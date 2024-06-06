Rick Ross' wife: Is he married? A look at his girlfriend timeline

Rick Ross is an American rapper known for his larger-than-life persona and booming vocal performances. His songs often mirror the hardships of street life while describing his rags-to-riches narrative. However, beyond the tough guy exterior, the hip-hop star is a lover boy who has never missed an opportunity to have a beautiful lady at his side. So, who is Rick Ross’ wife?

Ross debuted in 2000 and has since released over 20 albums. He founded the record label Maybach Music Group, which has signed talented artists such as French Montana. The rapper’s popularity has drawn much attention to his love life, and many are curious about the woman who won his heart off-stage. Discover exciting details about Rick Ross’ relationship history.

Rick Ross' profile summary

Full name William Leonard Roberts II Famous as Rick Ross Other names The Boss, Renzel, Rozay Gender Male Date of birth 28 January 1976 Age 48 years old (2024) Zodiac sign Aquarius Birthplace Clarksdale, Mississippi, USA Current residence Broward County, Florida, USA Nationality American Ethnicity African-American Religion Christianity Alma mater Miami Carol City Senior High School Height 5’11’ (180 cm) Weight 113 kg (249 lbs) Hair colour Black Eye colour Dark brown Sexuality Straight Marital status Dating Partner Paige Imani (Rumoured) Children 5 Parents Sonny Ross and Tommie Roberts Siblings 1 Profession Rapper, record executive Years active 2000-present Net worth 150 million Social media Instagram X (Twitter) Facebook TikTok

Who is Rick Ross' wife?

Although the Hustlin hitmaker has been romantically linked to several women, none of his relationships progressed to the altar.

Interestingly, some of his entanglements have ended within weeks. During a 2021 interview on The Morning Hustle, he revealed the reason behind his decision not ever to get married, saying:

Not many women can handle Rozay when they experience and see his work ethic. I am not saying that in a negative way, as you hear it. I can spark her soul, her mental health, and her spirituality, and I can spoil her, but can she accept my schedule?

Rick Ross’ dating history

Rick’s high-profile entanglements have always made headlines. Below is a glimpse of Renzel’s past relationships;

Paige Imani (present)

William is allegedly dating model Paige Imani. On 24 April 2024, she shared on her Instagram stories a neck tattoo that read the rapper’s name. Imani captioned the image, Bae, let me take this view right here.

Cristina Mackey (2023-2024)

Mackey, an American singer and certified fitness trainer, began dating Ross towards the end of 2023. Despite their 20-year age difference, Cristina often posted the record executive on her socials.

However on 3 March 2024, she ended an Instagram live after Rick’s song started playing in the background. According to HipHopDX, she announced their breakup days later on Threads, reminiscing on their memorable moments.

The situation was beautiful, and I meant every word during our six-month run. We had a clean breakup two weeks ago, and I never pretended to be the last. I embrace both positive and negative traction with love.

Hamisa Mobetto (2021)

The Boss was previously rumoured to be dating Tanzanian socialite Hamisa after they posted photos of their Dubai vacation on Instagram. However, according to her, the relationship was purely platonic.

Rick Ross and I are best of friends. We have never been in a love relationship whatsoever.

Pretty Vee (2021-2023)

American social media personality Vee confirmed her relationship with Ross during an appearance on Revolt TV’s Big Fact podcast in 2023. She shared her favourite attributes about him, saying:

It is the boss in him. I like guys who lead.

Lira Mercer (2015)

Lira started dating the bearded rapper in 2015. They got engaged but parted ways two months later. In a 2016 interview on Iyanla Fix My Life, the actress explained how Rick’s infidelity led to their breakup.

Our relationship was phenomenal, but he changed. He did a lot of sneaky things behind my back.

Briana Camille (2016-2019)

Renzel dated reality TV star and entrepreneur Briana Camille for three years. She is the mother of three of Rick Ross’ children, Berkeley, Bliss and Billion. According to TMZ, he pays $11,000 a month in child support.

Tia Kemp (2003-2005)

Rick Ross and Tia Kemp’s two-year relationship resulted in a son, William III. The ex-couple met at a Miami nightclub and started dating soon after. However, she was previously married with two kids to a drug dealer.

Lastonia Leviston (1999-2003)

The hip-hop star began dating Leviston in 1993 and welcomed their first child, Toie, in 2002. Unfortunately, Lastonia was involved in a feud between Ross and 50 Cent that tainted her reputation. After a legal battle with 50 Cent, she received a $7 million compensation.

FAQs

The topic of Rick Ross' girlfriend has always raised eyebrows thanks to his numerous relationships. Here are some of the frequently asked questions about his romantic life;

Are Rick Ross and Cristina Mackey still together?

The pair called it quits after dating for six months. Nonetheless, Rick has reportedly moved on to his next romantic relationship.

Who is Rick Ross dating?

The rapper is purportedly dating Paige Imani. In May 2024, the duo was spotted enjoying cosy moments during her birthday.

Does Rick Ross have a child?

Ross has five children with his ex-girlfriends, Tia, Lastonia, and Briana. His oldest child was born in 2002, while his youngest was born in 2020.

This article answers the many searches for, ‘’Who is Rick Ross’ wife? '' The hip-hop star is currently not married. Although he has dated several women, he has yet to exchange nuptials. Rick has previously cited his busy work schedule as the reason for not committing to marriage.

