Border Management Authority (BMA) prevented entry to over 27,000 people during the festive season

BMA Commissioner Dr Mike Masiapato spoke to the press about the outcome of the 43-day operation

South African citizens express doubt about BMA's effectiveness in curbing illegal immigration

A South African Police Service (SAPS) patrol car drove past people returning to Zimbabwe at the Beitbridge border in South Africa. Image: Marco Longari

Source: Getty Images

The Border Management Authority (BMA) kept a vigilant watch over the festive season.

It resulted in the refusal of entry to over 27,000 people attempting to enter South Africa.

Cracking down on illegal immigration

According to SABCNews, BMA Commissioner, Dr Mike Masiapato, shared insights into the 43-day operation conducted during the holidays.

Masiapato said many people attempted to enter the country without proper documentation and were deported. In some cases, those flagged by Interpol were denied entry.

BMA bans undesirables

He said the process involved fingerprinting and 924 people were declared as undesirable and banned from re-entering South Africa for five years.

Notably, the majority of these cases were intercepted at the ports of entry to Mozambique, and Zimbabwe.

Citizens voice out scepticism

South African citizens are questioning BMA's results. Some said they keep seeing undocumented foreigners in their communities and expressed concern about the measures to curb illegal immigration.

Ayoyo Ayo mentioned:

"How many are crossing the river and fence?"

First-Born Hassani stated:

"Don't trust or believe everything you hear. There is no fence there between Zim and SA."

Kevin Makgetla wrote:

"We have over 20,000 here in Soshanguve Ext, probably more."

Hilda Thembi commented:

"Haha, we see new faces in our local."

Honest Nkadimeng added:

"But here in Oliven Centurion, I see new illegal foreigners every day."

Ďa Phênomeñál Contiñentál Déè said:

"It's all lies."

Richard Keitumetsi said:

"20,000 used crocodiles to cross into South Africa."

