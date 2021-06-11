Pearl Modiadie’s an independent woman who doesn’t want to do it alone

- Pearl Modiadie is more than capable of handling everything on her own but this beauty wants someone to hold her sometimes too

- Taking to social media with her feelings, Pearl expressed that even though she is totally independent, she still wants someone by her side

- Pearl’s fans let her know that they get what she is saying and that they too feel the same, some male fans offered their support

Pearl Modiadie is a strong and independent woman, however, that does not mean that she wants to do everything on her own.

Taking to social media to air her views, Pearl made it known that she is capable of being alone and doing everything for herself, she just doesn’t want to.

“I can handle everything on my own, but I don’t want to.”

Fans react

Fans took to the comment section to let Pearl know that they get what she is saying and that it is perfectly okay. A lot of men offered themselves to Pearl as well, making her know that she has options.

“You shouldn’t have to also, it’s not nice.”

“That is why you need a loving caring supportive respectful Husband to help you my lady in Jesus Mighty name amen.”

“You shouldn't have to, especially when I’m here.”

Pearl gifts herself boujee whip

Briefly News previously reported that Mzansi media personality Pearl Modiadie decided to spoil herself for her first mother's day and she didn't hold back on the spending. Pearl bought herself a luxurious Porsche and the fans loved it. She captioned her post:

"I gifted myself a push present in celebration of my first Mother’s Day #MommyCar #ForBabyLewatleAndMommy."

The media personality then spoke about how Mother's Day was a triggering day for her before, but now she's happy because she's a mom.

Pearl turns up the heat

It was also reported that South African radio and television personality Pearl Modiadie took to social media with a fiery bikini snap that had many gasping for air. Posts like this should come with a preview warning.

Even though it is getting a tad cold in SA, Pearl still broke out her bikini to catch the last few rays in Cape Town. Sharing her saucy snap on social media, Pearl explained what an awesome time she had at a friends 30th birthday.

