Eish: Kelly Khumalo Slams Jub Jub for Being an Absent Father

- South African songstress and TV star Kelly Khumalo has called Jub Jub out for being an absent father to their son

- The singer believes that the rapper is not making enough effort to try and make a connection with the pre-teen

- Mzansi social media users had mixed reactions to Kelly's statement as Jub Jub has also previously shared his own side of the story

Kelly Khumalo recently opened up about the strained relationship she has with baby daddy and famous rapper Jub Jub. The pair share a child, 11-year-old Christian, but Jub Jub has not been an involved father.

According to Khumalo, the rapper has not made enough effort to fight to see his son. Taking to Twitter, she said:

“All I hear is excuses… any parent who wants to be present in their kid's life will fight tooth and nail for that to happen, no matter the circumstances, if not the court is always there to mediate in such situations. Fullstop. ‪#LifeWithKellyKhumalo”‬

She expanded more on this on her reality TV show, The Life of Kelly Khumalo, where she expressed that Jub Jub was not interested in being a father to Christian.

Jub Jub had previously expressed that it was Khumalo that was doing her utmost to keep him away from the child. Social media users weighed in with their thoughts on the family dispute.

@Bavuyi34 said:

“Well said Kelly.”

@jahlady1 said:

“And you can't force someone to have relationship with their kids if they don't want to. It's emotionally draining...”

@mtakajesu1 said:

“Kelly, all I wanna do is meet you one day... DO NOT TALK, give you a tight hug, smile... and we go separate ways... sister love.”

@nkulerrh said:

“I think he doesn't want to piss you off cause he knows you well rather stay low-key as much as he would likes to see his child but he doesn't want to intrude because I once read where it said you did not want him to see or be anywhere with your child.”

Meanwhile, Briefly News previously reported that Kelly Khumalo has taken to social media to slam a certain group of users who collectively call themselves ‘Black Twitter’. The star weighed in the conversation of bullying that has been happening in the country and said that Black Twitter fuels the bullying culture.

“I have seen how the majority of this country endorses bullying, even giving it a name: 'Black Twitter'. And you are surprised when your children follow in your footsteps.”

She went on to say:

“You are teaching them. If you want them to be kind humans, you start with being kind, even on the internet.”

