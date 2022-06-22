A father was more than proud of his daughter as they worked together for the first time in an operation room

Drs Harold and Sophia Roberts performed their first heart surgery side by side, and the American dad was full of praises for his grown-up girl

Harold, who boasts 30 years of experience as a surgeon, said his daughter did a "really good job" during the complex heart surgery

One of the biggest desires of parents is to be positive role models their children can follow, even in their vocation.

Father and daughter, Drs Sophia and Harold Roberts, performed heart surgery together. Photo: People.

One man was honoured and delighted to be in the same field of work with his daughter and even work side by side.

Complicated case

Sophia Roberts, a cardiothoracic surgeon in training, was privileged to join her father, Harold Roberts, to perform heart surgery.

"It was a pretty complicated case. But she, if I say so myself, did a really good job," the proud dad told People.

It was their first-ever working relationship and the dad, who boasts 30 years of experience, was delighted to work with his ambitious daughter.

Good set of hands

Harold could not stop praising his gorgeous daughter, a second-year resident in a seven-year program training at Washington University.

"She's got a good set of hands and a very good head to go with it," he told the St. Louis Public radio station.

Supernatural experience

Sophia recalled when she was 11 years old accompanying his dad to the operation room, where her passion was birthed.

"There are all these different tubes and things coming out of the heart that basically recirculate all the blood in the body while the heart is not beating anymore.

So to see a heart beating, and then stop and then beat again — as an 11-year-old, that's almost like a supernatural experience," she said on the radio station.

After working with her daughter, who looked up to him and hoped one day she would step in his shoes, Harold hopes the experience of working together was just the first of many.

Source: TUKO.co.ke