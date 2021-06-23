A young South African lady has inspired her peers on social media after graduating on the same day as her influential father

A stunning Lesego Sema also shared the news on Facebook and her LinkedIn page as she just bagged a BCom degree in Accounting

At the same time, her dad has also received good messages after clinching an MBA qualification - they are truly inspiring many in Mzansi

It’s always a big day when you celebrate your graduation but it becomes more special when you achieve it with your father. That is the story of a beautiful Lesego Sema who recently qualified with a BCom degree in Accounting and she is looking for a job.

Sema’s story was profiled by Varsity World on Facebook, she says their day was very precious because her dad made it with an MBA degree.

South Africans are inspired by a father and daughter who graduated with degrees on the same day.

The post reads on Facebook:

"All I can say is this was a precious day. My dad was graduating with his MBA and me BCom Accounting. These were not the easy few years but definitely worth. I love him very much and I know nothing is impossible. At the moment I am currently looking for work and I know it will work out.”

South Africans are inspired by a father and daughter who graduated with degrees on the same day.

@Omolemo Molefe said:

“Wow, congratulations to you and your dad.”

@Mmuelli Mosia said:

“Congratulations Dad & Daughter.”

@Nqobani Zulu said:

“Inspired: MBA.”

@Nombulelo Kubheka said:

“Congratulations.”

@Douglas Theron said:

“Well done to both of you. I am a father of 2 girls, that takes a real man, my dear u can be proud of yourself and your father.. wonderful achievement. Daddy you are a legend.”

@Fikile Dlamini said:

“You have an amazing dad #Lesego. We truly appreciate him, may God bless him. Well done and congratulations to #both #of #you. Thank you Daddy for your inspiration.”

@Innocent Nyama said:

“It must have been the proudest moment..”

Proud mom and daughter graduate on the same day, what a bond

Still covering education news, Briefly News ran a story that a beautiful mother and daughter recently became the ultimate goals after they graduated on the very same day.

In a truly inspirational post shared online, the young woman proudly shared the exciting news with her followers.

The post that was made by the young lady with the Twitter handle, @Tshoki_Moses also included some snaps of herself and her mom looking all sorts of amazing in their matching cap and gowns and smiles.

The post amassed over 8k likes and many thoughtful comments from locals who could not wait to jump on the opportunity to congratulate the dynamic duo.

@Jan_Siphiwe said

"Abanye ba Graduate-a nabo mamabo .Abany bahleba nabo..abanye ba thakata nabo. Congratulations,what a proud moment it is for the both of you."

