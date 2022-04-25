Kelly Khumalo's lawyer has been instructed by the North Gauteng High Court judge to leave court, where she has been monitoring proceedings on a watching brief

According to reports, the defence in the murder trial of Senzo Meyiwa raised objections to the singer's lawyer's presence

Mzansi social media users have taken to social media to share their reactions to Magdalene Moonsamy being kicked out

Kelly Khumalo's lawyer has been instructed to leave court. Judge Tshifhiwa Maumela asked Magdalene Moonsamy to leave as Senzo Meyiwa's murder trial resumed in the Pretoria High Court on Monday morning, 25 April.

Kelly Khumalo's lawyer has been instructed to leave court.

Source: Instagram

Magdalene was on a watching brief at the trial of the singer's murdered boyfriend. The star was one of the people who were present when the Orlando Pirates goalie was shot dead at her family home.

eNCA reports that the defence raised objections to the Empini singer's lawyer's presence in court.

Mzansi peeps took to Twitter to share their reactions to the judge's decision to kick Magdalene out of court.

@Thabzo_ said:

"Kelly Khumalo’s lawyer has been kicked out of the court proceedings."

@KDmzwandile wrote:

"I also didn't understand why Kelly Khumalo's lawyer was there."

@_MalomeShorty commented:

"Judge to Kelly Khumalo's lawyer: 'For the sake of the purity of the process, in particular the evidence in this case, you will excuse us from the court room'."

@BravoLesego said:

"They kicked Kelly khumalo's lawyer out of the court!"

@SibusisoJnr added:

"So Kelly Khumalo's lawyer, Magdalene Moonsamy was asked by the judge to leave but I don't get it. Wasn't she invited?"

Kelly Khumalo ready to testify in the Senzo Meyiwa murder trial

In other entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Kelly Khumalo is ready to give evidence in the murder trial of her late baby daddy, Senzo Meyiwa. The five men accused of fatally shooting the former Bafana Bafana goalie appeared in the North Gauteng High Court on Friday, 22 April.

The singer was one of the people who were in her mother's home when the former Orlando Pirates Captain was murdered. The Empini hitmaker's sister and singer Zandie Gumede and their mom were also present during the incident that shook Mzansi.

