Val Kilmer's net worth at death: Earnings from 'Top Gun' to 'Batman Forever'

Hollywood star Val Kilmer passed on at 65 years old. He is known for his cinematic legacy in blockbuster movies like Batman Forever and Top Gun. Val Kilmer's net worth ranks him among the top box office actors of the 90s. He once said:

I’ve probably made as much money as six hundred thousand or eight hundred thousand people in this state. It's a crazy thing to say, you know? I live on a ranch that’s larger than Manhattan. That’s a weird circumstance.

Late actor Val Kilmer. Photo: @valkilmerofficial on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: Instagram

Key takeaways

Val Kilmer's movies made $3,850,730,546 in worldwide aggregate box office.

in worldwide aggregate box office. Val Kilmer's death happened on 1 April 2025 at 65 years old .

at . In 2012, he got a Grammy Award nomination for Best Spoken World Album for The Mark of Zorro .

for Best Spoken World Album for . In 2020, Kilmer wrote and released a New York Times bestseller book titled I’m Your Huckleberry: A Memoir.

Profile summary

Full name Val Edward Kilmer Gender Male Date of birth 31 December 1959 Age 65 years old (at the time of death) Zodiac sign Capricorn Place of birth Los Angeles, California, United States Date of death 1 April 2025 Nationality American Ethnicity Mixed Religion Christian Scientist Sexuality Straight Height 5 feet 11 inches (182 cm) Mother Gladys Swanette Father Eugene Dorris Kilmer Siblings 2 Marital status Divorced Ex-wife Joanne Whalley Children 2 School Chatsworth High School and Juilliard School (BFA) Profession Actor, author Social media Instagram Facebook

What was Val Kilmer's net worth at the time of his death?

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Val Kilmer's net worth at the time of his passing was estimated to be around $10 million. His wealth was mainly from his acting career.

During his career peak in the 1990s, Kilmer was one of Hollywood's highest-paid actors, earning $6 million for films like The Island of Dr. Moreau and $9 million for The Saint.

His net worth was impacted by medical expenses, a decline in movie roles due to conflicts with directors and fellow actors, and disappointments in the movie box. In an interview with Terje Oegema for Norwegian TV in either 2014 or 2015, before he lost his voice, Kilmer said:

I'm kind of blacklisted. I haven't gotten a studio job in 15 years. I was a dumb actor. I complained quite a bit when I was younger. I didn't appreciate the business that afforded me the lifestyle that I very quickly enjoyed.

Facts about Val Kilmer. Photo: @cosmic_marvel on X (modified by author)

Source: Original

How did Val Kilmer get his start?

After graduating from the Juilliard School (BFA), Val Kilmer's acting career started in the 1980s with his breakout roles in comedy films. In the Broadway theatre, he acted in several productions, like William Shakespeare's history play Henry IV, Part 1 (1981) and The Slab Boys (1983).

Kilmer made his movie debut in the 1984 comedy Top Secret! and followed it up with Real Genius in 1985. His transition to dramatic roles led to his Hollywood recognition. His role as Iceman in Top Gun (1986), where he acted opposite Tom Cruise, made him famous.

As published on his IMDb page, below are a few of Val Klmer's movies:

The Doors (1991)

(1991) Tombstone (1993)

(1993) Heat (1995)

(1995) The Prince of Egypt (1998)

(1998) Kiss Kiss Bang Bang (2005)

Per The Numbers, the actor appeared in over 61 movies grossing over $3.85 billion in box office revenue worldwide. He is also a multifaceted artist interested in music, painting, and spoken word. Some of his paintings are displayed on his social media pages.

Val Kilmer delivering a speech and displaying his Batman adaptation. Photo: @valkilmerofficial (modified by author)

Source: Instagram

He released a demo album called Sessions with Mick in 2007 and has published two poetic books, including My Edens After Burns. His journey was documented in the critically acclaimed documentary Val (2021).

How much did Val Kilmer make for Batman?

Val Kilmer's salary as Batman in the 1995 film Batman Forever was reportedly $7 million. This is approximately $12 million today.

How much was Val Kilmer paid for Top Gun 2?

Val Kilmer's salary for Top Gun: Maverick is unclear. As per Screenrant, different sources estimate it to be between $400,000 and $2 million. His role as Iceman in the 2022 film became a massive hit, grossing nearly $1.5 billion worldwide.

How much did Val Kilmer sell his ranch for?

As reported by The Realtor, he sold most of his 5,300-acre New Mexico ranch for $18.5 million in 2011, keeping 14 acres to himself. Texas oil tycoon Benjamin A. Strickling III purchased the property with a plan to develop it into a trout fishing ranch.

Aside from having some acres of land in Santa Fe County in Mexico, Val Kilmer's house is in Los Angeles, where he stayed for work and during his illness.

Val Kilmer at the United Nations headquarters in New York City, New York. Photo: EuropaNewswire/Gado

Source: Getty Images

Exploring Val Kilmer's car collection

Kilmer was a fan of exotic, expensive cars in the 1990s. When he bought a classic 1969 Pontiac GTO muscle car, it was valued at around $63,367. He also has a Plymouth Prowler and a Porsche Panamera.

What happened to Val Kilmer?

The actor was diagnosed with throat cancer in 2014 and underwent chemotherapy, radiation therapy, and tracheostomies. These treatments permanently altered his voice.

Despite this, he continued working. Kilmer detailed his health journey in his memoir, I'm Your Huckleberry (2020) and reported being cancer-free for over four years after treatment. He said on Good Morning America in 2020:

I was diagnosed with throat cancer which healed very quickly. This is a tracheostomy to help me breathe because the glands in my throat swelled up as well.

Val Kilmer's children, Mercedes and Jack, at DGA Theater Complex in August 2021. Photo: Rich Fury

Source: Getty Images

When did Val Kilmer pass away?

He passed away on 1 April 2025 in Los Angeles. His daughter Mercedes told AP News that he died from Pneumonia. The New York first reported Val Kilmer's obituary.

Due to challenges, Val Kilmer's net worth might have reduced over the years, but he remains a Hollywood legend even in death. As an actor, his career was marked by iconic roles and personal challenges, including health-related setbacks.

