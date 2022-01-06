Pawn Stars cast and net worth: what are they worth in 2024?

Pawn Stars is an American reality TV show filmed at the Gold & Silver Pawn Shop in Las Vegas, Nevada. The show follows the pawn shop's daily activities, including the negotiations between the staff and people looking to sell or pawn different artifacts. The show became the highest-rated television series on the History network when it premiered in 2009. Discover below the net worth of the Pawn Stars' cast members.

Pawn Stars cast members Richard, Rick, and Corey Harrison are blood-related. Photo: @PawnStars (modified by author)

Source: UGC

The background narration of Pawn Stars is often done by its main cast members, Richard (late), Rick, Corey, or Chumlee. Besides primarily revolving around customer-staff interactions at the Gold & Silver Pawn Shop, the show occasionally highlights some of the cast members' interpersonal conflicts.

How much is Pawn Stars worth?

The History Channel series has an estimated net worth of $25 million. It is one of the most successful American reality television shows. The show debuted in 2009 and has been running for almost 15 years. Below is the show's profile summary:

Title Pawn Stars Genre Reality television series Owners Rick Harrison and his family Production companies Leftfield Pictures; Trifecta Entertainment & Media (syndication) Original release 19 July 2009 – present Country of origin United States Original language English No. of seasons 21 seasons (as of March 2024) No. of episodes 675 episodes (as of March 2024) Net worth $25 million (approximation) Networks History, A+E Networks Main cast Richard (deceased), Rick, Austin, and Corey

The series is filmed on location at the World-Famous Gold & Silver Pawn Shop in Las Vegas, Nevada. Have a look at the net worth figures for the main cast members and those in minor roles below:

Pawn Stars' main cast net worth

The series has become a global phenomenon, broadcasting in 150 countries and dubbed in 38 languages. It had four main cast members, but one passed away in 2018. Here is a look at their respective net worth figures:

Richard "Old Man" Harrison ($8 million)

Richard "The Old Man" Harrison was best known as the co-owner of Gold & Silver Pawn Shop. Photo: @PawnStars (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Full name: Richard Benjamin Harrison Jr.

Richard Benjamin Harrison Jr. Nickname (s): The Old Man and The Appraiser

The Old Man and The Appraiser Born: 4 March 1941

4 March 1941 Birthplace: Danville, Virginia, United States

Danville, Virginia, United States Date of demise: 25 June 2018

25 June 2018 Age: 77 years (at time of death)

77 years (at time of death) Place of demise & burial: Las Vegas, Nevada, United States

Las Vegas, Nevada, United States Spouse: JoAnne Rhue Harrison (1960 – 2018)

JoAnne Rhue Harrison (1960 – 2018) Children: Rick, Joseph, Sherry, and Christopher

Richard Harrison was worth around $8 million at the time of his demise in 2018. He met Joanne Rhue at age 17 and was detained for stealing a car just before marriage. Richard chose the military when given a choice between joining the army or going to prison.

He enlisted in the Navy and left in 1962, then re-enlisted the following year to pay for his daughter's medical costs. Richard was discharged after serving in the Navy for two decades. He invested $1,000,000 in his wife's real estate firm and worked there until it closed in 1981.

The family moved to Las Vegas in 1981, where Richard opened the Gold & Silver Coin Shop on Las Vegas Boulevard. In 1987, he moved the shop to Fremont Street and began trading in secondhand items, including antique cars, Rolexes, and musical instruments.

Richard's uncanny precision in assessing the value of artifacts and buying underpriced items led to the business' quick growth. After his $10,000 investment grew into a multimillion-dollar business, he and Rick opened a Gold & Silver Pawn Shop on Las Vegas Boulevard South in 1989.

The shop received national fame after being featured in a 2001 PBS documentary and appearing on the Comedy Central show in 2003. After appearing on TV, Rick searched for production studios that created a full-time Pawn Stars series and pitched it to various TV stations.

The History Channel eventually picked up the show, and its first episode debuted in July 2009. On the show, Richard was often heard sharing humorous reflections from the comfort of his office.

