Is Tom Cruise gay? Here's why people question his sexuality
Being an A-list celebrity in the American entertainment industry is not for the faint-hearted because of the several unfounded rumours that have spread about them. Tom Cruise is not new to this dynamic and has found a way to make questions revolving around his sexuality improve his media presence. But then, is Tom Cruise gay despite the people he dated?
Tom Cruise is one of the most prominent American actors. His stunts in Mission the Impossible franchise have cemented his legacy in action thrillers. He has been described as having a warm personality, but this has not stopped Tom Cruise's scandal from seeping into mainstream media.
Profile summary
|Full name
|Thomas Cruise Mapother IV
|Gender
|Male
|Date of birth
|3 July 1962
|Age
|61 years old (as of June 2024)
|Zodiac sign
|Cancer
|Place of birth
|Syracuse, New York, United States of America
|Current residence
|United States of America
|Nationality
|American
|Ethnicity
|White
|Religion
|Scientology
|Sexuality
|Straight
|Height
|5'7" (170 cm)
|Weight
|150 lbs (68 kg)
|Body measurements in inches
|44-32-16
|Shoe size
|11 (US)
|Hair colour
|Dark brown
|Eye colour
|Green
|Mother
|Mary Lee (née Pfeiffer)
|Father
|Thomas Cruise Mapother III
|Siblings
|Lee Ann Mapother DeVette, Marian Mapother Henry, Cass Mapother
|Marital status
|Divorced
|Ex-wives
|Mimi Rogers (1987-1990)Nicole Kidman (1990-2001)Katie Holmes (2006-2012)
|Children
|Three
|School
|Robert Hopkins Public School, Henry Munro Middle School, St. Francis Seminary from Glen Ridge High School
|Profession
|Actor, producer
|Net worth
|$600 million
|Social media
|X (Twitter) Instagram
Is Tom Cruise gay?
Tom Cruise's gay rumours are untrue, or at least some of his friends have insisted that he is not. He has only been romantically involved with women in public and has several celebrities on the list of former lovers. Some of them include the following:
Melissa Gilbert
Cruise's early beginnings in Hollywood saw him get romantically involved with Melissa Gilbert. Still, their youthful fling was casual.
Heather Locklear
The duo met in the '80s after becoming acquainted at an audition. Locklear insisted she only tried to help Tom but soon got hooked on his dance moves.
Rebecca De Mornay
Cruise found love right on screen and took the chemistry outside of it. The relationship was short-lived because it was long-distance, and Tom needed to be committed to his career.
Cher
Cher revealed she had a fling with Cruise in the 80s when the latter found his foot in the industry. The relationship remained private and ended before anyone could spread rumours about them.
Mimi Rogers
Mimi Rogers and Tom Cruise's relationship was exciting but short. She was introduced to her husband's Scientology religion, but they separated after three years, primarily because of differences in personal and spiritual goals.
Nicole Kidman
Cruise's second marriage was with Nicole Kidman, and it was one of his most public relationships. They are often featured in the same movies and adopted children, but this shared passion cannot stop them from settling their marital misgivings. They divorced after about a decade of being together.
Penélope Cruz
Cruise started dating Penélope Cruz after divorcing Kidman, and it went on for three years. There were rumours that Tom's involvement with Scientology played a role in their breakup, but Cruz denied this.
Katie Holmes
She became Tom Cruise's wife in 2006, and the union marked the birth of his only biological child and daughter. Their romance lasted about six years, and as in most cases, their religious differences were said to have contributed to the divorce.
In addition to the romance mentioned above, he was rumoured to have had other love interests, including Sofia Vergara, Scarlett Johansson, Nazanin Boniadi, Cameron Diaz, Laura Prepon, and Vanessa Kirby.
Why do people think Tom Cruise is gay?
There are several theories as to why some people are still assuming the actor's sexual orientation, but the majority of them are shrouded in media hogwash. For this set of rumourmongers, Tom Cruise's children are not enough reason to show that he is not gay.
Rumours regarding Tom's sexuality
One of the earliest rumours about his sexuality appeared during his matrimony to actress Mimi Rogers. She allegedly claimed that her ex-husband was contemplating becoming a monk and practised celibacy throughout their marriage of three years.
Another rumour about his bisexual allegation emerged with his connection with the Church of Scientology. This religion was speculated to offer help to anyone who wanted to deal with homosexuality. Although there was no substantial evidence to these claims, it was enough to propel Cruise to start denying any suggested strangeness with his sexual orientation.
One of the most intriguing of the rumours was started by gay actor Chad Slater, who alleged that he was in a romantic affair with Cruise at some point. He further claimed that their romance was so hot it led to Tom's divorce from his first wife, Nicole Kidman.
During an interview, Cruise expressed his confusion over the persistent rumours, saying the following:
I don't know why they say it… I've heard everything from I've cheated on my wife to my wife was there on the set of The Firm because she was pissed off about my love scene on the beach. It's not true, but people are going to say what they want to say.
Frequently asked questions
Several interesting questions have been asked about one of the shortest actors in Hollywood, Tom Cruise.
- Is Tom Cruise bisexual? The actor has reiterated he is heterosexual every chance he gets.
- Is Tom Cruise a good guy in real life? People who know him, including his ex-wives and girlfriends, have only good things to say about him.
- Is Tom Cruise married? He is currently single but has been married thrice.
Is Tom Cruise gay? Considering his dating history, the allegations are merely rumours. Though he is single at the moment, there is no proof to back up the allegations revolving around his sexuality.
