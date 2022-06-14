Mzansi’s Photoshop guru, Rumani, aka The Cleaner, ended a man who referred to his tiny Smart car as the “beast”

Rumani edited the man’s car into a dishwasher, claiming that's what he meant when he said it went to the carwash, LOL

Seeing the post left people laughing so hard they could not breathe, then filled the comment section with flames

No matter what car you have, you should be proud of it. Wheels are wheels! A man proudly shared pictures of his sparking Smart car, which he calls “beast”, and got shredded online by Mzansi peeps. They are ruthless.

Twitter user @RealMrumaDrive roasted a man who called his tiny car a "beast". The people of SA couldn't stop laughing. Image: Getty Images

There is no greater feeling than owning your own car and having the freedom to go wherever you want when you want. Our guy might have a small car, but the freedom is ginormous.

Twitter user @RealMrumaDrive shared a post made by a man showing off his “beast” of a Smart car after it got a wash. The Cleaner did what he does best and Photoshopped the car into a dishwasher as a joke. Yoh, our guy has been on form lately.

The people of Mzansi set fire to the comment section

After seeing Rumani’s flaming jokes, people went in even harder in the comment section. Some feel The Cleaner is never seeing Heaven after this, LOL.

Take a look at some of the comments:

@malope_seroka was torn:

“️Beast!!!!!!!! Just got dishwashed.”

@MrDouble007 had words to say:

“Not to belittle people’s achievements but "BEAST" let's be seriously honest. What size engine is in there? How fast is it with its take off? And what's it's top speed? I repeat I don't mean to "belittle" people’s achievements ...see what I did ”

@Ndingu_Mac served flames:

@kabelodick could not breathe from laughter:

