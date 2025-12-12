On 21 October 2025, Isabelle "Izzy" Tate's talent manager, Kim McCray, took to Instagram to announce her sudden passing due to complications from a neurological disorder. The post, which praised the late actress for booking the first series she auditioned for (9-1-1: Nashville), read:

We are deeply saddened and heartbroken to share the news about Isabelle Tate's passing on 19 October 2025. My heart goes out to her parents, sister, family and friends. She will be greatly missed by many.

Late actress Isabelle Tate. Photo: @mccrayagency, @daniellaet1 (modified by author)

Source: Instagram

Key takeaways

Isabelle suffered from Charcot-Marie-Tooth disease , a disorder that affects the peripheral nerves responsible for transmitting signals.

, a disorder that affects the peripheral nerves responsible for transmitting signals. In her obituary, Tate was remembered as a "musically inclined" individual who spent hours writing and recording songs.

who spent hours writing and recording songs. She only appeared in one episode of 9-1-1: Nashville , which aired on 9 October 2025.

, which aired on 9 October 2025. Izzy's 9-1-1 Nashville co-star, Hunter McVey, described her as a supportive castmate with a big heart and great energy.

Isabelle Tate's profile summary

Full name Isabelle Adora Tate Nickname Izzy Date of birth 8 August 2002 Date of death 19 October 2025 Age at death 23 years old Birthplace Tennessee, USA Nationality American Education Middle Tennessee State University Marital status Unmarried Parents Katerina Kazakos and John Daniel Tate Siblings Daniella Tate Profession Actress Social media Instagram

Who was Isabelle "Izzy" Tate?

Izzy was born on 8 August 2002 in Nashville, Tennessee, and grew up in the Franklin community. According to her obituary, posted by Austin Funeral and Cremation Services LLC, she held a bachelor's degree in Business from Middle Tennessee State University.

After Tate's parents (Katerina Kazakos and John Daniel Tate) separated, her mom got remarried to Vishnu Jayamohan. Judging from social media posts, her sister Daniella was her best friend.

Isabelle Tate. Photo: @mccrayagency on Facebook (modified by author)

Source: Original

She portrayed Julie in 9-1-1: Nashville's pilot episode

Tate took on the role of Julie, a woman in a wheelchair attending a bachelorette party at a club. In the episode, she shared the screen with stars such as Chris O'Donnell and LeAnn Rimes.

Julie receives a lap dance from Hunter McVey's character, Blue Bennings, after a woman blocks her view and calls her "hot wheels" because of her condition. This was against the club's rules about having no physical contact with a client.

Izzy had been suffering from Charcot-Marie-Tooth disease since she was 13

In a 2022 Instagram post, Isabelle opened up about living with a progressive neuromuscular disorder, per Us Weekly. Her caption read:

I got diagnosed with Charcot-Marie-Tooth disease as a teenager. Over the years, it has weakened my leg muscles, and now I occasionally have to use a wheelchair. Surrendering to the progression of this disorder has been the hardest part.

Nonetheless, Tate revealed that she chose to embrace her condition and not let it define her.

I do not know why this was in the cards for me, but I remain optimistic. Although this disease is breaking me down physically, I will not let it break my spirit.

Katerina Kazakos and Izzy (L). Daniella Tate (R). Photo: @katerinataterealtor, @daniellaet1 (modified by author)

Source: Instagram

What is Charcot-Marie-Tooth (CMT) disease?

According to Mayo Clinic, CMT is an inherited neurological disorder that causes progressive muscle weakness in the legs, hands and arms, incapacitating activities such as writing and walking.

Symptoms, which include curled toes, muscle shrinking and high foot arches, may manifest in toddler years or early adulthood. While the condition is incurable, management focuses on physical therapy.

Isabelle Tate passed away in her early twenties

The owner of McCray Agency (Kim McCray), which represented Izzy, announced her passing in a post captioned:

Isabelle Tate passed away on 19 October at the age of 23. I have known her since she was a teenager. Shout out to Mark Fincannon and Shelby Holt for casting Izzy on 9-1-1 Nashville, Caroline Locorriere for encouraging her back to the acting world and Lora Sorrentino for making her experience on set unforgettable. It was an honour knowing Isabelle.

Izzy's obituary gave a glimpse of who she was off-screen. It read:

Her idea of fun was spending time with loved ones and visiting animal shelters. She was a fighter who never made excuses for her condition. Izzy was simply a girl who wanted to make a difference in the world.

Isabelle's family requested all donations in her memory to be made to the Charcot-Marie-Tooth Association "instead of flowers". 9-1-1: Nashville's fourth episode (Bad Case of the Blues), which aired on 30 October 2025, featured an "In Loving Memory" card as a tribute to her.

John Daniel Tate and Katerina Kazakos (L). Isabelle Tate (R). Photo: @katerinataterealtor, @mccrayagency (modified by author)

Source: Instagram

Reactions to Isabelle Tate's passing

After Kim McCray announced Isabelle's passing, some fans shared their condolences in the comment section. One wrote:

This is so heartbreaking. Her family and friends are in my prayers.

Another said:

Deeply saddened to hear this. Her legacy lives on through her beautiful artistry and spirit.

On 23 October 2025, Hunter McVey shared an exclusive statement with People magazine remembering Izzy. He said:

I was shocked to hear the news. Although I did not know her before filming, I could not have asked for a better person to work with during one of my first scenes on the show.

On how Tate supported him, the actor said:

She would calm me down wherever she noticed I was tense or nervous. I am grateful for the chance to work with her, because she brought immense joy to me and so many others.

Conclusion

Isabelle "Izzy" Tate played Julie in 9-1-1: Nashville's pilot episode. Sadly, the aspiring actress passed away on 19 October 2025 due to complications from Charcot-Marie-Tooth disease. She was 23 years old.

READ MORE: Debra Byrd's cause of death

Briefly.co.za published an article about American vocalist Debra Byrd. She was the head coach for all six seasons of Canadian Idol and ten seasons of American Idol. In addition, she helped with vocals on the Hub TV series Majors and Minors.

In March 2024, news about Debra Byrd's sudden passing shook the entertainment industry. While many paid tribute, most were puzzled about what happened to her.

Proofreading by Kelly Lippke, copy editor at Briefly.co.za.

Source: Briefly News