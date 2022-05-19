A funny video of a woman hiding inside a closet at her man’s house has been doing the rounds on social media

In the clip, she reveals that she is a side-chick and is making sure she is not seen by the main girlfriend who arrived at the house

The woman humorously shared details of the awkward moment and even says a little prayer in her hiding place

A gusty side-chick had South African netizens laughing out loud after sharing a video of herself reporting live from a closet when a visit to her man went south.

The funny video was shared by TikTok user @imthatdude2.0 and shows the woman hiding in the closet as she explains what is happening.

Peeps were amused by a side chick's reaction when she had to hide from her man's bae in the closet. Image: @imthatdude2.0/TikTok

She reveals that she is the side chick and has been hiding for almost three hours after her man’s main girlfriend and has to make sure that she is not seen.

“I’m even wearing a doekie and if she sees me, I’m in trouble,” she explains.

The main girlfriend can be heard in the background inquiring about a handbag to which the side chick responds by saying “Oh my God” in the video.

“This dude is a killer, guys. He he he… I’m in a weird angle look at this position. I’m in a pickle. Father God help me. I’ve been sitting here for like three hours now. Being a side is nice this guy owes me a trip to Dubai,” the woman says in the video.

South Africans could not help but join in on the laughter in response to the woman's comical take on the incident.

Check out the TikTok video and the comments below:

Stiff_Mystur wrote:

“It's her sense of humor for me.”

iamsizibastiba replied:

“And she's having a lot of fun.”

Leo reacted:

“The doekie got me and then the laugh.”

user1102732816823 said:

“It's the small prayer for me.”

Vusisizwe Buthelezi responded:

“You understand the assignment Amanda!”

farriefara2 commented:

“Don't forget to put your phone on silent kkkkk.”

Khana wrote:

“Not me whispering my laughter.”