Rick Harrison ($9 million)

Rick and his father, Richard, co-owned the Gold & Silver Pawn Shop from 1989 until his father died in 2018. Photo: @PawnStars (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Full name: Richard Kevin Harrison

Richard Kevin Harrison Nickname (s): The Spotter

The Spotter Born: 22 March 1965

22 March 1965 Birthplace: Lexington, North Carolina, United States

Lexington, North Carolina, United States Age: 59 years (as of 2024)

59 years (as of 2024) Spouse: Amanda Palmer (2021 – present), Deanna Burditt (2013 – 2020), Tracy Harrison (1986 – 2011), Kim Harrison (1982 – 1985)

Amanda Palmer (2021 – present), Deanna Burditt (2013 – 2020), Tracy Harrison (1986 – 2011), Kim Harrison (1982 – 1985) Children: Corey, Adam (deceased), and Jake

Rick Kevin Harrison has been part of the Gold & Silver Pawn Shop for over three decades. His net worth is estimated at $9 million. Kevin's keen eye earned him the title 'The Spotter.' As far as a wide range of items goes, he would spot anything fake or stolen.

Rick was trained in the pawn business since he was 13. He dropped out of high school during his sophomore year to pursue a fake Gucci bag business that earned him $2,000 a week.

The family moved to Las Vegas, Nevada, in April 1981, where his father opened a secondhand store. Kevin became more involved in Richard "Old Man" Harrison's business around 1989 at age 23. He worked there during the day and repossessed cars at night.

The Harrisons would loan out roughly $3 million each year by 2005 and generate about $700,000 in income from the interest on the loans. By 2006, the pawnshop became famous for selling unique sports memorabilia and was a haven for gamblers who needed to pawn something.

Kevin spent four years pitching the idea of a television show about the pawnshop. The idea kicked around HBO and YouTube before the History Channel developed it into the Pawn Stars. The series debuted in July 2009. Today, it is among the most popular shows on the History Channel.

Rick is often depicted as the most experienced item appraiser on the Pawn Stars show. Before his father's demise, he often acted as the middleman between the Old Man and his grandson, Corey.

Kevin bought an 8,845-square-foot house in Summerlin in Las Vegas in 2016 and spent about $600,000 on renovations. In 2019, he listed the Red Rock Country Club house for $3.99 million.

Corey Harrison ($4 million)

Corey "Big Hoss" Harrison is Rick's son and Richard's grandson. Photo: @PawnStars (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Full name: Richard Corey Harrison

Richard Corey Harrison Nickname (s): Big Hoss

Big Hoss Born: 27 April 1983

27 April 1983 Birthplace: Las Vegas, Nevada, United States

Las Vegas, Nevada, United States Age: 40 years (as of 2024)

40 years (as of 2024) Spouse: Korina "Kiki" Harrison (2017 – 2018), Charlene Harrison (2009 – 2015)

Korina "Kiki" Harrison (2017 – 2018), Charlene Harrison (2009 – 2015) Child: Richard Benjamin Harrison

Corey "Big Hoss" Harrison began working at the Gold & Silver Pawn Shop when he was nine. Like his father and grandfather, Corey is a skilled appraiser and can easily spot a cheat. Besides appraisals, he handles eBay clients and anything related to hiring and firing.

Corey and Rick have a complex relationship. He thinks his dad treats him like a slave, while Rick believes Corey still has much to do to prove his worth and earn his place in the business.

Corey spent much of his childhood at his grandfather's business, polishing, and admiring antiques. He manages Gold & Silver Pawn Shop's day-to-day operations and oversees 30 employees.

Big Hoss makes more purchases than anyone else in the store and hopes to take over the role of the head boss when his dad retires from the business.

Corey Harrison's current net worth is about $4 million. In 2013, he bought a 7,069-square-foot home in Las Vegas for $1 million, then listed the property for sale for $2.39 million in 2016. He later listed it for rent for around $6,000 per month, then sold it for $2 million in May 2022.

