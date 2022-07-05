A lady shared the shocking details of how she was scammed by a Sandton man she met on Tinder

She revealed that he sought to help her with her financial woes by performing certain rituals at his shrine

She was told to go to all the major banks and apply for loans and gave the man R1 million with the hope to gain R7 million

Connecting with potential love interests online can be fun and exciting for young people but it can also come with potential risks.

A lady met a man from Sandton on Tinder whom she started chatting on WhatsApp unaware that he’d rock her life and put her in great debt.

A lady was left heartsore and in debt after falling for a man's trickery. Image: Stock Image/Getty Images

Speaking to W24, the woman disclosed that during their conversations the told her that he had been praying for her financial situation as he could tell she was always broke.

“Soon after, he called and told me to wrap R420 in a white cloth and bring two candles and a bag to his house. When I got to the house, he took me to a room where there was a shrine. He said that's where he communicates with his ancestors. He took me through the whole house, and the garden where he had several animal hides hanging. He said they were from the sacrifices he made for his ancestors,” the woman said.

As time went by, the man asked her to bring more items such as a 750g Ricoffy tin, which after being brought to the said shrine, released strange items such as a R20 note tied with a string, a black plastic doll, and an old bone. The man said these were evil things from her house.

The woman said a voice then started talking from the shrine, which the man indicated was his ancestors, telling her to go to all the major banks and apply for loans.

“I was given five banks to go to in one day and told that those ancestors wanted to bless me and make my money grow. They also said borrowing money would be a way to keep SARS from questioning me once there are suddenly considerable amounts in my bank account,” she said.

According to the woman, the voices kept saying her relationship with the man was approved by the ancestors, and they were preparing money to bless them for future generations.

She borrowed R950 000 and withdrew R100 000 from savings and credit cards. She was told to bring the money to the shrine, where it would be multiplied, which she did.

“After that, he would bully me daily with phone calls and threats. He was now asking for R1 200 for 6 chickens to be sacrificed. If I didn't give him the money, he would be shouting and swearing at me to a point where I would be crying.”

After about a week, he told her to go to the house alone to collect a box with R7 000 000 inside. She was told not to open the box until 11 June.

“When the day came, he kept saying I shouldn't open the box. I told him the loans needed to be paid, but he kept saying to relax as the loans would be paid off. About four days later, I decided to open the box, only to find black pieces of paper. The promised money was not there.”

She opened a case with the SAPS. The woman said the man now blames her for bringing the police to his house and told her to go to the police and demand her money. He denies ever receiving any money from her.

Mzansi netizens shared their views on the woman’s dilemma on Facebook, with many saying it was her greed for money that landed her in the stressful position.

Bongiwe Ngubane replied:

“I'd be ashamed to tell anyone I fell for such a scam. It speaks of the greed one has. The scammer preyed on your greed my lady.”

Sifiso Vumisa Malindi said:

“Nothing here but simple pure greed, we don't sympathise with this kind at all this is 2022 you detect a scam thousand miles away.”

Elpece Musiq responded:

“She needs to forget about this problem of money. She must get psychological evaluation because you really should not use your common sense to fall for this after so many similar stories frequented social media and yet you didn't learn your lesson.”

Interpol arrests alleged romance scam kingpin James Aliyu who scammed people of over R192 Million

In a separate story, Briefly News reported that a Nigerian national believed to be a cybercrime kingpin, James Aliyu, has been arrested by Interpol agents after a six-year investigation conducted by the US Department of Homeland Security investigations and the US Secret Service.

James Aliyu, popularly known in South African social circles, was apprehended on Wednesday, 29 June at his luxury home in Sandton, Johannesburg. He is being accused of running romance scams and defrauding people of approximately R192 million in online romance scams and business email fraud.

According to TimesLIVE, Aliyu gained a large following on Instagram and is known for posting pictures of his lavish lifestyle. It has been alleged that Aliyu is connected to several high-profile criminals who have been convicted and is considered a major player in the scamming industry.

