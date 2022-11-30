Top 100: 90s cartoons that will fancy your kids or siblings today

What cartoons were in the 90s? Regarding cartoon shows, nothing can beat the fun and charm that 90s cartoons used to have. 90s kids can never forget the joy they used to get from watching epic and classic cartoon shows. From the charismatic, handsome hunk Johnny Bravo to the brave-hearted Powerpuff Girls to the geek Dexter's Laboratory, these old shows gave people animated heroes to choose from.

Inkblot Cartoon Style is the comic style most prevalent from The Silent Age of Animation.

The 1990s cartoons were relatable to everyday kids and teenagers. These shows were less about fantasy worlds with distressed damsels, prince charming, and unreal villains. In the comic shows, they fought crime, bullies, and evil corporations, which are evident in the real world. Yet when those 90s cartoons spoke about problems that people face daily, they formed a strong connection and made them more believable.

History of cartooning

Before the emergence of animations, the earliest cartoons were made on paper, using pen and ink. Winsor McCay did the first cartoon that was created through animation in the early 1900s. He is regarded as the father of modern animation.

Top 100 90s cartoons list

It was not just kids who watched these shows. Even young adults and teenagers started to watch cartoons too. The list below will make you nostalgic and dodge your memory. It will also give you a list of comics to watch.

Cartoons help create memories that will last forever, and every cartoon character has something good and unique that it teaches.

Johnny Bravo

Courage the Cowardly Dog

The Powerpuff Girls

SpongeBob Squarepants

Pokémon

Tiny Toon Adventures

Bobby's World

TaleSpin

Doug

The Ren & Stimpy Show

Reading Rainbow

Arthur

Hey Arnold!

Mega Babies

Mummies Alive!

Monster Rancher

Cardcaptor Sakura

The Big Comfy Couch

Tom & Jerry Kids

The Wild Thornberrys

Captain Planet And The Planeteers

Bonkers

Goof Troop

Taz-Mania

Sonic The Hedgehog

The Mask: Animated Series

Timon & Pumbaa

The Addams Family

Kipper

The 90s cartoons spoke about problems that people face daily, making them more believable.

Dexter's Laboratory

X-Men

Superman: The Animated Series

Make Way for Noddy

The Simpsons

The Mask

Duck Tales

Darkwing Duck

Rugrats

Animaniacs

Rocko's Modern Life

The Critic

Gargoyles

ReBoot

Pinky and the Brain

Freakazoid!

Barney & Friends

Untalkative Bunny

It's Itsy Bitsy Time

Nanalan'

Are You Afraid of the Dark?

Goosebumps

The Angry Beavers

2 Stupid Dogs

Little Bear

Beetlejuice

Garfield And Friends

Aladdin

Cartoon Planet

Cow and Chicken

Road Rovers

Daria

King of the Hill

South Park

Histeria!

Beyblade

Medabots

The Magic School Bus

The Little Lulu Show

Pepper Ann

90s kids can never forget the joy they used to get from watching epic and classic cartoon shows.

Blue's Clues

Art Attack

The Care Bears

Angela Anaconda

Ed, Edd N Eddy

Pingu

The Jungle Book

Rocket Power

Family Guy

Futurama

Dragon Ball Z

The Amanda Show

Pippi Longstocking

Todd Mcfarlane's Spawn

Dilbert

Iron Man

The Maxx

Kablam!

Home Movies

Earthworm Jim

Eek! The Cat

Rolie Polie Olie

The Little Mermaid

The Transformers

Zoboomafoo

Madeline

On Flux

What is the 90s cartoon style called?

Inkblot Cartoon Style is the cartoons from the 90s style most prevalent from The Silent Age of Animation. Most historians refer to this as Rubber Hose Animation because characters' arms, legs and pretty much everything else are usually animated as if they were made of rubber tubing and without elbows or knees.

What cartoons were popular in the 90s UK?

Angelmouse

The Animal Shelf

Animal Stories

The Blobs

Bob the Builder

The Caribou Kitchen

Count Duckula

Cubeez

Dig & Dug with Daisy

Dino Babies

Fourways Farm

Funnybones

Spider!

Spot (franchise)

Starhill Ponies

Where can I find 90s cartoons?

Are you wondering where you can watch the best 90s cartoons on the web? Watch full episodes of classic 90's cartoons for free on these sites:

WB Kids Boomerang DC Kids DisneyNow Toonami Aftermath Internet Archive TopCartoons.tv Amazon Prime Video Hulu YouTube

What is the oldest cartoon still running?

The award for the longest-running American primetime TV series, animated series and sitcom, in general, goes to The Simpsons. The Simpsons had its first episode in 1989 and have lasted for 33 seasons.

These 90s cartoons helped create memories that will last forever, and every cartoon character has something good and unique that it teaches. There is something oddly comforting about revisiting these childhood classics, from nostalgic theme songs to memorable characters. Watch them today and bid farewell to all your worries.

