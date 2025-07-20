Who is Madison Alworth's husband? Details of her love life, engagement, and more

Details about Madison Alworth's husband have intrigued fans after the Fox Business News correspondent announced her engagement to Brent in March 2025.

Madison at North Wilkesboro Speedway on May 17, 2025 (L). Madison Alworth and Brent celebrating their engagement on March 3, 2025 (R). Photo: @madisonalworth on Instagram (modified by author)

Key takeaways

Madison Alworth got engaged to Brent in early March 2025.

in early March 2025. Alworth has shared photos of her engagement party attended by family on her Instagram timeline.

She shared details of how her fiancé, Brent, proposed to her during a walk down the Hudson River on live TV.

down the Hudson River on live TV. She graduated from Yale University in 2015 with a bachelor's degree in political science and government.

Madison Alworth's profile summary

Full name Madison Alworth Gender Female Date of birth November 28, 1992 Age 32 years old (as of July 2025) Place of birth Long Valley, New Jersey, United States Current residence New York City, United States Nationality American Ethnicity Mixed Siblings One Relationship status Engaged Fiance Brent Education West Morris Central and Yale University Profession Media personality Net worth $1 million Social media Instagram Facebook X (Twitter)

A look into Madison Alworth's husband and love life

Madison Alworth is ready to walk down the aisle. In March 2025, she shared news of her engagement on an Instagram post that featured her fiancé and close family. She captioned,

Had the best weekend celebrating our engagement with our family. Feeling so incredibly blessed to be surrounded by so much love!

Madison Alworth on September 16, 2022. Photo: @madisonalworth on Instagram (modified by author)

When was Madison Alworth engaged?

Madison Alworth from Fox News got engaged in early March 2025. She shared the news on live TV, including how her engagement unfolded during a walk down the Hudson River. She said,

Then he said, “Is it pretty enough?” And he stepped back and went back on his knee and said a couple of wonderful sentences and asked me to marry him.

Who is Madison Alworth's fiancé?

The talented TV personality is engaged to Brent. However, not much is known about her fiancé except his first name, which she has mentioned on live TV, and photos of their engagement party.

A look at Madison Alworth's engagement ring

Specific details about her engagement ring's design, size, or jeweller have not been publicly disclosed. However, she has shared playful comments explaining her desire to upgrade her ring to an extravagant, vivid blue diamond. She wrote,

I think it’s a little too soon to upgrade the engagement ring… but I’m open to it. Clearly very excited to try on the incredible Golconda Blue, this is the largest fancy vivid blue diamond to ever come to auction. It’s headlining Christie’s Magnificent Jewel sale in May and could fetch over $50 million!

Madison and Brent celebrating their engagement on March 3, 2025 (L). Alworth at Fox Business Network on April 14, 2025 (R). Photo: @madisonalworth on Instagram (modified by author)

Is Madison Alworth married?

Madison Alworth is unmarried, and there are no reports of the media personality being married. However, she recently shared that she is engaged and is probably planning a wedding with her fiancé, Brent.

Exploring Madison Alworth's age and early life

Madison Alworth, 32 years old as of July 2025, was born on November 28, 1992, in Long Valley, New Jersey, United States. Her parents raised her alongside her brother.

She often shares snippets of her family on her social media, including when they had a trip to Portugal. She captioned,

Portugal with my family has been perfect we are nearing the end of our trip so I had to finally post some pictures! The first stop was Lisbon. From the food to the views to the castles, we fell in love with Lisboa.

Madison Alworth at the South Bronx on May 24, 2024 (L). Alworth's parents during Mother's Day on May 11, 2025 (R). Photo: @madisonalworth on Instagram (modified by author)

What is Madison Alworth's nationality?

Madison is an American national. Additionally, she is of a mixed ethnic background, as her father is white, and her mother is of Indian background. In November 2020, she shared a picture of her mother on Facebook, wishing her a happy Diwali. Madison wrote,

HAPPY DIWALI Wishing you and those you love, love and light in this year!

Where did Madison Alworth go to school?

According to her LinkedIn profile, Madison attended West Morris Central High School and later enrolled at Yale University, pursuing a Political Science and Government degree. She also earned a Certificate in Journalism and Political Science from the same institution.

Is Madison Alworth's hair naturally curly?

Madison Alworth has naturally curly hair. She revealed this during an April 2025 Instagram post. She wrote,

Setting the record straight, or should I say curly, my hair is naturally curly and always has been!

Madison at United Nations Headquarters on September 20, 2023 (L). Alworth and her brother at Douro Valley, Portugal on June 5, 2023 (R). Photo: @madisonalworth on Instagram (modified by author)

Is Madison Alworth related to Lance Alworth?

According to IMDb, Madison is Lance Alworth's second cousin. Lance is a former professional American football wide receiver. He has also appeared in several sports-related television programs, such as Greatest Sports Legends, NFL Monday Night Football, and AFL on ABC.

Is Madison Alworth still with Fox News?

Alworth still works as a correspondent for Fox Business News based in New York City. She joined the network in 2021 after a 2-year stint in St Petersburg, Florida, with WTSP. Talking about her experience with Fox News during an interview with Dana Perino, Madison revealed,

There are so many reasons I love working for Fox Business and Fox News. If I have to pick the thing I love most, it has got to be my colleagues.

Madison at Georgia Institute of Technology on March 13, 2024 (L). Alworth in Tampa, Florida on July 2, 2021 (R). Photo: @madisonalworth on Instagram (modified by author)

Trivia

Before joining Fox Business, Madison was an associate producer at NBC News , producing content for The Today Show .

, producing content for . Alworth has described her brother as her favourite travelling buddy.

In conclusion

Although Madison Alworth's husband has been a hot topic of intrigue among fans, the American media personality has yet to walk down the aisle. However, she is engaged to Brent, who popped the question in March 2025.

