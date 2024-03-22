A young woman who tried creating content at KFC fell with her wings and ice cream

The hun was captured in a TikTok video fetching her order with too much excitement

The online community reacted to the clip, with many laughing at the situation and joking about not going back to that KFC

A woman fell at KFC with her ice cream while creating content. Images: @Khomotso Ma'lesego/ Facebook, @Jeff Greenberg/ Getty Images

A young lady didn't expect what happened to her as she was creating content for her social media fellows.

In the TikTok video uploaded by @khomotsomalesego, she was at one of the popular fast food outlets, KFC. The hun can be seen going to the counter to collect her order. She was visibly excited and dancing.

She picked up her order from the counter, which included wings and ice cream. As she made her way to the table, she was dancing. It was then that she slipped on the floor and fell along with the ice creams.

According to the caption, she said that the situation was far from funny at that moment, but realising that it was captured on camera made it hilarious.

"It was not funny at all but became funnier after realising it happened on camera Noooo dikoloto ga di right at all."

Woman hilariously falls with ice cream at KFC

Watch the funny TikTok video below:

TikTokkers were enetertauned

The video garnered over 100k likes, with many online users laughing at the situation.

@No.nhlanhla laughed:

"And you tried saving the ice cream shem."

@Lemogang Keatlaretse Tshelane commented:

"I’d never come back to that kfc✋."

@Tidikwane. joked:

"The floor ate sana, and left no crumps."

@unclescott_00 said:

"I'd get up and run."

@sir.wandi asked:

"Did they zama you with a another meal for free, at least??? Ngl that would be cute."