Austin Russell ($5 million)

Austin "Chumlee" Russell is Corey's childhood friend. Photo: @PawnStars (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Full name: Austin Lee Russell

Austin Lee Russell Nickname (s): Chumlee

Chumlee Born: 8 September 1982

8 September 1982 Birthplace: Henderson, Nevada, United States

Henderson, Nevada, United States Age: 41 years (as of 2024)

41 years (as of 2024) Spouse: Olivia Rademann (married in 2018)

Austin Russell is Corey's childhood friend, and he joined the Gold & Silver Pawn Shop when he was 21. His nickname, Chumlee, comes from a cartoon character known as Chumley.

Chumlee works behind the pawnshop counter and is known for his comic foibles. Everyone at the shop loves him even though he is often on the receiving end of endless jokes. Although Austin has been referred to as the "village idiot" by those around him, he gets the last laugh.

Other Pawn Stars cast members barely take him seriously because of his unrelenting attempts to get Corey to buy items that entertain him, such as circus items and . He is highly skilled in appraising novelty items, vintage toys, pinball machines, and sports-related memorabilia. Still, most of the things he jokingly advises that Corey buys have no real business value.

Austin's heart of gold is often viewed as bad for business, even if it's excellent for customer service. He always wants the best deal for the patrons and regularly takes their side.

Russell's net worth is about $5 million. He earns $25,000 for every episode of Pawn Stars that airs. In 2017, he opened Chumlee's Candy across the street from the Las Vegas Gold and Silver Pawn Shop. His brother, Sage Russell, runs the candy store. Additionally, Austin has a booming business selling custom t-shirts.

He bought a 6,200-square-foot party house in Las Vegas for $1.1 million in 2012 and sold it for $1.375 million in February 2019. Chumlee enjoys driving his 1986 Buick Regal, which he customized with hydraulic lifts on the front and back. Besides this car, he owns a Rolls-Royce Phantom, Maserati, Cadillac Escalade, Range Rover, and a 1964 Impala SS.

Pawn Stars' recurring cast members

Local experts in various fields regularly appear on the show to appraise the items sold or pawned. Below are the most regular ones and their net worth:

Murray SawChuck ($15 million)

Murray SawChuck often makes guest appearances in Pawn Stars. Photo: @MagicWithMurray (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Full name: Murray John Sawchuck

Murray John Sawchuck Born: 25 November 1973

25 November 1973 Birthplace: Burnaby, Canada

Burnaby, Canada Age: 50 years (as of 2024)

50 years (as of 2024) Spouse: Dani Elizabeth (2021 – present), Chloe Louise Crawford (2021 – 2015)

Murray SawChuck often makes guest appearances in Pawn Stars to give expert appraisals on items. Besides being a reality TV star, he is famously known for being a stage illusionist, magician, comedian, actor, and host.

Sawchuck has appeared in many reality shows as an illusionist, including five episodes of the 2008 VH1 series Celebracadabra and on the fifth season of the NBC show America's Got Talent in 2010.

Murray lives in Las Vegas, just a short distance from the Gold & Silver Pawn Shop. Additionally, he is a close friend of its current owner, Rick Harrison. His latest appearance in Pawn Stars was when he reviewed The Expert at the Card Table, a book considered the pinnacle of literature for magicians.

The illusionist's net worth is estimated to be $15 million. He bought his Las Vegas home in 2009 for $230,000 and sold it in 2006 for $380,000. He owns a 1969 Pontiac Grand Prix that his parents brought him home from the hospital.

Danny Koker ($13 million)

Danny "The Count" Koker often appears on Pawn Stars whenever a motorcycle or vehicle is brought in for sale. Photo: @CountsKustoms (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Full name: Danial Nicholas Koker II

Danial Nicholas Koker II Nickname (s): The Count

The Count Born: 5 January 1964

5 January 1964 Birthplace: Cleveland, Ohio, United States

Cleveland, Ohio, United States Age: 59 years (as of 2024)

59 years (as of 2024) Spouse: Korie Koker (2017 – 2018)

Danny "The Count" Koker is an accomplished automobile and motorcycle appraiser and an expert at restorations. He usually appears on Pawn Stars whenever a motorcycle or vehicle is brought in for sale.

