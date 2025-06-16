Emma Navarro's boyfriend: Is the tennis star currently dating anyone?

Nobody holds the title of Emma Navarro's boyfriend. From the tennis player's career-oriented Instagram posts, she appears to be married to the game. According to The Red Bulletin, the sportswoman once revealed how her love for the sport has blossomed over the years, saying:

I was not ready to dedicate my life to tennis until I joined college and realized that a 9-to-5 was probably not for me.

Emma Navarro at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in 2024 (L). The sportswoman during the 2024 French Open (R). Photo: Matthew Stockman, Daniel Kopatsch (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Key takeaways

Emma Navarro has a career-high singles ranking of world No.8 by the WTA .

. She reached a major semifinal at the 2024 US Open .

. Navarro has not publicly discussed her romantic life.

Emma Navarro's profile summary

Full name Emma Navarro Gender Female Date of birth 18 May 2001 Age 24 years old (2025) Zodiac sign Taurus Birthplace New York City, USA Current residence Charleston, South Carolina, USA Nationality American Ethnicity Italian Religion Christianity Alma mater University of Virginia Height 5'7" (170 cm) Hair colour Brown Eye colour Brown Sexual orientation Straight Marital status Single Parents Ben and Kelly Navarro Siblings 3 Profession Tennis player Turned pro 2015 Net worth $1 million Social media Instagram

Emma Navarro has never been romantically linked with anyone

As of June 2025, the 24-year-old tennis star is not married and does not have kids. When Emma won her first WTA 500 title at the 2025 Mérida Open, she shared a special dance with her father on the podium.

Judging by this and the fact that Navarro's career takes the front seat in her interviews, it is safe to assume she is single. Otherwise, Emma's partner would probably be present during such important celebrations or attend some of her tournaments.

Tennis player Emma Navarro during the BNP Paribas Open at Indian Wells Tennis Garden in 2024. Photo: Clive Brunskill

Source: Original

The sportswoman is the daughter of billionaires Kelly and Ben Navarro

Emma's dad, Ben Navarro, is the founder and CEO of Credit One Bank and Sherman Financial Group.

He operates multiple tennis tournaments, including the Cincinnati Open and Charleston Open. According to Forbes, Benjamin has an estimated net worth of $4.8 billion at the time of writing

Ben and Kelly are their daughter's greatest cheerleaders

Although Kelly maintains a low-key profile, she is often seen on the courtside during her daughter's matches. As documented by Essentially Sports, Emma gave her dad a shout-out after winning a game against Paula Badosa in 2024, saying:

I want to show my appreciation to my dad because he saw something in me from a young age. He knew it would have been difficult for me to sit in a classroom or be employed.

Emma Navarro during day 11 of the BNP Paribas Open at Indian Wells Tennis Garden in 2024. Photo: Robert Prange

Source: Getty Images

While speaking to Tennis Channel in April 2024, the athlete added that her dad inspires her mindset on and off the court.

I have to give a lot of credit to my father for the knowledge and wisdom he has imparted to me over the years. He is probably the most intelligent person I have ever met.

Emma has won two singles titles on the WTA Tour

In an alumni Spotlight interview with Charleston Day School, the tennis star disclosed that she got serious about the sport in the fourth grade.

I used to wake up at around 5:45 am and play tennis for an hour before preparing for school. I would then go to the courts after school for a practice session, come back home, finish my homework and sleep early before following the same routine again the next day.

In 2019, Emma won the junior French Open in doubles, playing alongside Chloe Beck. She made her WTA Tour debut during the 2019 Charleston Open.

Navarro joined the Virginia Cavaliers the following year and was rated the nation's best tennis recruit. In 2021, she won the NCAA Singles Championship.

Emma won her first WTA title at the 2024 Hobart International three years later. She has competed against renowned players, including Naomi Osaka, Coco Gauff and Aryna Sabalenka.

Kelly and Emma Navarro in 2024 (L). The tennis player at the 2024 Miami Open (R). Photo: @emma_navarro48 (modified by author)

Source: Instagram

Emma Navarro's net worth mirrors her successful sporting career

According to Sportskeeda, Emma has an estimated net worth of $1 million. Her income primarily stems from competing in tournaments and sponsorship deals.

According to Navarro's official WTA website, she earned over $4 million in prize money as of 9 June 2025. Emma has partnered with brands such as Mejuri and Fila

FAQs

In December 2024, WTA named Navarro the Most Improved Player of the Year. Below are some frequently asked questions about her:

How old is Emma Navarro?

Navarro (24 as of 2025) was born in New York City, USA. However, she grew up in Charleston, South Carolina. The athlete has three siblings: Owen, Meggie and Earl.

Who coaches Emma Navarro?

Former tennis star Peter Ayers has coached Emma since she was 14 or 15. He played college tennis for the Duke Blue Devils.

Ben Navarro during the 2024 US Open at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center. Photo: Jamie Squire

Source: Getty Images

Who is Emma Navarro's role model?

Emma is good friends with American tennis player Danielle Collins, who she has revealed is one of her earliest influences.

The hot topic regarding the identity of Emma Navarro's boyfriend sparked due to her thriving tennis career. While the sportswoman has never commented about her romantic life, various sources report that she is presently single.

