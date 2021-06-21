Thishiwe Ziqubu Shares How She Came Out as Gay to Her Father

South African actress Thishiwe Ziqubu used Father's Day to share a heartwarming story about how she came out to her father as gay

The media personality said that the conservative and elderly Zulu man was very accepting of her sexual orientation

Mzansi social media users were inspired and impressed by the sweet story about acceptance

Mzansi actress Thishiwe Ziqubu recently reflected about how accepting her father was when she came out.

Thishiwe Ziqubu opened up about how accepting her father was to her. Image: @thishiwe

Source: Twitter

As many celebrated their fathers on Father’s Day, Thishiwe used the opportunity to share a heartwarming story about how she told her dad about her sexual orientation.

Taking to Twitter, the media personality said:

“When I tried to come out to my father he told me to shut up and passed me a drink. Like why [are] you explaining yourself, bro? I like you and I like your girlfriend so ngcela ungdluliseli idash [please pass me a dash]. So grateful for this guy. Mama left me in good hands.”

Thishiwe went on to say that her father was a stereotypical Zulu man, so for him to be so accepting shows that there is no reason for others to be prejudiced.

Her story left many feeling inspired and impressed by how well her father handled the situation.

@kanyitp said:

“Wow, so many got disowned for who they are. Your father's love and acceptance is top-tier. He is one in a million, you are truly blessed Tish. God bless his wonderful soul.”

@stabiloboss said:

“God bless that man.”

@luyandamagubane said:

“Black dads that support their queer kids are absolutely the best. My dad even offered to cover my IVF costs if I needed a little someone, I guess he is unaware of the occurring costs. I guess he was just showing off as a Zulu man ukuthi he's advanced.”

@feminist_rogue said:

“Loving Thishiwe’s thread on acceptance from parents. There’s really no justification for parents’ homophobia.”

Thishiwe Ziqubu raves about her wins with only a matric education

Thishiwe Ziqubu took to social media to share that she has achieved a lot in her life with only a matric certificate. The award-winning actress took to Twitter to encourage her fans to follow their dreams even if they did not get an opportunity to further their studies after matriculating.

The film director and writer has acted on movies such as Hard To Get, Tell Me Sweet Something and Wonder Boy For President.

She has also appeared on TV shows such as Rhythm City and Emoyeni.

