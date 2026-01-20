Meet Bryan Adams' kids: all about Mirabella Bunny and Lula Rosylea

Bryan Adams' kids, Mirabella Bunny and Lula Rosylea, arrived in his life in his early 50s, and he loves being a girl dad. The Canadian-born rockstar told CBS News in 2012:

There isn't anything I don't like about being a father.

Bryan Adams has two children, Mirabella Bunny and Lula Rosylea, with his partner, Alicia Grimaldi.

The '(Everything I do) I Do It for You' hitmaker became a first-time dad at the age of 51 and welcomed his second daughter at 53.

hitmaker became a first-time dad at the age of 51 and welcomed his second daughter at 53. Adams has never been married but is in a long-term relationship with his former assistant, Alicia Grimaldi, and previously dated Bond actress Cecilie Thomsen for 12 years.

Inside the lives of Bryan Adams' children

The 'Heaven' hitmaker is protective of his daughters' privacy and rarely posts about them on social media, where he has millions of followers. He said in his 2008 interview with The Telegraph:

I just don't think it's anyone's business. I've always been very private: it suits me.

Here is everything to know about Bryan Adams' kids:

Mirabella Bunny Grimaldi-Adams

Date of birth: April 22, 2011

April 22, 2011 Age: 14 years old (as of January 2026)

Bryan Adams was 51 years old when he welcomed his first child, daughter Mirabella Bunny, in 2011 with his then 31-year-old partner, Alicia Grimaldi. The singer told People at the time, "She arrived like all good Easter bunnies on Easter Friday," hence the name.

Lula Rosylea Grimaldi-Adams

Date of birth: February 14, 2013

February 14, 2013 Age: 12 years old (as of January 2026)

12 years old (as of January 2026) Place of birth: London, England

The rock singer had his second daughter, Lula Rosylea, with Alicia Grimaldi in 2013 at the age of 53. Adams shared the inspiration behind the unique name in a statement to Us Weekly, saying:

Lula Rosylea decided to arrive at tea time... Rosylea is cockney-rhyming-slang in London for 'a cup of tea', and the name Lula comes from Gene Vincent's song 'Be-Bop-A-Lula.'

How Bryan Adams tackles fatherhood

Bryan Adams' daughters are being raised in London, England, and the singer has another residence in Vancouver, Canada. While reflecting on what it's like to be a rockstar dad, the singer revealed in his August 2025 interview with Hello! Magazine that the girls do not appreciate his singing at home, but they love music.

If I try singing around them, they leap on me to stop... Both of my daughters love music. Whether they'll take it up is up to them – I'm letting them figure it out.

Adams is not interested in having Mirabella Bunny and Lula Rosylea inherit wealth or fame. When asked in a December 2022 Q&A by The Guardian about what he would like to leave his children, the Heaven singer said:

The ability to look at themselves and laugh.

Bryan Adams has never been married

The 'Summer of '69' hitmaker is in a long-term relationship with Alicia Grimaldi, his former personal assistant. They have been linked since the early 2000s and mostly keep their romance relatively private.

Alicia is a Briton and graduated from Cambridge University in 2001 with a degree in Social and Political Sciences. She helped the singer establish his UK-based charity, Bryan Adams Foundation, in 2004 and serves as one of the foundation's trustees.

Bryan's other known public relationship was with Danish model and actress Cecilie Thomsen for 12 years, from 1990 to 2002. They met at the singer's concert when Thomsen was 16. The model later became known as the Bond girl after portraying Professor Inga Bergstrom in the 1997 James Bond film Tomorrow Never Dies.

Did Princess Diana have a relationship with Bryan Adams?

Adams was rumoured to have a secret romance with Princess Diana in the 1990s. Even before they met, he co-wrote the 1985 song Diana about a woman he was infatuated with. The song had lyrics speculated to be pointed at her then marriage to Prince Charles, like the lines:

The day that he married you, I nearly lost my mind | What cha doing with a guy like him? | He might have lots of dough, but I know he ain't right for you | You've got one choice - you can get away. Leave it up to me. I'll bring the ladder - if you bring your limousine.

Princess Diana told him when they first met on a flight that she found the song 'funny' and invited him for tea at Kensington Palace. They developed a close friendship that led to romance rumours, especially after Diana's divorce in 1996.

The rumours intensified in 2003 when his ex-girlfriend Cecile Thomsen said Bryan Adams' affair with Princess Diana made their relationship stormy. Diana's former butler, Paul Burrell, claimed he used to sneak Adams to Kensington Palace, to which the singer joked during a 2018 interview with Andy Cohen that "I would just roll up."

The singer has maintained that he and the late Diana were just great friends. He shared in a December 2023 interview with The Sunday Times:

In fact, it's strange and surreal to think about. I really, really liked Diana; she was an amazing woman and a super-great inspiration... Meeting her was truly one of the greatest things that ever happened to me.

Bryan retired the song 'Diana' from his live sets in 1997 out of respect after Princess Diana's death. She was involved in a fatal high-speed car crash in the Pont de l'Alma tunnel in Paris, France, on August 31, 1997. Adams attended the funeral at Westminster Abbey in London.

Alicia Grimaldi and Bryan Adams' kids continue to define their low-key life away from the spotlight. For the rockstar, being Lula Rosylea and Mirabella Bunny Adams' father has been a fulfilling role beyond his successful music career. Bryan has been in the industry for half a century but shows no signs of slowing down and will be busy in 2026 with the Roll with the Punches World Tour.

Source: Briefly News