Who is Kayla Cardona? Meet Selling the OC's rising star

Selling the OC is an American reality TV series that premiered on Netflix in 2022. It highlights the personal and professional lives of a group of agents working for the Oppenheim Group, a luxurious real estate brokerage firm. So, how much do you know about Kayla Cardona, the show’s cast who showcases her resilience as a successful realtor unafraid of reality TV drama?

Kayla Cardona at the Red Studios in 2023 (L). The realtor during a 2023 interview (R). Photo: Charley Gallay via Getty Images, @mskaylacardona on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Created by talented producer Adam DiVello, Selling the OC has had its viewers glued to it as the cast members close multi-million house deals. However, Kayla, an Executive Club Award recipient, is at the centre of the show’s drama. This article unravels exciting facts about her journey to the top and her role in the critically acclaimed series.

Kayla Cardona’s profile summary

Full name Kayla Cardona Nickname Kayla Gender Female Date of birth 20 December 1988 Age 35 years old (2024) Zodiac sign Sagittarius Birthplace Orange County, California, USA Nationality American Ethnicity Filipino Religion Christianity Height 5’4’’ (163 cm) Hair colour Black Eye colour Dark brown Sexuality Straight Marital status Single Children 1 Profession Realtor, television personality, business coach Net worth $2 million Social media Instagram

How old is Kayla in Selling OC?

Kayla Cardona (aged 35 as of 2024) was born on 20 December 1988 in Orange County, California, USA. She is reportedly of Filipino descent.

Television personality Kayla Cardona at DIRECTV Celebrates Christmas at Kathy's in 2023. Photo: Gilbert Flores

Source: Original

Kayla Cardona’s height

The real estate agent stands 5 feet 4 inches (163 cm) tall. She has black hair and a pair of dark brown eyes.

How many kids does Kayla Cardona have?

One of the biggest surprises of Selling The OC’s first episode was that Cardona was a single mother to a 17-year-old teenage son, Ethan.

She purportedly had her child when she was 18 and had to work multiple jobs to fend for her son as a young mother. According to My Perfect Life, Kayla shared her story during season one of the series, revealing that her parents abandoned her for choosing to keep the baby.

My parents disowned me at the time I needed them the most, which was the hardest thing for me.

Although Ethan has only appeared on the show several times, the duo share a close relationship.

Kayla Cardona’s career

Cardona obtained her real estate license in 2019 when she started working at a San Clemente firm. During a 2022 interview with Women’s Health, she narrated how landing this job was a significant achievement for her, saying:

I was so proud of myself. I was the firm’s only woman for a long time.

Kayla Cardona posing for a photo (L). The TV personality celebrating International Women's Day (R). Photo: @mskaylacardona on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

However, Kayla also shared how hard it was before she got rooted in the real estate industry.

The reality is you might need one or two side hustles to get you through the first couple of years of real estate. That is just the truth.

She revealed how, at one point, she used to cut hair and bartend in a nightclub as her part-time hustle.

But today, she works alongside the highest-rated team on Zillow and all of Orange County, where she quickly became a top 1% agent, according to her Oppenheim Group bio. She has starred in the firm’s TV show since its first season.

Are Kayla and Alex still friends?

When Selling The OC kicks off, Kayla and her co-star Alex Hall are good friends. However, this situation changes after she discovers that Cardona has tried to make a romantic move on Tyler, who is married.

While speaking to US Weekly in May 2024, the California native revealed where her relationship with Hall stood at that moment.

I thought we had a moment to start over. However, she [Alex] has blocked me and a few other family members, which I find odd.

Did Kayla Cardona sell the house?

As Selling The OC season 3 begins, Kayla showcases an open house listed for just under $28 million in Newport Beach. The television personality later revealed that she sold the property for $24.5 million without contingencies. The all-cash transaction was closed in about 10 days.

Kayla Cardona and her son having a good time (L). The reality TV star during a TV interview (R). Photo: @mskaylacardona on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

What is Kayla Cardona’s net worth?

The Cinemaholic estimates Kayla’s net worth to be $2 million. Her income primarily stems from the multi-million real estate deals she inks annually.

Kayla Cardona’s Instagram

Kayla from Selling The OC is active on social media, regularly updating her business ventures and daily life. As of May 2024, her Instagram account boasts 154k followers.

Kayla Cardona was catapulted to stardom after she appeared in the reality show Selling The OC. Although she is recognized as the show’s drama queen, there is no denying that she has worked tirelessly to become a household name in the real estate industry.

READ ALSO: The cast of Euphoria 3: it is more than just Zendaya and Hunter Schafer

Briefly.co.za shared another intriguing piece about the cast of Euphoria 3. The show's third season features some of Hollywood's finest actors and actresses.

While it features Zendeya and Hunter Schafer as the lead actors, some other notable names expected to appear in season 3 include Jacob Elordi, Alexa Demi, Algee Smith, and Sydney Sweeney, among many others.

Source: Briefly News