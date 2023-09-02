One South African shoe lover on TikTok showed people her recent expensive purchases in the form of luxury shoes

The lady was unboxing three pairs of heels and sandals that she got from luxury brands, including Gucci, Jimmy Choo and more

Many people could not help but gush over the woman's taste in accessories ranging from over R12 000

A lady on TikTok in during her latest purchases from Jimmy Choo and more popular labels. Many people were fascinated by the video showing the heels she bought over a few months.

A TikTok video by a woman shows the designer shoes she bought, including Gucci, Louis Vuitton and Jimmy Choo in the last two months. Image: @ayesha.jakoet

Source: TikTok

Many people flooded the comments raving over the woman's buys. Peeps were eager to choose their favourite of what she purchased.

Woman spends over R30k on luxury shoes

@ayesha.jakoet on TikTok showed others the Louis Vuitton Gucci and Jimmy Choo shoes that she got. The lady showed that she had the perfect picks ready for summer.

She got the woman's Gucci Blondie Thong Sandal, retailing for R12 400, while strappy heels Ayesha showed off the same brand cost R32 300.

Watch the video below to see more shoes.

Online users love woman's luxury picks

People enjoyed the video as the woman told them her husband encouraged her luxury purchases. Read the comments below:

Shaista said:

"Your husband sounds just like my inner voice."

br(.)(.)klyn added:

"Adopt me."

lynetteballiah gushed:

"Stunning."

amirah_hendricks commented:

"Living my high heel dreams, my time will come one day insha'allah."

chandrehamza was inspired:

"Watching you is a constant reminder that my huge dreams are possible as a coloured girl. The beautiful part is you have humility. I truly admire you."

Online users love to see people's luxury lives

Many online users are often curious to get a sneak peek into people's lives with money to spare. A young lady went viral after opening her new pair of Gucci loafers.

