The investigating officer in Senzo Meyiwa's murder trial testified and took the court on a crime walkthrough

Sgt Thabo Mosia said he found a “bullet jacket” which is a fragment of a bullet and Advocate George Baloyi said it could be crucial evidence

The door leading to the kitchen of singer Kelly Khumalo’s home in Vosloorus was a point of entry during the murder

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

PRETORIA - The first witness in the Senzo Meyiwa murder trial, Sgt Thabo Mosia, took the stand on Monday 25 April where he recalled his visit to the crime scene during a walkthrough at the North Gauteng High Court. He explained that the kitchen door to singer Kelly Khumalo’s family home in Vosloorus was a point of entry during the murder.

The accused Muzikawukhulelwa Sibiya, Bongani Sandiso Ntanzi, Mthobisi Prince Mncube, Mthokoziseni Maphisa and Sifisokuhle Nkani Ntuli face charges of premeditated murder, attempted murder, robbery with aggravating circumstances, possession of firearms without a licence and possession of ammunition.

The murder trial for Senzo Meyiwa continues in the North Gauteng High Court. Image: OJ Koloti & Lee Warren/Getty

Source: Getty Images

The soccer star was shot and killed during a botched robbery in 2014. Mosia sketched a plan and photographed the crime scene a short while after the murder. He also visited the crime scene the next day with another officer. During his court appearance, Mosia said he found a “bullet jacket” which is a fragment of a bullet, TimesLIVE reported. He was responsible for collecting, packaging, and processing the crime scene exhibits that were taken to the forensics laboratory.

He noted that the evidence to catch his eye was a grey, white, and brown patterned hat and a silver walking stick. After tracing the movement of the bullet from the kitchen door, Mosia found the bullet on the kitchen counter.

Enjoy reading our stories? Download the BRIEFLY NEWS app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

Advocate George Baloyi believes that the bullet could be crucial evidence in the case, Mail and Guardian reported. Mosia has been in the police service for 16 years and has 14 years of experience in a criminal record centre.

Kelly Khumalo’s lawyer instructed to leave the North Gauteng high court in Senzo Meyiwa murder trial

Briefly News also reported that Kelly Khumalo's lawyer has been instructed to leave court. Judge Tshifhiwa Maumela asked Magdalene Moonsamy to leave as Senzo Meyiwa's murder trial resumed in the Pretoria High Court on Monday morning, 25 April.

Magdalene was on a watching brief at the trial of the singer's murdered boyfriend. The star was one of the people who were present when the Orlando Pirates goalie was shot dead at her family home.

eNCA reports that the defence raised objections to the Empini singer's lawyer's presence in court.

Source: Briefly News