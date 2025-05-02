Discover Kim Mulkey's net worth and her record-breaking LSU contract

Aside from her impressive resume in the NCAA, coach Kim makes a fashion statement on the sidelines during basketball games. Kim Mulkey's net worth and LSU contract have made her one of the highest-paid women's college basketball coaches in 2024. She once said:

I could never be a passive coach, and I could never imagine playing for a passive coach because I tend to think kids are a reflection of the coaching staff.

Head coach Kim Mulkey at the Pete Maravich Assembly Centre in December 2024. Photo: Tyler Kaufman, Kristen Young/University Images (modified by author)

Key takeaways

Kim Mulkey led the LSU women's basketball team to their first NCAA title in April 2023

to their first NCAA title in April 2023 As of April 2025, she is the second-highest-paid women’s college basketball coach behind South Carolina Gamecocks coach Dawn Staley.

women’s college basketball coach behind South Carolina Gamecocks coach Dawn Staley. She signed a 10-year contract extension deal worth $32 million with LSU in 2023.

Full name Kimberly Duane Mulkey Gender Female Date of birth 17 May 1962 Age 62 years old (as of April 2025) Zodiac sign Taurus Place of birth Santa Ana, California, United States Nationality American Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height 5 feet and 4 inches (163 cm) Weight 58 kilograms (128 lbs) Hair colour Blonde Eye colour Blue Parents Dru and Lee Mulkey Siblings 1 Marital status Divorced Ex-husband Randy Robertson Children 2 School Nesom Junior High School and Hammond High School University/college Louisiana Tech University Profession Basketball coach and former player Net worth $12 million Social media Instagram

What is Kim Mulkey's net worth?

As per Essentially Sports and Marca, the coach has an estimated net worth of $12 million. Most of her earnings have come from her coaching salary over the years. Her endorsement deals contribute significantly to her net worth.

Despite her wealth, Kim revealed that money does not keep her going in her career. In an interview with ESPN 104.5 FM on 2 April 2025, she said:

Sometimes I ask myself that question. Honestly, why do I keep doing this? I don't need to win more championships to validate my resume or my career. I am never ever motivated by money. Money, yes, it's great, but at the end of the day, if you're frugal with your money through the years of working, you have enough.

Facts about Kim Mulkey. Photo: Andy Lyons on Getty Images (modified by author)

How much does Kim Mulkey make?

Kim Mulkey's contract with LSU is a 10-year $32 million extension deal, signed in 2023. According to USA Today, this made her the highest-paid women's basketball coach in the country in 2024.

The contract also includes additional perks, such as 16 tickets to all LSU women's basketball home games, a $1,000-a-month automobile allowance, a country club membership and an $80,000-per-year personal travel allowance.

If Mulkey were to leave LSU before the contract expires, she would have to pay a $2 million buyout to the university and vice versa.

Her initial contract with LSU in 2021 was an eight-year deal worth $22.5 million, exclusive of incentives, with a base salary of $400,000 yearly and additional forms of compensation.

What is Kim Mulkey's salary?

As of 2025, Kim Mulkey's annual salary is $3.26 million yearly, but will increase to $3.65 million by 2032-33. She earns approximately $90,000 monthly.

Who is the highest-paid women's basketball coach in the NCAA?

As the New York Times published, South Carolina's $25.25 million new contract with coach Dawn Staley in 2025 has made her the highest-paid. Her salary is now $4 million, with a $250,000 increase every season and a $500,000 signing bonus. The contract runs from 2029 to 2030.

Head Coach Kim Mulkey at the Credit Union 1 Arena in December 2024. Photo: LSU Athletics/University Images

How did Kim Mulkey become a coach?

Kim Mulkey began as a basketball player in high school before becoming an All-American point guard at Louisiana Tech from 1980 to 1984. As a point guard, her team won two national championships (AIAW in 1981 and NCAA in 1982).

She earned a gold medal with the USA National team at the 1983 Pan American Games, averaging 12.4 points per game. Mulkey's coaching journey began as an assistant coach at Louisiana Tech in 1985. She was later promoted to associate head coach from 1996 to 2000.

Kim later became the head coach at Baylor, winning three national titles in 2005, 2012 and 2019. In 2021, she joined LSU, leading the team to a national championship in just her second season in 2023. In an interview with LSU Sports in April 2021, she said:

I've said it many times. It didn't matter where my career took me I would always be a Louisiana girl. I'm honoured to have been asked to come back here.

Exploring Kim Mulkey's career stats

With a career spanning over four decades, Mulkey's impressive career statistics include a win-loss record of 754-124 (.859). She is a Hall of Famer, inducted into the Women's Basketball Hall of Fame in 2000 and the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame in 2020.

Kim is the first coach in NCAA basketball history for both men and women to win national championships as a player, assistant coach, and head coach. She has also won numerous awards, including three times AP College Basketball Coach of the Year (2012, 2019, 2022) and two times WBCA National Coach of the Year (2012, 2019).

Head coach Kim Mulkey of the LSU Tigers in March 2025 at Spokane, Washington. Photo: Kristen Young/University Images

Why is Kim Mulkey so popular?

She is renowned as a fierce and outspoken American college basketball coach and former player. She currently leads the Tigers of the Louisiana State University (LSU) women's basketball team. Her flashy and elegant outfits during game days also make her popular.

Where does Kim Mulkey get her clothes?

Kim Mulkey's outfits on game days mostly come from Queen of Sparkles, a clothing line known for bold designs featuring polka dots, glitter, and rhinestones. She receives styling assistance from LSU's Jennifer Roberts.

In a video posted on X by Jacques Doucet in March 2023, Kim said:

I do not go pick these things out. Most of the time, I wear Queen of Sparkles. Look, we’re from Louisiana. We like sparkles, diamonds, mardi gras, eating, and partying.

Head coach Kim Mulkey of the LSU Lady Tigers at Spokane Arena in March 2025. Photo: Steph Chambers

A look at Kim Mulkey's house and car

Part of Kim Mulkey's earnings went toward her Baton Rouge home worth $1.6 million. It is a 5,512-square-foot residence in the Southdowns neighbourhood. She also owns a Corvette car, a gift from former car dealer Allen Samuels after winning her third national championship with Baylor in 2019.

Kim Mulkey's net worth makes her one of the richest and most successful coaches in college basketball history.

