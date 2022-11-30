Top 100: 90s cartoons that will fancy your kids or siblings today
What cartoons were in the 90s? Regarding cartoon shows, nothing can beat the fun and charm that 90s cartoons used to have. 90s kids can never forget the joy they used to get from watching epic and classic cartoon shows. From the charismatic, handsome hunk Johnny Bravo to the brave-hearted Powerpuff Girls to the geek Dexter's Laboratory, these old shows gave people animated heroes to choose from.
The 1990s cartoons were relatable to everyday kids and teenagers. These shows were less about fantasy worlds with distressed damsels, prince charming, and unreal villains. In the comic shows, they fought crime, bullies, and evil corporations, which are evident in the real world. Yet when those 90s cartoons spoke about problems that people face daily, they formed a strong connection and made them more believable.
History of cartooning
Before the emergence of animations, the earliest cartoons were made on paper, using pen and ink. Winsor McCay did the first cartoon that was created through animation in the early 1900s. He is regarded as the father of modern animation.
Top 100 90s cartoons list
It was not just kids who watched these shows. Even young adults and teenagers started to watch cartoons too. The list below will make you nostalgic and dodge your memory. It will also give you a list of comics to watch.
- Johnny Bravo
- Courage the Cowardly Dog
- The Powerpuff Girls
- SpongeBob Squarepants
- Pokémon
- Tiny Toon Adventures
- Bobby's World
- TaleSpin
- Doug
- The Ren & Stimpy Show
- Reading Rainbow
- Arthur
- Hey Arnold!
- Mega Babies
- Mummies Alive!
- Monster Rancher
- Cardcaptor Sakura
- The Big Comfy Couch
- Tom & Jerry Kids
- The Wild Thornberrys
- Captain Planet And The Planeteers
- Bonkers
- Goof Troop
- Taz-Mania
- Sonic The Hedgehog
- The Mask: Animated Series
- Timon & Pumbaa
- The Addams Family
- Kipper
- Dexter's Laboratory
- X-Men
- Superman: The Animated Series
- Make Way for Noddy
- The Simpsons
- The Mask
- Duck Tales
- Darkwing Duck
- Rugrats
- Animaniacs
- Rocko's Modern Life
- The Critic
- Gargoyles
- ReBoot
- Pinky and the Brain
- Freakazoid!
- Barney & Friends
- Untalkative Bunny
- It's Itsy Bitsy Time
- Nanalan'
- Are You Afraid of the Dark?
- Goosebumps
- The Angry Beavers
- 2 Stupid Dogs
- Little Bear
- Beetlejuice
- Garfield And Friends
- Aladdin
- Cartoon Planet
- Cow and Chicken
- Road Rovers
- Daria
- King of the Hill
- South Park
- Histeria!
- Beyblade
- Medabots
- The Magic School Bus
- The Little Lulu Show
- Pepper Ann
- Blue's Clues
- Art Attack
- The Care Bears
- Angela Anaconda
- Ed, Edd N Eddy
- Pingu
- The Jungle Book
- Rocket Power
- Family Guy
- Futurama
- Dragon Ball Z
- The Amanda Show
- Pippi Longstocking
- Todd Mcfarlane's Spawn
- Dilbert
- Iron Man
- The Maxx
- Kablam!
- Home Movies
- Earthworm Jim
- Eek! The Cat
- Rolie Polie Olie
- The Little Mermaid
- The Transformers
- Zoboomafoo
- Madeline
- On Flux
What is the 90s cartoon style called?
Inkblot Cartoon Style is the cartoons from the 90s style most prevalent from The Silent Age of Animation. Most historians refer to this as Rubber Hose Animation because characters' arms, legs and pretty much everything else are usually animated as if they were made of rubber tubing and without elbows or knees.
What cartoons were popular in the 90s UK?
- Angelmouse
- The Animal Shelf
- Animal Stories
- The Blobs
- Bob the Builder
- The Caribou Kitchen
- Count Duckula
- Cubeez
- Dig & Dug with Daisy
- Dino Babies
- Fourways Farm
- Funnybones
- Spider!
- Spot (franchise)
- Starhill Ponies
Where can I find 90s cartoons?
Are you wondering where you can watch the best 90s cartoons on the web? Watch full episodes of classic 90's cartoons for free on these sites:
- WB Kids
- Boomerang
- DC Kids
- DisneyNow
- Toonami Aftermath
- Internet Archive
- TopCartoons.tv
- Amazon Prime Video
- Hulu
- YouTube
What is the oldest cartoon still running?
The award for the longest-running American primetime TV series, animated series and sitcom, in general, goes to The Simpsons. The Simpsons had its first episode in 1989 and have lasted for 33 seasons.
These 90s cartoons helped create memories that will last forever, and every cartoon character has something good and unique that it teaches. There is something oddly comforting about revisiting these childhood classics, from nostalgic theme songs to memorable characters. Watch them today and bid farewell to all your worries.
Source: Briefly News