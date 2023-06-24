How old was Regina Lasko when she had her only son, Harry?

Regina Lasko is an American production manager but is best known for being the wife of retired talk show host David Letterman. The couple tied the knot in 2009, although they began their relationship in 1986. Their only son Harry was born in 2003 when the TV host was 56.

Regina Lasko and David Letterman married in 2009. Photo: Stephen Lovekin

Source: Getty Images

David Letterman was one of America's greatest late show hosts for over three decades, but his success was marred by scandals. He was accused of having affairs with his female employees, an issue he admitted. David previously dated an employee, Merrill Markoe and his wife, Regina, is his former staff member.

Regina Lasko's profile and bio summary

Full name Regina Lasko Date of birth 20th November 1960 Age 62 years old in 2023 Birth sign Scorpio Place of birth United States Current residence North Salem, New York Nationality American Gender Female Sexual orientation Straight Marital status Married Husband David Letterman (Since March 2009) Children Son Harry Joseph Letterman Profession Production manager Known for Being the wife of David Letterman

How old is Regina Lasko?

She was born on 20th November 1960 in the United States. Regina Lasko's age is 62 years as of July 2023.

Regina Lasko's spouse

Lasko started dating the retired talk show host in 1986. Photo: Olivier Douliery

Source: Getty Images

Regina tied the knot with former talk show host David Letterman on 19th March 2009 in a civil ceremony held at the Teton County Courthouse in Choteau, Montana. The couple started dating in February 1986, and Regina had to wait for 23 years before she became Letterman's wife.

David Letterman and Regina Lasko's relationship has not been without ups and downs. In 2009, the now-retired talk show host discussed his affairs with the women who worked for him. He decided to address the issue after an individual tried to extort $2 million from him in exchange for not exposing him.

The extorter was later arrested, and David testified before a grand jury. He admitted that it would have been embarrassing if the individual had come out with the information.

My response to that is, yes, I have. Would it be embarrassing if it were made public? Perhaps it would...I feel like I need to protect these people - I need to certainly protect my family.

David's previous girlfriend, Merrill Markoe, who he dated for about ten years, was also his staffer. She worked as the show's head writer and producer. Markoe was still in a relationship with David when he started dating his other employee, Regina Lasko.

Regina Lasko's children

David Letterman and Regina Lasko have one child, a son called Harry Joseph Letterman. The retired late talk show host named him after his late father.

David Letterman with wife Regina and son Harry in 2017. Photo: Kate Patterson for The Washington Post

Source: Getty Images

How old was Regina Lasko when she had her son?

She welcomed her only son, Harry, on 3rd November 2003 in North Salem, New York, United States. Regina Lasko got pregnant at 42 and gave birth a few days before celebrating her 43rd birthday. She was dating David Letterman at the time before they tied the knot about six years later. The boy is now 19 years old.

In 2005, there was a plot to kidnap a then 16-month-old Harry by Kelley Allen Frank, who worked as a painter at Letterman's ranch in Montana. The man had confided in his friend about his plan to hold Harry and his nanny for a $5 million ransom. The friend contacted authorities leading to Frank's arrest.

What does Regina Lasko do for a living?

David Letterman's wife is an American production manager. Some of her projects include;

Another World (1991)

(1991) Saturday Night Live (1989)

(1989) Late Night with David Letterman: 7th Anniversary Special (1989)

Lasko is a production manager and previously worked for Letterman. Photo: Walter McBride

Source: Getty Images

Regina Lasko's net worth

The production manager has an estimated net worth of $2 million. Her husband, David Letterman, has a net worth of about $400 million in 2023.

Did David Letterman ever get married?

The retired talk show host has been in two marriages. Before meeting his current wife, Regina Lasko, he was married to his high school sweetheart, Michelle Cook.

David was only 21 when he tied the knot in July 1968 in Muncie, Indiana. The former couple were together for about nine years before divorcing in October 1977, just as Letterman's career was taking off.

He started dating Merrill Markoe about five years later, in 1982, just before he became the host of Late Night With David Letterman on NBC. The two lived together in the 1980s but never tied the knot.

David Letterman retired in 2015. Photo: Andrew Toth

Source: Getty Images

Regina Lasko has been with David Letterman for over 36 years, and their marriage is still going strong despite the challenges. The couple lives in North Salem, New York.

READ ALSO: Barbara Walters' daughter, Jacqueline Dena Guber, is the apple of her eye

Briefly.co.za highlighted lesser-known facts about Barbara Walter's only daughter Jacqueline Guber. Barbara was an American broadcast media journalist and creator of The View. She passed away at 93.

Jacqueline had a complicated relationship with her mother when she was a teenager, a situation that drove her to drug abuse. How was their bond before Barbara died?

Source: Briefly News