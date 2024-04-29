Olivia Black (Pawn Stars): The truth about her firing and where she is now

Pawn Stars has had many viewers glued to their screens since it started airing in 2009. Fans were intrigued when Olivia Black joined the show in 2012, bringing a breath of air as most cast members were male. However, her stay on the show was short-lived, as she soon stopped appearing, and nobody heard about her. So, what happened to Olivia Black, and where is she today?

Olivia Black, whose real name is Dene Nichole Acero, is an American actress, reality TV star and adult entertainer. At the peak of her career, Nichole’s dark past crept in, resulting in her dismissal as a cast member of the Pawn Stars.

Olivia Black’s profile summary

How old is Olivia Black?

Olivia Black (aged 38 as of 2024) was born on 17 September 1985 in Maryland, USA and stands at a height of 5’5’’ (165 cm). She attended Calvert High School after completing her primary education and was reportedly at the institution between 2001 and 2003.

Is Olivia Black married?

Details about Olivia Black’s partner remain a mystery as she prefers keeping details about her love life under wraps. However, she was previously rumoured to be in a romantic relationship with celebrity chef, internet personality and adult entertainer Maria Plaza.

The couple allegedly met in 2015 and started dating soon after. It is unclear whether they are still together as they rarely post each other on social media, and neither follows the other.

Olivia Black’s career

After high school, Black relocated to Las Vegas in search of greener pastures. She made her career debut as a model, waitress and burlesque dancer.

Although Olivia spent most of her time as a pinup model, she occasionally performed on the Celebrity Trixie Rocky Horror Burlesque Performance. As a model, she has worked with several brands, including Dollies and Doggies Calendar.

Additionally, Dene has worked with many other publications, including Inked Girls and Inked magazine. She worked as an executive assistant for VIPnVEGAS.COM, LLC. In December 2011, Black became a pawnbroker for the renowned Gold & Silver Pawn Shop.

She worked as a personal assistant and was looking for a second position. Nichole went on Craiglist, found a job posting and applied for it. However, she did not realise she had applied to appear on TV. Ultimately, her role in Pawn Stars began in 2012 during the show’s fifth season.

Who was the girl in Pawn Stars?

Olivia joined the Pawn Stars fraternity and starred as a night shift employee. She showcased commendable acting prowess and charismatic personality in the series. However, on 1 December 2012, Dene was dismissed from the show without prior warning.

Why was Olivia Black fired from Pawn Stars?

The actress had to say goodbye to the cast and crew before her second season on the television series ended. According to Screen Rant, the production company Leftfield Pictures fired Olivia after revealing photos of her from her days as a pinup model surfaced online.

The firing was justified because the photos violated a rule prohibiting cast members from having racy pictures of them circulating online.

In an interview with Fox News, Pawn Stars' head Rick Harrison revealed that he offered Dene the opportunity to continue working for the Gold & Silver Pawn Shop as long as she did not appear in front of the cameras.

I never fired her. She is out doing her own thing now. The production company did not want her working there anymore. What she does in her personal life is her business.

Black told Fox News that she was too shocked to ask why she had been fired.

I do not know why I am no longer part of the show. They did not state it, and I did not ask. I was just in such shock that I did not think to ask.

While several petitions were launched on Change.org to bring Nichole back to the show, they were unsuccessful.

In 2013, Olivia sued Leftfield Pictures for wrongful termination because she allegedly believed that the company’s intolerance to such photos was only subjected to female actresses. Nonetheless, it is unclear what became of the lawsuit.

What is Olivia Black’s net worth?

TheCityCeleb estimates Black’s net worth to be $1 million. She has amassed this wealth from her successful career in the entertainment and fashion industry.

Where is Olivia Black now?

According to HollywoodMask, after being fired from Pawn Stars, Olivia returned to her earlier career as an adult entertainer. She currently resides in Las Vegas, USA.

Olivia Black appeared on Pawn Stars between 2012 and 2013. The show’s production company fired the actress after racy photos of her leaked online. Since then, Dene has been creating adult content on her website.

