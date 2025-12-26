The Border Management Authority cleared a festive season backlog at the Beitbridge border

Officials say improved operations, technology such as drones, and strong law enforcement cooperation helped manage high volumes and curb smuggling

The BMA says normal traffic flow has been restored and border security remains effective during peak travel periods

BMA successfully processed thousands of people crossing the Beitbridge border post. Image:@TheBMA_SA/X

Source: Twitter

The Border Management Authority (BMA) has confirmed that it cleared a significant backlog of travellers at the Beitbridge port of entry on Christmas Day, processing more than 18,000 people.

According to SABC News, long queues had died down by Thursday, 25 December 2025, as officials carried out efficient operations to ensure the successful movement of people across the border post.

BMA speaks on successfully clearing the backlog

BMA Assistant Commissioner Murdock Ramathuba welcomed the outcome of the festive season operations, noting that the movement of travellers was managed successfully without any major security incidents. He said the authority remains satisfied with how border processes were handled during the peak travel period.

“We can say we are back to normal because the number of people crossing is what we typically see on any day of the year, so the operation was successful in terms of departures,” he said.

“We had a hectic period over the weekend until yesterday, with long queues involving pedestrians, buses and trucks. This morning, however, there was not a single truck on the road,” Ramathuba added.

The BMA also said the use of advanced technology and armoured vehicles has assisted in tackling cross-border crime. In the past two weeks, more than 150 people allegedly involved in smuggling goods worth R1.6 million were intercepted.

“The technology that was introduced, including the use of drones, is working well for us,” Ramathuba said.

The BMA added that improved collaboration with other law enforcement agencies continues to yield positive results, particularly during busy travel periods such as the festive season.

Over 150,000 people crossed over to South Africa in January 2024

More than 15,000 travellers entered South Africa through the Beitbridge border post in Limpopo on 4 January 2024. The Border Management Authority (BMA) confirmed that 120 undocumented migrants were apprehended while attempting to enter the country illegally on the same day. The arrests formed part of intensified control measures aimed at managing both lawful and unlawful crossings.

Speaking in a video interview shared by eNCA, BMA Commissioner Michael Masiapato said authorities had anticipated increased volumes at the border. He explained that systems were put in place to deal with high numbers of legal travellers, while also strengthening enforcement against illegal entry. According to Masiapato, approximately 20,000 people crossed through Beitbridge on the day, with about 3,000 travelling into Zimbabwe. He added that a significant proportion of those crossings were made by pedestrians, contributing to congestion at the port of entry.

BMA processed 18,000 passengers at Beitbridge. Image: @CrimeWatch_RSA/X

Source: Twitter

Previously, Briefly News reported that a man was arrested at the Beitbridge border post in Limpopo after allegedly attempting to smuggle explosives into South Africa. The South African Police Service (SAPS) confirmed that the suspect was apprehended on 17 May 2025 during routine border operations.

According to SABC News, the explosives were discovered hidden inside a trailer being towed by a vehicle at the port of entry. Police said the 28-year-old suspect is scheduled to appear before the Musina Magistrates’ Court on 19 May 2025, where he will face charges related to the contravention of the Explosives Act. Limpopo provincial police commissioner Lieutenant General Thembi Hadebe praised officials at the Beitbridge Port of Entry for their alertness and coordinated efforts.

In another incident, Briefly News reported that at least 24 people were killed in a devastating head-on collision involving a passenger bus and a commercial truck about 10 kilometres from the Beitbridge border between South Africa and Zimbabwe. The bus was travelling from Zimbabwe to South Africa when it crashed into a truck carrying 34 tonnes of magnesium bound for Chirundu, a border town between Zimbabwe and Zambia.

According to Beitbridge District Medical Officer Dr Lenos Samhere, 17 victims were pronounced dead at the scene, while seven others later died in hospital after sustaining severe head injuries. More than 30 passengers were rushed to nearby medical facilities following the crash, with 12 reported to be in critical condition. Authorities have launched an investigation into the cause of the collision, as emergency services continue to manage the aftermath of one of the deadliest crashes recorded in the area.

Source: Briefly News