A lady was amazed by the kindness of a group of strangers who gathered to help her when she experienced what she thought was a heart attack

Nthabiseng MminaTau Mabelane posted about the incident on Facebook and described how she was overcome with pain while driving

The kind strangers helped calm her down, control the traffic flow and ensure she got back home safely

A lady experienced true acts of human kindness from complete strangers when she suffered what she believed to be a heart attack while driving on a busy road.

Nthabiseng MminaTau Mabelane shared her experience on the #ImStaying Facebook page where she revealed that she had been in the middle of the road when she felt a sharp pain in her chest and a "gush" of heat rising up from her chest to her neck and head.

A lady was overcome with gratitude when strangers rallied to offer help when she needed it most. Image: Nthabiseng MminaTau Mabelane/Facebook

“My eyes became blurry and I felt like I couldn't breathe, almost felt like there was an elephant on my chest,” she said.

Nthabiseng’s immediate response was to hit the brakes and switch the hazards on and almost had a motorist ram into her from behind.

“Everything went blank, I 'came back to life' as that guy was banging on my window asking me to open it. Two more men came as well and asked me if I'm okay and if they should call an ambulance. By this time I was able to breathe normally, and I had taken off my jacket and jersey because I was sweating a river!!!”

The fortunate lady said she was amazed by how the men handled the situation by calming her down as well as alerting other motorists to overtake her vehicle.

Nthabiseng shared that two other guys helped push her car off the road and proceeded to jump-start it and she was able to make it safely back home. She later went to a doctor, who confirmed that she in fact experienced a panic attack.

“I was in such a frenzy I didn't even ask for their names, I hope that God will hear my prayer when I say may He increase your blessings,” said a grateful Nthabiseng.

Mzandi netizens responded to her Facebook post with heartfelt messages:

Bonita van Rooyen replied:

“Hope you have recovered and you get checked out. God bless your guardian angels for helping you!!.”

Carol Dempster said:

“I hope that you are fine now, it's good that you went to the doctor. It’s wonderful to hear that the people came to your assistance, there are still some caring people around.”

Maureen Cupido commented:

“That's wonderful, but you should have yourself checked by a doctor in case it happens again. Rather be safe than sorry. l wish you a speedy recovery.”

