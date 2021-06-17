Thokoza Gogo: Ntsiki Mazwai reveals she’s in sangoma training

South African media personality Ntsiki Mazwai has made a massive revelation to her followers

The controversial poet revealed that she's in the process of training to become a spiritual healer, aka sangoma

She explained that her ancestors were very strict about the type of hairstyles she's allowed to have

Ntsiki Mazwai has dropped a bombshell online. The controversial media personality revealed that she is currently undergoing training in order to become a sangoma.

She did not go into detail about her training or which stage she is at but she did share that her hairstyle was giving her a hard time during the training process.

She posted:

“Am I the only training sangoma who gets to a point where the braids are too heavy and sometimes have to ask for permission to have them? Like now... I have to take this sh*t out. It's draining me.”

Ntsiki said that the braids on her hair were feeling too heavy, alluding to the fact that the ancestors were likely not happy with them. Social media users weighed in with their thoughts on the spiritual matter:

@rainmakermoss said:

“Sangoma trainees shouldn't be on Twitter whilst still training, it is the same as eating pork whilst fasting for to perform exorcism.”

@clemaestro said:

“My sister is done with her training and she still struggles with "funky" hairstyles if permission isn't granted.”

@kamuthembu5 said:

“Yhu.”

Ntsiki slams DJ Zinhle’s new hair venture

This is not the first time Ntsiki has touched on issues related to hair. Briefly News reported that the controversial media personality was not at all pleased about Zinhle selling wigs and weaves to black women.

Taking to Twitter, Mazwai said:

“Imagine... Your celebs glamorise and sell booze and foreign hair to you. Sies man.”

One social media user quickly came to Zinhle’s defence:

“Come on Ntsiki, Zinhle is a sweet soul and all she wants to do is grow her brand and feed her family.”

To which Zinhle responded:

“By influencing black girls to aspire to white hair???”