Danny is also the lead cast member on the reality television series Counting Cars and American Restoration. Additionally, he owns Count's Kustoms, a shop dealing with the restorations of vehicles and motorcycles.

Danny's current net worth is estimated to be $13 million. He reportedly receives a salary of $100,000 per episode (earns roughly $1.6 million per year) from Counting Cars. He also owns Count's Kustoms, Count's Vamp'd Rock Bar and Grill, and the Count's Tattoo Company.

Craig Gottlieb ($8 million)

Craig Gottlieb is a military and antique dealer known for uncovering notable military artifacts and weapons. Photo: @CraigGottliebSD (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Full name: Craig Gottlieb

Craig Gottlieb Born: 1971

1971 Birthplace: Miami, Florida, United States

Miami, Florida, United States Age: 54 years (as of 2024)

54 years (as of 2024) Spouse: Madeline Jackson

Madeline Jackson Children: 4 sons

Craig is a military and antique dealer known for uncovering notable military artifacts and his appearances on the History TV program Pawn Stars. He is often called into the Gold & Silver Pawn Shop for weapons-related appraisals.

Like Danny Koker, Craig has appeared on the American Restoration television show. He also appears on the Science Channel show Mysteries of the Abandoned and regularly lands minor roles in television shows, documentaries, films, and special features on different networks.

Craig's current net worth is allegedly $8 million. The reality TV star owns the Craig Gottlieb Military Antiques, one of the country's largest military dealerships.

Mark Hall Patton ($2.5 million)

Mark Hall Patton is a regular guest expert on the History Channel's Pawn Stars. Photo: @mark.hallpatton, @markhallpatton1 (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Full name: Mark Hall Patton

Mark Hall Patton Nickname (s): The Beard of Knowledge

The Beard of Knowledge Born: 1954

1954 Birthplace: United States

United States Age: 70 years (as of 2024)

70 years (as of 2024) Spouse: Dr. Colleen Hall Patton

Dr. Colleen Hall Patton Children: Joseph and Ellen

Mark Hall Patton is among the best-known experts on history matters. He is particularly well-versed in 20th-century artifacts and is an administrator for two American museums.

Patton is the museum administrator for the Clark County Museum system. He oversees the Clark County Museum, the Howard W. Cannon Aviation Museum, and the Searchlight History Museum.

Mark has made numerous appearances on Pawn Stars and American Restoration. He never gives monetary estimates for items in the pawnshop. Instead, he focuses on validating the authenticity of antique items sold at the Gold & Silver Pawn Shop.

Sources estimate Mark Hall Patton's net worth is about $2.5 million.

Johnny Jimenez ($1 million)

Toy expert Johnny Jimenez owns the Toy Shack business in Las Vegas. Photo: @lisacaserta4, @PH_POKER (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Full name: Johnny Jimenez

Johnny Jimenez Birthplace: United States

Jimenez often comes to the pawnshop to appraise vintage toys. When off the show, Jimenez runs a business known as Toy Shack in Las Vegas. Like other recurring Pawn Stars cast members, Jimenez is friends with the Gold & Silver Pawn Shop staff.

Additionally, Johnny Jimenez has played minor roles in Ditch Party (2016) and A Psycho's Path (2019). Sources allege his current net worth is about $1 million.

Vic Flick ($500,000)

Vic Flick is often called in by Pawn Stars to do appraisals on musical instruments. Photo: @Vic Flick Appreciation Society (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Full name: Victor Harold Flick

Victor Harold Flick Nickname (s): The Beard of Knowledge

The Beard of Knowledge Born: 14 May 1937

14 May 1937 Birthplace: Worcester Park, United Kingdom

Worcester Park, United Kingdom Age: 86 years (as of 2024)

86 years (as of 2024) Spouse: Judith Mary (1960 – present)

Judith Mary (1960 – present) Children: 2

Vic Flick, the musical instruments expert, has over 70 years of experience in music. The English guitarist is often called in by Pawn Stars to do appraisals on musical instruments.

