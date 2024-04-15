A South African gogo left the internet laughing with her firm stance on lunch in a video

In a TikTok video, her grandson offered her samoosas, but she hilariously rejected them upon learning it meant giving up her promised KFC

The elderly woman's attitude had Mzansi netizens amused as she demanded her chicken

A gogo made it clear that she wanted KFC over samoosas in a funny video. Image: @siyandambhele5

Source: TikTok

A gogo did not mince her words when it came to clarifying what she wanted for lunch.

Gogo rejects grandson's samoosas

A TikTok video shared by her grandson @siyandambhele5 shows him bringing her a plate of tasty samoosas and sauce, which she receives with much gratitude.

@siyandambhele5 can be heard explaining that since she has the samoosas, he will no longer buy her KFC - which he had initially promised her.

Upon hearing the deal, the unimpressed grandmother quickly rejected the samoosas and told her grandson that he could take them back as she wanted her KFC and was not willing to compromise.

Watch the hilarious video below:

Gogo's KFC demands have SA in stitches

The video sparked humour and funny comments online as netizens were amused by how the old lady changed her tune when she was told she would not be getting her fried chicken if she accepted the fried pastry snack.

Philly commentd:

"'Unkulunkulu akbusise" those words ♥️."

TALIBAN said:

"Ngicela ukumthengela iKentuky."

Phathiz replied:

"Kshuthi bonke abantu abadala bayazifela nge KFC."

Gugumuthwa said:

"Alisuke ikhehla lase KFC kungene ugogo."

leendo N responded:

“'Unkulunkulu akubusise' made me so teary imikhuleko yabazali ❤️❤️❤️ ."

zanelemnyandu said:

"Nami ngathengela mama pizza ngizitshela kuthi zojabula wathi cha kunalo flower bekufanele ngithengele KFC ."

ncamseenokwazi wrote:

"Thatha oSamoosa bakho shem ."

Gogo's heartfelt thanks and praise for new bed goes viral

In another story, Briefly News reported that a gogo's gratitude for receiving a new bed left many netizens feeling emotional.

A touching TikTok video shared by @siyandambhele5 shows the elderly woman stepping out of her house to see the new bed delivered outside.

Upon observing the unexpected gift, the gogo begins praying and praising the Lord for being so good and faithful to her.

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News