Meet Troian Bellisario's parents: Deborah Pratt and Donald P. Bellisario

Troian Bellisario's parents, Donald P. Bellisario and Deborah Pratt, are both screenwriters and producers. They are widely recognised for their work in Quantum Leap, Airwolf and Magnum P.I. On how her parents influenced her decades-long acting career, Troian told Collider in 2017:

Although I grew up on set, my parents taught me that things do not fall out of the sky and land on my lap. They said, "If you want to make a long career, treat acting with the respect of a craft and never stop learning."

Donald P. Bellisario at 7080 Hollywood Blvd in 2004 (L). Deborah Pratt at the 2024 GLAAD Media Awards (R).

Before joining Hollywood, Donald Bellisario served in the US Marine Corps from 1955 to 1959.

from 1955 to 1959. He received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in 2004.

in 2004. An on-screen star, Deborah Pratt, has starred in various films , including The New Odd Couple and Happy Days .

, including and . The ex-couple exchanged nuptials in 1984, but divorced in 1991.

Troian Bellisario's parents' profile summary

Troian's parents feature on her social media posts

On 17 June 2013, Troian posted a throwback photo with her dad on Instagram to commemorate Father's Day. She wrote:

I pledge allegiance to my dad for teaching me everything I know. Enjoy your special day, Dad, Daddy, The Don, The King, The founder of the feast and keeper of the orphanage.

On 11 May 2025, the actress penned a heartfelt message to her mother, describing her as "Empress of the Universe". Her post read:

My mom is the reason I am here, the reason I am the artist I am, the woman I am, the mother I am. I will always love you, Momma extraordinaire.

Deborah Pratt at SoFi Stadium in 2024.

Deborah and Donald divorced when Troian was about six years old

Troian's parents met when he was teaching a directing workshop for women at the American Film Institute, and she was a student in that class. They married in 1984 and worked on various projects together.

Donald and Deborah had two kids, Troian (b. 1985) and Nicholas (b. 1991). The pair divorced after being together for about seven years. Troian has three half-sisters, two half-brothers and two stepbrothers.

Donald P. Bellisario's military roots shaped his Hollywood career

Don was a Marine for four years, attaining the rank of sergeant. In 1958, he reportedly had an encounter with John F. Kennedy's assassin Lee Oswald.

In 1968, Bellisario became the creative director of the Bloom Agency, before relocating to Hollywood eight years later to pursue a career in screenwriting and production. He created or co-created the TV series Quantum Leap, JAG, NCIS, Magnum, P.I. and Airwolf.

During a 2007 interview, Don credited his military experience with helping him break into the film industry, saying:

I only wrote what I knew best and could relate to. Having served in the Marine Corps changed my life and career forever.

Donald P. Bellisario in 2004 (L). Troian Bellisario at the 2025 premiere of The Studio (R).

He has made millions from his endeavours in the film industry

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Donald has an estimated net worth of $500 million. His wealth is primarily attributed to his illustrious career in the entertainment industry. Bellisario resides in a $5.2 million home in Montecito, California.

Deborah Pratt is a five-time Emmy Award nominee

Deborah's talent was discovered through a nationwide search, which led to her signing a contract with NBC to perform on The Dean Martin Show. She toured with Debbie Reynolds and danced alongside Donald O'Connor and Gene Kelly.

After starring in several films and TV shows, Pratt started creating episodes of Magnum P.I. and Airwolf. Deborah shared the inspiration behind her writing career in an interview, revealing:

Every time I was offered a recurring role on a show, I started writing my own roles. That skill paved the way for me to start writing, directing and producing.

Some of the films Pratt has directed or produced include: The Net, Grey's Anatomy, Cora Unshamed and Tequila and Bonetti.

Deborah Pratt at Regency Village Theatre in 2019 (L). Troian Bellisario in Los Angeles, California, in 2024 (R).

Troian is an actress and filmmaker best known for her portrayal of Spencer Hastings in the hit series Pretty Little Liars. Some of her other acting credits include C.O.G., Feed and Clara.

She has either written or produced We Are Here, Like Turtles and Exiles. Speaking with Kate Mackz in April 2025, Bellisario acknowledged her parents' input to her illustrious career, stating:

Acting was a family business. From a young age, I knew I wanted to be an actress. My parents created a role for me when I was barely four years old, allowing me to experience the industry. They supported my decision to join college to study theatre.

FAQs

Troian's father is of Italian and Serbian descent, while her mother is African American. Here are some frequently asked questions about her:

What is Troian Bellisario's net worth?

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Troian has an estimated net worth of $10 million. She has amassed this wealth from her successful acting career.

Troian Bellisario at The Meryl Streep Centre for Performing Artists in 2025.

Is Troian Bellisario married?

In 2016, Troian married Canadian-American actor Patrick J. Adams. The couple has two daughters, Aurora and Elliot, and announced they are expecting a third child in November 2025.

Conclusion

Troian Bellisario's parents, Donald Bellisario and Deborah Pratt, are both notable figures in the film industry. Although the pair divorced while their daughter was still young, they have had a significant influence on her acting career.

