Global site navigation

BMA Arrests 120 Foreign Nationals Trying To Cross the Beitbridge Border Illegally
South Africa

BMA Arrests 120 Foreign Nationals Trying To Cross the Beitbridge Border Illegally

by  Tebogo Mokwena 2 min read
  • The Border Management Authority continues to crack down on illegal immigrants entering the country
  • It arrested 120 foreign nationals since the beginning of 2025, and it noted that a lot of people were trying to enter the country
  • As a result, it processed around 20,000 people, 17,000 of which were people travelling from Zimbabwe to South Africa

CHECK OUT: Turn unemployment into income. Your next job starts here.

With nine years of experience, Tebogo Mokwena, a Briefly News current affairs journalist, provided insights into infrastructure challenges and state-owned enterprises in South Africa at Daily Sun and Vutivi Business News.

The Border Management Authority said 20,000 people passed the Beitbridge border on 4 January 2025
The BMA arrested 120 people who tried to cross Beitbridge illegally. Image: Marco Longari/ AFP via Getty Images
Source: Getty Images

BEITBRIDGE, LIMPOPO — More than 15,000 people entered South Africa through the Beitbridge border in Limpopo. The Border Management Authority (BMA) arrested 120 illegal immigrants trying to enter illegally on 4 January 2024.

BMA discusses border traffic

@eNCA posted a video interviewing the BMA's Commissioner, Mike Masiapato. He said the border prepares for high volumes of legal and illegal crossings. He said the border experienced a high volume of people crossing the border. Out of the 20,000 people who crossed the border on 4 January, 3000 were crossing into Zimbabwe. A large number of them were pedestrians crossing the border.

Read also

Video of drunk Limpopo villagers attacking ambulance with patient enrages SA

PAY ATTENTION: stay informed and follow us on Google News!

Watch the video here:

What happened at Beitbridge in 2024

SA weighs in

South Africans shared their opinions.

Kommander Josh said:

"The Zimbabwean government should be preventing these illegal immigrants from their side, but because this management of the border is a fluke, they don't prevent their people."

Henriette Frohlich said:

"A strengthened border control is critical to managing the economic, social and environmental crisis in South Africa."

Pepper said:

"The Zimbabwean Government is secretly encouraging this. Only fools will believe that they want to solve this course."

Read also

Traffic volumes to increase on N1, N12, N4, N2, R61 as holidaymakers return home; SA reacts

Kim Kullman said:

"120 is not even a drop in the ocean."

Simpa Luyolo said:

"If it wasn't for Dr Motsoaledi, nothing would have been done about our porous borders."

27,000 stopped at Beitbridge in 2024

In a related article, Briefly News reported that the BMA prevented 27,000 people from entering the country in January 2024. During a 43-day operation, the BMA stopped illegal immigrants from crossing the Beitbridge border.

It also prevented people without proper documentation from entering the country. Interpol had flagged some of them. 924 people were banned from entering SA for five years.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

Source: Briefly News

Authors:
Tebogo Mokwena avatar

Tebogo Mokwena (Current Affairs editor) Tebogo Mokwena is a Current Affairs Editor at Briefly News. He has a Diploma in Journalism from ALISON. He joined Daily Sun, where he worked for 4 years covering politics, crime, entertainment, current affairs, policy, governance and art. He was also a sub-editor and journalist for Capricorn Post before joining Vutivi Business News in 2020, where he covered small business news policy and governance, analysis and profiles. He joined Briefly News in 2023. Tebogo passed a set of trainings by Google News Initiative Email: tebogo.mokwena@briefly.co.za

Tags:
Hot: