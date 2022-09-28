Two Nigerian men were arrested in Pretoria by the Hawks and Interpol following a raid

The men are believed to be part of a Nigerian cult involved in online scams called "Air Lords"

South Africans have congratulated the Hawks and Interpol for carrying out such good work

PRETORIA - A joint operation between the Hawks and Interpol has resulted in the arrests of two Nigerian men in Pretoria on Wednesday, 28 September. The men aged 32 and 42 have been linked to an online scam syndicate.

The arrests took place in the Pretoria East suburb of Equestria during a dawn raid led by the law enforcement agencies. During the raids, officials managed to seize laptops, cellphones, thousands of rands in cash, and an unlicensed gun.

According to TimesLIVE, the suspects are believed to be part of a Nigerian cult called the "Air Lords", an organisation that is a direct rival of another online syndicate group called the "Black Axe" movement.

Members of the "Black Axe" movement were arrested last year for their alleged involvement in online romance scams.

Hawks spokesperson Katlego Mogale stated that the suspects will be linked to online scams being investigated by the 419 provincial task team. In addition, similar arrests will be conducted in various countries.

"This arrest is but one of several simultaneous happening in other countries tracing the suspects involved in online scams such as romance, investments, Bitcoin, employment and related advance fee fraud,” said Mogale.

According to JacarandaFM, the suspects will appear in court soon and face charges related to wire fraud, access device fraud, conspiracy to commit fraud and money laundering schemes. One of the alleged criminals will also be charged with having an unlicensed gun and ammunition.

South Africas react

@Loveliv33541892 said:

"When Interpol gets involved, then it means juju's brothers are it."

@tshepiso_walker said:

"Well done, Interpol continue arresting these Nigerian criminals."

