda youth endala (I just love the old youth)."

Ramabele Baxolile said:

"Sinenkinga entsha (We have a new problem)."

#MATHAH replied:

"Ntambama umzukulu uzobe erabha amadolo ngemburkheysheni (In the evening her grandchild will be rubbing her knees with ointment)."

Manjomane_mbambo❤️ said:

"Lapho akayiboni I airtime njalo lomuntu (That time this person can't read airtime)."

tasha_king commented:

"Mniken iHubbly abheme!(Give her hubbly)."

Gogo hilariously rejects grandson's samoosas and demands KFC

In another story, Briefly News reported that a gogo did not mince her words when clarifying what she wanted for lunch.

A TikTok video shared by her grandson @siyandambhele5 shows him bringing her a plate of tasty samoosas and sauce, which she receives with much gratitude.

@siyandambhele5 can be heard explaining that since she has the samoosas, he will no longer buy her KFC - which he had initially promised her.

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News