Madison Alworth's parents and family life: Where the Fox reporter comes from

Madison Alworth's parents are Sweeta and Norman Alworth. They raised her alongside her brother, Ian Alworth, in a close-knit household where education and ambition were highly valued. In 2024, the journalist posted photos from their family vacation on Instagram. Her caption read:

We came, we ate, we conquered Buenos Aires! I had the best time with my family in Argentina.

Madison Alworth with her parents, Norman and Sweeta and younger brother, Ian. Photo: @madisonalworth (modified by author)

Norman is White, while Sweeta is of Indian descent.

They raised their two children in Long Valley, New Jersey, USA.

in Long Valley, New Jersey, USA. Their daughter, Madison Alworth, is a correspondent for Fox News Business.

Parents' profile summaries

Full name Norman Darrel Alworth (Norm) Sweeta A. Alworth Gender Male Female Year of birth 1958 1959 Age 67 years old (2025) 66 years old (2025) Ethnicity White Indian Marital status Married Married Spouse Sweeta Alworth Norman Alworth Children 2 2

Meet Madison Alworth's parents, Norman and Sweeta Alworth

Madison shares a close relationship with her parents. On 21 July 2017, the journalist took to Instagram to pen a heartfelt birthday message to her mother. She wrote:

Happy Birthday to the world's best mother. I do not know how I got so lucky to have a smart, gorgeous, and loving mom like you. I won at life.

On 21 June 2020, Madison posted a throwback photo with her dad to commemorate his special day in a post that read:

Happy Father's Day to the man who has always been by my side. Thank you for your unwavering support and love. Ian and I are the world's luckiest kids.

Sweeta and Norman Alworth's facts. Photo: @madisonalworth on Instagram (modified by author)

The couple has two children

Besides Madison, Norman and Sweeta have another child, a son called Ian Alworth. He often features in her sister's online posts. On National Sibling Day 2020, the TV presenter showered her brother with praise on Instagram, stating:

Here's to the best brother in the whole world. You are my confidant and travel buddy. I love you, bro.

To celebrate Ian's birthday on 20 June 2020, Madison wrote:

Happy birthday, baby bro. Another year with the greatest brother, friend and adventure buddy. There is no one else I would rather ride on a moped with.

Sweeta and Norman are in an inter-racial marriage

On 9 November 2020, Madison took to Facebook to celebrate a career milestone, while confirming her Mixed ethnicity, writing:

Tonight, I am anchoring Nightside for 10 Tampa Bay. Tune in to see a half-Indian woman make history.

A few weeks later, the Fox News reporter posted a photo alongside her mother on Instagram in commemoration of Diwali. Her caption read:

Happy Diwali. This Festival of Lights, we celebrate love and light.

Madison Alworth with her parents, Sweeta and Norman. Photo: @madisonalworth (modified by author)

Norman is the Superior Pack Group's Executive Business Director

Norm Alworth holds a Bachelor's Degree in Pharmacy from the University of the Sciences in Philadelphia and an MBA in Business from Rider University.

According to his LinkedIn profile, Alworth made his career debut as a research scientist at Ortho-McNeil Pharmacy (May 1981 to June 1984). Norm has worked for the Superior Pack Group since June 2022. Below is a summary of his other professional endeavours:

Materials Processing Technology, Inc. (President & CEO) – September 1985 to March 2005

Adams Respiratory Therapeutics/ Reckitt Benckiser (Executive Director, Outsourced Operations) – April 2005 to February 2009

Scerene Healthcare, Inc. (Sr. VP Operations & Business Development) – March 2009 to October 2010

Excellent Education for Everyone (Interim President & CEO) – December 2010 to February 2012)

Exploring Madison Alworth's early life and career

Madison (32 as of 24 November 2025) was born on 21 November 1992 in Long Valley, New Jersey, USA.

Madison Alworth (L). Ian Alworth (R). Photo: @madisonalworth (modified by author)

During a chat with Dana Perino in 2023, she shared fascinating details about her native hometown, saying:

Long Valley was the most incredible place to grow up.

Alworth was the first student from West Morris Central to join Yale University. According to her LinkedIn profile, she graduated in 2015 with a Bachelor's Degree in Political Science and Government, as well as a Certificate in Journalism.

She has been a correspondent for Fox Business Network since 2021

The New York City-based journalist interned at Fox News Channel in 2013 and joined the network as a correspondent about eight years later.

Some of the other networks Madison has worked with include: WDRB News, NBC News, Cheddar Inc. and WTSP-TV. She has interviewed renowned politicians such as Nikki Haley, JD Vance and Josh Shapiro.

Alworth is engaged to a man named Brent

In late 2024, Madison Alworth announced her engagement to Brent. In a January 2025 Instagram video, she narrated how he popped the big question while they were along the Hudson River docks.

I am over the moon to spend the rest of my life with my best friend. I do not know how I got so lucky with Brent.

Madison Alworth (L). Ian Alworth (R). Photo: @madisonalworth (modified by author)

How is Madison Alworth related to Lance Alworth?

Madison and Lance are second cousins. The latter previously played for the NFL's Dallas Cowboys. He is regarded as one of the greatest wide receivers of all time.

How much does Madison Alworth make?

Alworth's salary at Fox News remains unknown. However, Market Realist has reported her estimated net worth at $1 million.

Wrapping up

Madison Alworth's parents, Sweeta and Norman, laid the foundation that ultimately set the stage for her impressive career in broadcasting. Their unique blend of White and Indian descent mirrors the diverse perspective their daughter brings to journalism.

