Who is Phil McGraw's spouse? Find out whether he is still married

News broke in early 2023 that iconic psychologist and TV personality Dr Phil will end his self-titled series after its 2023 season. The announcement saw a newfound spotlight on his life, including personal relationships. Phil McGraw's spouse has also been featured on the show, but less is known of her. Here, we discuss Phil McGraw's spouse and what else we know of the psychologist's life.

Phil McGraw and his wife, Robin McGraw, attended the women's final on day 14 of the French Open 2022 on 4 June 2022 in Paris, France. Photo: Jean Catuffe

Source: Getty Images

Robin McGraw and Phil have been married for decades, publicly supporting each other through TV appearances and social media posts. Apart from being often seen on the show, Robin remains a more reclusive figure than her husband. Here is the TV personality's profile summary.

Profile summary and bio

Full name Phillip Calvin McGraw Nickname 'Dr Phil' Date of birth 1 September 1950 Age 73 years old in 2023 Zodiac sign Virgo Birthplace Vinita, Oklahoma, USA Romantic orientation Heterosexual Religious beliefs Christianity Current residence Beverly Hills, California, USA Current nationality American Marital status Married to Robin McGraw (1976) Divorced from Debbie Higgins (1970 to 1973) Ethnicity Caucasian Gender Male Height 191 cm Hair colour Bald (2023) Eye colour Grey Parents Jerry McGraw (née Stevens) and Joe McGraw Siblings Donna McGraw, Brenda McGraw, and Deana McGraw Profession Psychologist, TV producer and presenter, and actor Education University of North Texas Midwestern State University University of Tulsa Shawnee Mission North High School Native language English Net worth $460 million Social media profiles Instagram X (Twitter) TikTok

The TV personality is no stranger to controversy, with his show subjected to positive and negative reviews. The series' controversy stems from his harsh approach to individuals on the show.

Dr Phil’s age

Phillip is 73 years old at the time of writing, as he was born on 1 September 1950. His zodiac sign is Virgo.

Where does Phil McGraw live now?

The TV personality lives in Beverly Hills, California, USA, in a stunning sprawling mansion with his partner. The 15,000-square-foot estate was bought for $29.5 million in 2011 and boasts five bedrooms and nine full bathrooms.

Is Dr Phil married?

Public curiosity sees many fans wondering whether the iconic TV figure is in a serious relationship. Phillip is happily married as of 2023.

How many times has Dr Phil been married?

Although Phillip is in a happy and loving marriage, this is not his first one. He has been married twice, but his second marriage is substantially more successful than the first.

The happy couple at the men's final between Novack Djokovic and Stan Wawrinka at the 2016 US Open at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center on 11 September 2016. Photo: Jean Catuffe

Source: Getty Images

Is Dr Phil married to his first wife?

Dr Phil’s first wife was Debbie Higgins. The couple were married between 1970 and 1973. Dr Phil’s marriage to Debbie ended three years before he married his second wife, Robin McGraw. Dr Phil’s second wife has been married to the star since 1976.

Robin McGraw is a writer born in Los Angeles, California, USA. She is a New York Times bestselling author, an actress, and an encouraging partner to her famous husband. Robin's most notable acting credits include The Bold and the Beautiful (2009), Christmas in Washington (2008), Celebrity Family Feud (2015), and The Insider (2016).

How old is Dr Phil McGraw’s wife?

Robin was born on 28 December 1953, making her 69 years old at the time of writing. She will be 70 on 28 December 2023, and her zodiac sign is Capricorn.

What religion is Dr Phil and his wife?

Although he does not often mention religion, Phillip and his wife are considered Christians. His religious views are relatively untouched in his public written works, leaving some to wonder whether his ideas are changing.

Do Dr Phil and Robin have children?

The couple share two children, Jay McGraw and Jordan McGraw. Jay was born Jay Phillip McGraw on 12 September 1979 in Wichita County, Texas, USA.

Jordan McGraw was born on 1 October 1986 in Wichita Falls, Texas, USA, and he is married to media personality Morgan Stewart since 9 December 2020. The couple share one child, an actor and composer.

Why is Robin always on the Dr Phil show?

The TV personality's wife has been openly supportive of her husband's career, which has led to Robin frequently appearing on her famous husband's reality TV show. Robin offers perspective and advice to women struggling with various issues, supporting those in need.

Why did Dr Phil lose his license in 2006?

Although he holds a doctorate in psychology, Phillip is not a licensed psychologist. The psychologist lost his license in 2006, but the reason is less nefarious than many may think.

His license expired in 2006, and he let it lapse by his own volition, presumably as Phillip works mainly on a TV show rather than directly working with patients in a private practice.

Dr Phil McGraw, Robin McGraw and David Foster attended the David Foster Foundation Gala at Rogers Arena on 21 October 2017 in Vancouver, Canada. Photo: Andrew Chin

Source: Getty Images

Are Dr Phil and Oprah still friends?

The two prominent TV personalities are well-documented friends, having been friends for decades. The duo met while Oprah was preparing for a libel trial in 1996.

Why is Dr Phil leaving his show?

Fans were shocked to hear that the long-running Dr. Phil show will end after its 2023 season, marking 21 years of the successful series. Fans wondered: 'What happened to Dr Phil?'. Although he is ending the show as it is, he will still feature on TV screens.

According to an announcement by CBS Media Ventures, he plans to announce a 'strategic, prime-time partnership with CBS Media Ventures, scheduled for an early 2024 launch.

Phil McGraw's spouse openly supports her husband in his professional endeavours, showing a solid marriage that goes from strength to strength as time goes on. Robin has proven to be a supportive and loving wife who is happy to stay behind the scenes and publicly support Phil.

READ ALSO: Gerald McRaney's spouse, Delta Burke, is a talented actress

Briefly.co.za wrote an article on another celebrity spouse, Delta Burke. Although Delta is often referred to as Gerald McRaney's spouse, she is successful in her own right as a talented actress.

What do we know of her life? You can read more details on Delta Burke's private and professional life.

Source: Briefly News