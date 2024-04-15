A woman shared a video showing herself hiding in a dark closet during a recent visit to her bae's house

The video shows her overcome with regret as she revealed she was dating a man who was already in a relationship

She said she'd never go back, sparking funny judgements from amused social media users on TikTok

A woman shared a hilarious TikTok video revealing her regretful situation after visiting her man. Image: AaronAmat

Source: Getty Images

A Johannesburg woman had South African social media users laughing and shaking their heads after sharing footage of her said chick chronicles.

Side chick gets stuck in the closet

A TikTok video by @sedi_girl6 shows her recording footage from inside a dark closet where she was hiding after a visit to her man went from sweet to sour.

In the clip, @sedi_girl6 is heard explaining that she was hiding in the closet after her man's main chick arrived home while she was still there.

Voices of her man and his girlfriend can be heard in the background as @sedi_girl6 nervously shares her regret of dating a man who was already in a relationship.

"Yekani abantu babantu!!! (Leave people's people) I’m never going back guys," @sedi_girl6 wrote in the post's caption.

Mzansi reacts to woman's messy love affair

Many netizens responded to the video with humour and witty comments. Some poked fun at the side chick's awkward situation, and others questioned how she got in the closet.

Eyethu Nicolette Mavundla commented:

"When you said Yoh the last time chishe ngaqhuma ♥️ Jesu... story time ukuthi ufike njani apho."

Nomandziyela replied:

"Get out of thee and let them hit you once."

mandimseleku said:

"Haibo, phuma lapho ulwe bakushaye once!!."

Thutoedu replied:

"Uthini manimkhuza."

Sindy M462 commented:

"Haibo how did you even get in there? I hope you got out."

PhumyKhathide responded:

"Were you two done? ."

siwelasakwanonksi . said:

"Ngizokukhahlela mina ."

NeNe☺️ replied:

"Manje girl tell me, when are you going back to your man? ."

