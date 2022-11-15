What is Jacqueline Dena Guber's net worth? Bio, age, husband, career, profiles

The internet has created room for people to address the skeletons in their closets. These stories remind us that being a celebrity does not mean you have everything figured out. These details about Jacqueline Dena Guber's net worth fill you in on her life struggles and wins.

Barbara Walters and Jacqueline Dena Guber made headlines when they publicly spoke about their complicated relationship. Jackie spoke about her troubled childhood, her struggle with her identity, and her foster mother's fame overshadowing her existence. She also revealed her plan to touch lives through her struggles and triumph.

Jacqueline Dena Guber's profile and bio summary

Full name Jacqueline Dena Guber Gender Female Popular for Barbara's Walter's adopted daughter Date of birth 14th June 1968 Age 54 years (2022) Birthday 14th June Birth sign Gemini Place of birth United States of America Nationality American Sexual orientation Straight Height in cm 165 cm Height in inches 5'5" Body measurements 34-29-37 inches Weight in kg 58 kg Weight in lbs 127.8 lbs Hair colour Blonde Eye colour Deep blue Occupation Businesswoman Marital status Divorced Ex-partners Mark Danforth and Scott Pontius Father Lee Guber Mother Barbara Walters

How old is Jacqueline Dena Guber?

Jacqueline Dena Guber, aged 54 years in 2022, was born on 14th June 1968 in the United States of America.

Jacqueline Dena Guber's height

According to sources in 2022, she stands at 5 feet 5 inches and weighs 58 kilograms. Her body measurements are 34-29-37 inches.

Jacqueline Dena Guber's family

She is famous for being the adopted daughter of Barbara Walters and Lee Guber. Her biological parents' identities are not publicly known. Lee and Barbara adopted Jacqueline when she was eight years of age. Initially, they planned to adopt a baby boy.

Jacqueline Dena Guber's parents

Barbara had suffered several miscarriages but kept it a secret. She had been married to Robert Henry Katz before. However, the marriage ended in divorce in 1957. Barbara married Lee and experienced issues with giving birth. Therefore, the couple adopted a baby girl named Jacqueline after her sister.

Barbara Walter

Barbara Walter, Jacqueline Dena Guber's mother, is an established and retired American TV personality, journalist and author. She is famous for her incredible interviewing abilities and popularity with viewers. She is famous for hosting several ABC News programs throughout her career in media. Some of them include:

20/20

Today

The View

ABC Evening News

Walter's media career spanned between 1951 and 2015 although she gained popularity in the 1960s The highlight of her career was interviewing every sitting US president and first lady, from Richard Nixon to Barrack Obama. She also interviewed Donald Trump and Joe Biden before they became presidents.

Lee Guber

Similarly, Lee was also an established icon in the entertainment industry. He owned music fairs, music theatres, wax museums and advertising agencies. Lee was married thrice. His first wife, Edna Shanis, bore him two children, Zev and Carol. In December 1963, he married Barbara. In 1982, he married Lois Wyse, with whom he remained married until his death in March 1988 due to cancer.

Jacqueline Dena Guber's siblings

Jacqueline's ancestral roots remain a mystery. Nonetheless, she has two half-siblings, Carol and Zev.

Is Jacqueline Dena Guber married?

In 2022, reports reveal she is not married. However, she has been married twice. Her last marriage ended more than a decade ago.

Mark Danforth

Her first marriage was to Mark Danforth. Danforth remains a mystery to the public. They allegedly met on the East Coast. However, their marriage eventually ended in a divorce. Before the split up, Jacqueline had adopted Mark's surname; hence most people then knew her as Jacqueline Danforth.

Scott Pontius

After her first marriage, Jackie Guber married her husband, Scott Pontius who is a businessman and entrepreneur. Unfortunately, their marriage of ten years came crumbling down. There are no verifiable details about what instigated their divorce.

Jacqueline Dena Guber's alcoholism

Jacqueline was riddled with substance abuse problems, as chronicled by her mother in her biography. When she was thirteen, she would sneak out to parties in New York City. As a result, she was introduced to alcohol and methamphetamines.

Arrests

In 2013, Jacqueline was arrested for driving under the influence and verbally confronting an officer. In 2014, she was arrested again in Florida for driving highly intoxicated. She spent two days in jail. She was later released on a $1000 bail.

Intervention

A concerned Barbara enrolled her on an intervention program in Idaho. She stayed there for three years and attended high school there. Later, Jackie started New Horizons, an intervention program that treated women battling addiction disorders. It ceased operations in 2008.

Jacqueline Dena Guber's net worth

It is also unclear how much she is worth, although some sources purport that she is worth $1 million. Her mother is a retired journalist whose net worth is a whopping $170 million.

What does Jacqueline Dena Guber do for a living?

Jacqueline Dena Guber is presumed to be an entrepreneur, although there are no precise details about her business ventures. Neither is there credible information about her career.

Is Barbara Walters married?

She was married four times. Her most recent marriage was to Merv Adelson, which lasted between 1986 and 1992.

Does Barbara Walters have a relationship with her daughter?

In a previous episode of Oprah's Master Class, she revealed that she adores her daughter. They also addressed their strained relationship and their efforts to patch things up.

These details about Jacqueline Dena Guber's net worth highlight her life and what it was like having a celebrity mother who adopted her.

