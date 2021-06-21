Simphiwe Ngema shares invaluable lessons her father taught her

- Simphiwe Ngema shared some invaluable lessons that she has learnt from her father and asked fans to do the same in celebration of Father’s Day

- Sharing a clip on social media, Simz explained that she is the strong and independent woman she is today because of her dad

- Fans let Simz know that she is lucky to have the father she does and shared their own amazing stories and lessons with her

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly.co.za News on your News Feed!

Simphiwe Ngema took to social media on Father’s Day to thank her dad for all the advice he gave her and to ask fans what their own fathers taught them. Taking to social media with a sweet clip, Simz shared some of the valuable lessons her father has taught her and asked fans what theirs are.

One thing that really stuck out for Simz is family and being an independent woman. Her father always puts family first and has always pushed Simz to be a strong and independent woman.

Simz shares some of the invaluable lessons her father taught her

“Happy Father’s Day to all the fathers. I have learnt so much from my dad and today I’d like you to appreciate your father by sharing the most important values He has taught you. Use the hashtag #Goldseries and #youreverydayluxury. Let’s show our fathers some love.”

Simphiwe Ngema is so grateful for all the invaluable lessons that her father taught her, and wanted her fans to share theirs. Image: @simzngema.

Source: Instagram

Fans share some of the priceless lessons their dads taught them

Fans took to the comment section to share their stories and the lessons their fathers have taught them. Dads have such a big impact on their children’s lives and shape the people they become.

@leighboo_nagel: “He taught me that I should always put myself first and never ever suffer from*Bazothini Abantu* syndrome always push n get where I want #goldseries #youreverydayluxury.”

@pamncube: “My dad is all about self-empowerment... be your own person value yourself first so that you’ll be able to value the next person.”

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel

@olgahsigudla: “#Goldseries#youreceryday my dad taught me to believe in myself, how to respect ppl around. He told me that education is the key how I wish he was still with us so he can my achievements. My dad was my support system, Daddy may your internal peace continue to rest. I love you Daddy.”

Simz shares the sweetest snap with her baby boy and melts hearts

Briefly News previously reported that Mzansi actress Simphiwe 'Simz' Ngema became a new mom and the country was super happy for her because of what she has been through. At first, Simz didn't show the world her baby's face but as time went on, she started to get more comfortable.

Simz and her boyfriend Tino Chinyani created an Instagram account for their bundle of joy recently and they are sharing beautiful moments of their little family. Fans are loving it and now Simz has posted a lovely picture of herself and baby Tiyani on social media.

The selfie was absolutely cute with both mommy and baby serving a major smile for the camera. Mzansi social media users are so happy for Simz and think her baby is too cute.

Enjoyed reading our story? Download BRIEFLY's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

Source: Briefly.co.za