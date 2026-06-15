Gerda Steyn delivered another memorable performance as she chased more history at the Comrades Marathon

The South African star's latest achievement came with a lucrative financial reward

Nobukhosi Tshuma and Irvette van Zyl were among the standout names in a highly competitive women's race

Legendary South African ultra-marathon star Gerda Steyn delivered another masterclass on Sunday, 14 June 2026, when she stormed to victory in the 99th edition of the Comrades Marathon.

Gerda Steyn won her 5th Comrades Marathon on Sunday, 14 June 2026. Image:@comradesmarathon

Source: Facebook

The triumph marked Steyn's record-breaking fifth Comrades title and her fourth consecutive victory after also winning the race in 2025. The 35-year-old arrived at the event in top form after claiming victory in the Two Oceans Marathon in April.

Steyn produced a dominant performance from Durban to Pietermaritzburg, crossing the finish line in a new up-run record time of 5:44:53. Zimbabwe's Nobukhosi Tshuma finished second in 5:53:36, while Irvette van Zyl secured third place in 6:02:30.

Gerda Steyn's record-breaking run earns R2.3 million

Affectionately known as the "Smiling Assassin", Steyn also enjoyed a substantial financial reward for her latest achievement. She pocketed R925,000 for winning the race, R242,000 as the first South African athlete home and R605,000 for setting a new race record. In addition, she received R550,000 for recording the fastest average pace.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

The combined earnings amounted to an impressive R2.322 million.

Comrades Marathon Women's Top 10 Results and Prize Money

1. Gerda Steyn – 5:44:53 (R2,322,000)

2. Nobukhosi Tshuma – 5:53:36 (R464,000)

3. Irvette van Zyl – 6:02:30 (R334,000)

4. Shelmith Muruiki – 6:06:38 (R168,000)

5. Naomi Robinson – 6:07:55 (R131,000)

6. Loveness Madziva – 6:09:54 (R76,000)

7. Courtney Olsen – 6:11:20 (R66,000)

8. Dikiledi Majara – 6:12:29 (R58,000)

9. Jenet Mbhele – 6:13:08 (R49,000)

10. Carla Molinaro – 6:14:04 (R39,000)

George Kusche came out on top in the men's race of the Comrades Marathon. Image:@comradesmarathon

Source: Facebook

In the men's race, fellow South African George Kusche produced a stunning breakthrough performance, setting a new up-run record of 5:16:06.

Gerda Steyn opens up about her triumph

Speaking after the race, Steyn said she was delighted to secure another victory and break the course record, describing the achievement as the result of months of careful planning and hard work.

She explained that lowering the record had been one of her major goals since her previous Comrades appearance and something she had targeted throughout the year.

The 35-year-old also revealed that she approached the race as though it were her final Up Run, a mindset she believes helped her produce one of the finest performances of her career.

Steyn said she was determined to leave everything on the course and race without any regrets.

However, she quickly dismissed any suggestions that her remarkable Comrades career could be nearing its conclusion. After crossing the finish line, Steyn admitted that the iconic race had become such an important part of her life that she could not imagine a future without returning to it.

Watch the clip below.

Moira Harding opens up about her Comrades Marathon ordeal

Briefly News previously reported that a Comrades Marathon runner who got lost in the finishing line in the 2025 race, Moira Harding, broke her silence on her nightmarish ordeal.

Harding explained that she and her sister had decided to run the Comrades together after making the decision at the end of 2024.

Source: Briefly News