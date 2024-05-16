The Senzo Meyiwa murder trial continued in the Pretoria High Court on 16 May

News evidence revealed extensive communication among suspects like Bongani Ntanzi and Fisokuhle Ntuli, who had dual SIM cards.

Defence lawyer Advocate Zandile Mshololo said the analysis was wrong because the evidence came straight from the investigative officer amid trial

The cellphone records of the men accused of killing former Bafana Bafana captain Senzo Meyiwa were again scrutinised in court on Wednesday. Images: Anesh Debiky/Gallo Images/Getty images

Source: Getty Images

The cellphone data about two individuals accused of the killing of former Bafana Bafana captain Senzo Meyiwa indicated frequent communication between them.

Records reveal more than 100 contact instances through phone calls and text messages.

However, Advocate Zandile Mshololo questioned where the evidence came from and why it came mid-trial and not at the beginning of the trial.

Cellphone data analyst is wrong

Cellphone records took centre stage once again as Gideon Gouws, a cellphone data analyst, faced further cross-examination by the defence at the Gauteng High Court in Pretoria.

During a cross-examination, Mshololo asked if Gouws could confirm that the number came from Lungisani Ndwandwe, which he confirmed. Gouws also noted that the investigation officer received the evidence, not the service provider.

"You were told it belonged to Ntuli but didn't get it from the service provider? And you don't know where the investigating team got that information from?"

Gouws responded that he had never contacted the service provider but had received the information from the investigating officer.

Mshololo argued that if all the information being analysed came from the investigating officer alone, then how credible could it be?

"Your investigating team is wrong. The owner of the phone will come to this court to testify that the information you gave this court is wrong . How reliable is your other information then?"

Gouws, who had previously testified regarding the cellphone data extracted from the devices of accused individuals, particularly Bongani Ntanzi and Fisokuhle Ntuli, returned to provide more insights into the suspects' communication patterns.

The cellphone records revealed that both Ntanzi and Ntuli possessed devices with dual SIM cards, which sheds light on their communication networks.

Mzansi agrees with Mshololo

@TembsyMajija commented:

"Mshololo my dear... Proud of you, what you did there Tres excellent."

@mtsh_omdala added:

"The accused communicated with each other in 2018 then killed him in 2014. I have been defending these criminals oh my Lord please forgive me."

What you need to know about the Senzo Myiwa trial

Further analysis of their communication

Of significant interest was the revelation that Ntuli had been in contact with other suspects, as evidenced by direct calls and messages.

Further scrutiny under cross-examination unveiled a communication network between accused individuals, notably between Mthokoziseni Maphisa and Muzikawukhalelwa Sibiya, with Maphisa initiating contact on multiple occasions.

However, despite the extensive communication patterns outlined in the records, Gouws admitted to being unable to decipher the contents of the conversations, stating.

“I can’t tell what was said… just [that] there was communication, and they called each other.”

One of the defense attorneys, Advocate Charles Mnisi, emphasized that his client, Mthobisi Mncube, had no direct communication with certain co-accused, reinforcing Mncube’s assertion that he did not know them prior to their appearance in court.

Mnisi underscored that Mncube’s acquaintance with the co-accused commenced only upon their joint court proceedings in 2020.

Gouws maintains his testimony

Despite Mnisi’s assertions, Gouws remained steadfast in his testimony, highlighting the established communication between Ntuli’s number and other suspects, albeit without direct links to certain individuals.

The ongoing scrutiny of cellphone records underscores the intricate connections among the high-profile case's accused, offering glimpses into their communication dynamics and relationships.

As the trial progresses, these revelations may play a crucial role in determining the culpability of the accused in the tragic demise of Senzo Meyiwa.

Sello Chicco Twala refuses to testify

Previously, Briefly News reported that Sello Chicco Twala has refused to testify in the ongoing Senzo Meyiwa trial, stating that he was not involved.

The legendary singer stood on the fact that he was not present when the murder occurred and criticised Thulani Mngomezulu for asking for his testimony.

As the case proceeds at a snail's pace, the legendary singer said he sees no need to testify as he was not present when the Orlando Pirates goalie was killed. He further criticised Thulani Mngomezulu, who is representing Muzi Sibiya, for requesting his testimony.

