LOL: Married Man Ready to Give Up Family for Side Chick, Says “It’s Not Serious”

A local man has got Mzansi startled after suggesting he'd put his entire family at risk for a side chick

The silly man even offered to use his baby's bottle milk money to pay for the side chicks every whim

Naturally, social media users found the post hysterical and headed to the comments section to react

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly.co.za News on your News Feed!

Twitter user, @danielmarven has got Mzansi laughing after taking to the timeline to share one very saucy convo between a married man and his potential side piece. The risky fella says he's willing to give up his family for a chance with the pretty lady.

A local man is willing to risk it all for his side chick. Images: Getty

Source: Getty Images

, @danielmarven shared screenshots of the ridiculous conversation.

"I love South Africa," he humorously captioned the post.

In the chat, our saucy lady sends a suggestive pic to her fella. The brave Casanova responds by saying he'd leave his wife and child for her any day.

The irresponsible man even says he'll sacrifice the baby's bottle milk just to make sure she has nice things.

Mzansi social media users were definitely shocked by the exchange. Check out some of the comments below:

@lcoma1 said:

"He must be mad! Even own kids on the stake."

@cher_baebae said:

"My marriage is the one that's not serious... I am not okay after reading this convo Habe!!!!!!!!!!"

@DonaldMbhiza said:

"Yoooh some people."

@_Mahlatse89 said:

"Things “we as men” say when we want to smash."

@KSomething10 said:

"He knew all he had to do is mention money so that he can get her attention. Fellas stop chasing women, chase money and watch these girls dance to your tune."

@vhapasa said:

"Golddigger that one."

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel

Zodwa Wabantu toys with idea of having 3 baes, fans offer themselves

Meanwhile, Briefly News previously reported that Zodwa Wabantu has decided that one man is just not enough for her, she would like three. If there was anyone who people would have thought this would come from, it would be Zodwa.

Taking to social media with a boomerang of her and two men, Zodwa decided that three boyfriends sound like a pretty good idea.

Zodwa is one independent and strong woman, handling three men would be a piece of cake, and she’d enjoy it.

Seeing Zodwa’s request, some fans stepped up to the plate and offered to be one of Zodwa’s three bae’s.

@sibusiso_maggz_sa told Zodwa to sign him up:

“Count me in.”

@mlindih suggested he be the fourth if the other three places have already been taken:

“Haibo can I be the 4th.”

@stochx feels Zodwa should kiss her freedom goodbye as three men are a lot:

“Then say good bye to the shape and freedom.”

Enjoyed reading our story? Download BRIEFLY's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

Source: Briefly.co.za