He brought his 1961 Fender Stratocaster guitar to the Gold & Silver Pawn Shop. After consulting Jesse Amoroso, Rick Harrison settled on $55,000. The guitar was sold at an auction in 2014 for $25,000.

Vic Flick's current net worth is about $500,000. He worked for the BBC radio and is credited with writing and performing the original James Bond soundtrack.

Who is the richest on Pawn Stars?

Richard Harrison's son, Rick Harrison, is the wealthiest of the four Pawn Stars main cast members. His net worth is estimated at $9 million.

How much is Rick from Pawn Stars worth?

Rick Harrison's net worth is estimated at $9 million. He co-owned the Gold & Silver Pawn Shop with his dad from 1989 until his father died in 2018.

How much does Rick make per episode of Pawn Stars?

It was reported that Rick received $15,000 per episode in 2016, and in 2023, new reports claimed the cast earned around $25,000 per episode. The truth is that the Pawn Stars cast's salary depends on their contract negotiations. So, some make more or less than $25,000 per episode.

Who inherited Richard Harrison's money?

Richard "Old Man" Harrison mentioned his wife, JoAnne Rhue Harrison, and their three children, Joseph, Rick, and Christopher, as beneficiaries in his original will. Nonetheless, in 2017, Richard, 77, amended the document and excluded Christopher from the will. He left JoAnne a 49% share of the pawnshop, but their son, Rick, did not give her complete documentation of the business's finances.

JoAnne sued Rick over the ownership of the pawnshop. In the lawsuit, she also alleged she could not get a proper accounting of over $500,000 worth of cash and silver she believes her husband accumulated before his death.

How rich is Chumlee?

Austin "Chumlee" Russell's net worth is about $5 million. The Pawn Stars cast member earns $25,000 per episode. His brother Sage Russell runs his candy store in Las Vegas, across the street from the Gold and Silver Pawn Shop. Additionally, Austin has a booming business selling custom t-shirts.

What happened to Chumlee from Pawn Stars?

It is uncertain whether Austin "Chumlee" Russell is still married to Olivia Rademann. They reportedly got engaged in Honolulu, Hawaii, in 2018 and tied the knot shortly after. Olivia supported Chumlee through his legal problems, but around 2020, they stopped posting romantic pictures. Although they two didn't stop following each other on Instagram, they deleted photos of one another from their profiles.

Who is the magic guy on Pawn Stars?

American illusionist Murray John Sawchuck often makes guest appearances on the reality show to give expert appraisals on several antique and secondhand items sold in the Gold & Silver Pawn Shop.

Who is the antique gun expert on Pawn Stars?

American militaria and antique dealer Craig Gottlieb often appears on the History TV program Pawn Stars for numerous weapons-related appraisals.

Who is the history guy on Pawn Stars?

Mark Hall-Patton, the Museums Administrator for the Clark County museum system, has made numerous appearances on Pawn Stars to validate the authenticity of antique items sold at the Gold & Silver Pawn Shop.

Can you actually go to Pawn Stars shop?

The Gold & Silver Pawn Shop has become a Las Vegas tourist destination. You can visit to pawn something or see the items on sale. About 4,000 people visit the place daily.

What happened to the show Pawn Stars?

Over five years after Richard Harrison, Pawn Stars cast's death, the show still airs on the History Channel.

Does Pawn Stars actually buy the items?

Most customers/sellers featured in Pawn Stars bring vintage or antique items to the store. The appraisals are legit but rehearsed. In other words, producers set aside a day to film, but customers/sellers on Pawn Stars aren't paid for their 15 minutes of fame.

The net worth of the Pawn Stars' cast members varies due to factors like how many episodes one has appeared in and how they invest the money they earn from the show. The recurring cast has made their wealth from other sources, not primarily from the Pawn Stars.

Briefly.co.za shared a list of hot cartoon characters people love watching. The most attractive cartoon characters usually play lead roles. Animation artists who make them often exaggerate the physical features human beings find attractive.

As a result, the exaggerated features trigger visual stimulation in the viewers' brains and make one overlook the fact that the character is not real. The characters are idealized to the point that many can't help but temporarily develop a crush on them.

Source: Briefly News