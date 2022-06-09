Young Mzansi man dancing in Pirates soccer jersey got the people of Mzansi talking after they saw his moves

A man was hyping the boy on, however, his minimal dance moves were less than deserving of the noise being made

Most people do not understand what was actually going down and ended up feeling sorry for the young man

A recent video showing a young Mzansi man dancing in Pirates soccer jersey had some Mzansi citizens shaking their heads. Unfortunately, not all dance videos get attention for the right reasons, shame.

Facebook page Mzansi LIVE shared a clip showing a young man dancing while an older man was hyping him up. Image: Facebook / Mzansi LIVE

Social media is a great tool that connects people, however, it also tears people apart. This poor kid had the Mickey taken out of him in the clip.

Facebook page Mzansi LIVE shared a clip showing a young man dancing while an older man was hyping him up. Kante, the old man should have spared him. We have to give it to him though, he tried!

“Matenase ka skipa sa Pirates.”

The people of Mznasi cringe for the poor child as they watch the video

It is no secret that the young man’s minimal movement did not spark feelings of pride and amazement… Some felt the guy hyping in the background should have been a little kinder by not sharing the footage, shame.

Take a look at some of the comments:

Nelly Neo said:

“He should just forget about dancing ”

Thembakazi Ajah Xawuka said:

“So we all ignoring the fact that Matenase wouldn’t make sense without our camera man's hype mara ”

Dawid John said:

“Looks like something is biting him under his clothes that he is slowly trying to get out.”

Lu Lu said:

“ Let's hope he wasn't forced to do all that anginithembi nina.”

Source: Briefly News