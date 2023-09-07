Pamela Hudak's biography: All about Robert Blake's third wife

Pamela Hudak came into the limelight because of her marriage to disgraced actor Robert Blake. She was the actor's third wife, but their marriage lasted just over one year. Blake passed away in March 2023 from heart disease at 89.

Pamela Hudak was Robert Blake's third wife.

Robert Blake was a sought-after actor from the 1930s until the late 1990s. He is known for his roles in Hollywood classic films and TV shows like In Cold Blood, Baretta, and Judgement Day: The John List Story. He fell out of favour with the entertainment industry after being accused of his second wife's fatal shooting in 2001.

Pamela Hudak's profile summary and bio

Full name Pamela Hudak Date of birth Around 1962 Age Around 61 in 2023 Place of birth United States Nationality American Gender Female Sexual orientation Straight Marital status Divorced Former husband Late actor Robert Blake (2017 to 2018) Known for Being the third wife of actor Robert Blake

Pamela Hudak's bio

Hudak married actor Robert Blake in March 2017 at Beverly Hills City Hall. The two had known each other for decades and dated for some time in 1991, 1995, and 1997. Hudak testified in Robert's favour during his 2005 trial for the fatal shooting of his second wife, Bonny Lee Bakley.

Blake filed for divorce in early December 2018 due to irreconcilable differences after over one year of marriage. In the legal filings, the former TV star asked the court to deny Pamela any spousal support request.

How old is Pamela Hudak?

She was 55 when she married the late actor Robert Blake in 2017. Pamela Hudak's age in 2023 is around 61 years. Her nationality is listed as American.

Robert filed for divorce from Hudak after over one year of marriage.

Pamela Hudak's net worth

Pamela's exact net worth is unknown, although various sources estimate it to be around $500,000. Her ex-husband, Robert Blake, had an estimated net worth of negative $3 million at the time of his death in 2023. He filed for bankruptcy in 2006 after the court ordered him to pay Bonny Lee's estate of $30 million for her wrongful death.

Who is Robert Blake married to now?

The Baretta star was not married when he died in March 2023 at 89. He was in three former marriages, two of which ended in divorce. His first wife was Sondra Kerry, whom he divorced in 1983 after 22 years of marriage.

Blake's second wife was Bonny Lee Bakley from 2000 to 2001. She was shot dead in his car in 2001, and the prosecutors accused him of hiring a hitman for $10,000. He was acquitted in 2005, but a civil jury later found him liable for Bonny's wrongful death.

Who was Robert Blake's third wife?

Blake's third wife was Pamela Hudak. The couple knew each other for decades before marrying in 2017, but they divorced a year later.

A civil jury found Robert Blake liable for the wrongful death of Bonny Lee Bakley.

What happened to Blake and his first wife?

Robert Blake and his first wife, Sondra Kerr, tied the knot in 1961 when they were 28 and 25, respectively. The former couple divorced in 1983 after 22 years of marriage. Reports later emerged claiming that Blake had been abusive towards Kerr.

Sondra testified against Robert in his 2005 wrongful death lawsuit for the fatal shooting of Bonny Lee. She claimed that the actor had tried to hire a hitman to kill her and her then-boyfriend, actor Steve Railsback, and blame their deaths on the followers of mass killer Charles Manson.

Who are Robert Blake's kids?

The late actor had three children from two marriages. He welcomed daughter Delinah, a psychology professor, and son Noah, an actor, with first wife, Sondra Kerr. He shared a daughter, Rose Lenora Sophia, with his second wife, Bonny Lee Bakley.

Did Robert Blake have a relationship with his daughter?

Robert and his daughter Rose did not have a close relationship when she was growing up. Rose was only 11 months old when her mother, Bonny, passed away, and she was raised by her half-sister Delinah and her husband in Sherman Oaks, California.

In the summer of 2019, then-19-year-old Rose told People that she had started creating a connection with her then-86-year-old father, whom she referred to as Robert rather than Dad. She last saw him when she was five and felt ready to contact him after turning 18.

Rose started reconnecting with Blake when she turned 18.

Robert Blake's third wife, Pamela Hudak, chose to live a private life away from the limelight. Nothing has been heard of her since their divorce, even after the actor's death in 2023.

