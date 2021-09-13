A South African man’s generosity and ubuntu are being praised on social media after paying for a stranger’s groceries last weekend

The guy was identified as Willem and he offered to pay R1 000 for a stranger who struggled with her bank cards at a shopping mall in Witbank, Mpumalanga

South African social media users are happy that Mzansi still has a guy who is prepared to go all-out and help someone they don’t even know

The generosity of South Africans has come to the fore once again through a story shared by Kutty Chabangu on Facebook. She says her sister went shopping but had some trouble with her bank cards.

She says the issues started when her sister reached the till point and was ready to pay for her groceries and when she tried to make phone calls to rectify the problem, a Good Samaritan offered to pay the bills. To her sister’s amazement, she even told the generous man that this was not just R100, yet the guy insisted on paying.

Chabangu wrote on Facebook:

“My sister asked me to post on her behalf. Today around 2pm after work she went to do groceries at Pick n Pay River Crescent in Witbank. When she arrived at the till both her cards gave her a problem. When she was about to make a call about the cards the cashier alerted her of someone talking behind her.

“When she turned there was a gentleman and he said he'd pay for the groceries. My sister got shocked and asked the guy if he can see if it's R1 000, not R100. The gentleman said 'I will pay for it.' My sister was so shocked and she couldn't believe it.”

A woman has shared an influential story on social media. Image: @KuttyChabangu/Facebook

Source: Facebook

@Precious Mbali said:

“What an inspirational story, thank you for sharing. We ARE good people fellow South Africans, don't allow politicians to cause disunity.”

@Carin Smit said:

“Thank you gentleman for proving that we can make this a wonderful country for all, by just being kind!!!”

@Pules Bopape said:

“Absolutely amazing Welhem. God bless you.”

@Ave Jordan said:

“God bless this gentleman! We need more men like him in South Africa!”

@Sannie Snell said:

“This has made my day! I love generous people like this!”

@Chrispin Mhlongo said:

“The world would be like Heaven if there were more people like Willem.”

@Helen Hoelson said:

“I think the spelling is Willem, thank you to Willem from Witbank! What a kind gesture!!! Woh!”

@Shilela Malatjie said:

“Velem is a true human being. He knows what it means to be embarrassed. He truly knows that things can go wrong. He must be a believer and a praying man. Velem was raised well or chose a good life.”

