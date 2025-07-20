Who is Sasha Calle's husband? Inside her private life and background
There are no traces of Sasha Calle's husband yet because The Young and the Restless alum is unmarried. Although the actress rarely shares details about her personal life, she identified as queer during a 2024 interview with The Hollywood Reporter.
Sasha Calle's profile summary
|Full name
|Sasha Calle
|Gender
|Female
|Date of birth
|7 August 1995
|Age
|29 years old (As of July 2025)
|Zodiac sign
|Leo
|Birthplace
|Boston, Massachusetts, USA
|Nationality
|American
|Height
|5'7" (170 cm)
|Hair colour
|Black
|Eye colour
|Dark brown
|Sexual orientation
|Queer
|Marital status
|Unmarried
|Mother
|Samira Calle
|Siblings
|1
|Profession
|Actress
|Years active
|2017-present
|Social media
Sasha Calle has never been married and is presumably single
Although Sasha is active on Instagram, none of her posts shares a glimpse of her love life. Nonetheless, she is a proud member of the LGBTQ+ community. On 29 June 2020, Calle took to the social media platform to celebrate Pride Month. She wrote:
Love is love. We must defend and protect it at all costs! Happy month to be proud of who you are and who you love.
She stems from a humble background
Sasha's mom single-handedly raised her, working odd jobs to fend for their needs. The family relocated from Massachusetts to Colombia when the actress was 10, but moved back to the USA two years later. Calle spoke about the move in a 2018 interview with Soap Opera Digest, revealing:
My mother wanted us to move to Colombia because her side of the family was there. However, we did not stay there long because I was not fluent in Spanish, and the education curriculum was so different from the American one that I was used to.
At 17, Sasha relocated from Miami to Los Angeles and enrolled at the American Musical and Dramatic Academy. She earned a Bachelor of Fine Arts degree in 2017.
Calle and her mom share a close relationship
While speaking with the Soap Opera Digest, Sasha cited her mom as her greatest inspiration in life, stating:
My mom is the strongest person I know. I look up to her in so many ways. All I want to do is make her proud.
On 2 July 2019, Calle celebrated Samira's special day via an Instagram post that read:
Happy birthday to the love of my life. Thank you for accepting me as I am and encouraging me to soar higher. You fill my heart, Mom!
According to Entertainment Tonight, Sasha connected her mom with her now-husband and her stepfather, Kevin. The latter was the manager of an Italian restaurant where Calle had previously worked in Florida.
Sasha knew she wanted to be a performer as a little girl
In her interview with Soap Opera Digest, Calle spoke about how she developed her love for music at a young age, stating:
Growing up, all I wanted to do was sing and dance. I would dress up and put on a show for everyone. I vividly remember one Christmas, I woke up and there was a whole band set up for me. I loved it!
While speaking with Flaunt Magazine in 2024, Sasha added:
Music is the only way I feel I can express myself without being judged. When I started writing about my life, I felt like this was a vessel for my emotions.
She was the first Latina actress to portray Supergirl in The Flash
From 2018 to 2021, Sasha portrayed chef Lola Rosales in over 270 episodes of The Young and the Restless.
In 2020, she received a Daytime Emmy Award nomination for her appearance in the DC movie. During a January 2023 interview with BuzzFeed, Calle revealed the milestone she had achieved with her role on The Flash, stating:
It is an honour and a privilege to represent the Latina community in the film and let them know that we belong on the big screens too. Our stories are unlimited.
When the leadership at DC Studios changed in late 2022, it was announced that Sasha would not continue with her role as Supergirl. Below are some of her other acting credits:
- 18 Minutes (2017)
- Socially Awkward (2017)
- The White Shoes (2018)
- Deep Cuts (2018)
- Young Blood (2019)
- On Swift Horses (2024)
Wrapping up
Nobody holds the title of Sasha Calle's husband. Although the openly queer actress maintains her love life private, she has spoken about her achievements in the film industry and how her racial identity has impacted her career.
