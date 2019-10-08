Complete list of 702 presenters: their photos and names

Radio 702 is one of the top radio stations in South Africa. It is known for airing interesting, educational, and entertaining shows. 702 presenters are eloquent, bubbly, and engaging. The station is fortunate to have attracted elite South African media personalities.

A collage of some of the 702 presenters. Photo: @relebogile, @clementmanyathela, @bonglez, @refiloempakanyane (modified by author)

Source: UGC

702 presenters have made the radio station the top news and talk station. They are in charge of offering news, business, sport, and trending issues. They often have phone-in debates with audiences.

Complete list of 702 presenters

There are 13 702 radio presenters at the moment. Each of them has carved their niche in the market and is in charge of a particular show. Check out the 702 presenters' photos and names below.

1. Africa Melane

Africa Melane is one of the best Radio 702 presenters. He is an accountant by profession and is passionate about current issues.

He hosts Early Breakfast on 702 and CapeTalk, a weekday show that runs from 4:00 am to 6:00 am. He explores stories that matter and unpacks various issues affecting contemporary society.

2. Aubrey Masango

Aubrey Masango smiling for pictures in grey and black suits. Photo: @sobercurioussocialites (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Until 2009, Aubrey Masango was in the corporate world. The St John’s College alumnus is a natural presenter, facilitator, MC, voice-over artist, and inspirational speaker.

The hosts The Aubrey Masango Show every weekday from 8.00 pm to midnight. Besides broadcasting, he is a lecturer on entry-level management at various tertiary centres.

3. Bongani Bingwa

Bongani Bingwa in a black and yellow outfit and grey suit. Photo: @bonglez (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Bongani Bingwa is a seasoned media personality. He hosts the Breakfast show on the station. He previously hosted the Afternoon Drive on the same station.

He was a presenter and journalist on Carte Blanche before joining 702. In his career, Bongani has interviewed and interacted with various leaders, celebrities, senior politicians, authors, and high flyers globally.

4. Bruce Whitfield

Bruce Whitfield is pictured outdoors. Photo: @Bruce Whitfield (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Bruce Whitfield hosts 702 Talk Radio and The Money Show on 567 Cape Talk. He has an entrepreneurial spirit and loves everything to do with money and finances.

The award-winning financial journalist has a creative and engaging show. Whitfield sensitises his listeners to money matters and is a sought-after MC, public speaker, and conference facilitator.

5. Clement Manyathela

Clement Manyathela smiling for pictures in a blue suit and brown trench coat. Photo: @clementmanyathela (modified by author)

Source: UGC

In 2013, Clement Manyathela graduated from the University of Pretoria with A Bachelor Of Arts degree in Journalism. Today, he hosts The Clement Manyathela Show on 702.

How do I contact Clement Manyathela? Fans of his work can interact with him on his Twitter account.

6. John Perlman

The John Perlman Show airs every weekday from 3.00 pm to 6.00 pm. John Perlman is a journalist with a ton of experience.

He delivers daily news stories from different parts of the world. The journalist is an inductee of South Africa’s Radio Hall of Fame. In 2013, he won the News and Actuality Presenter of the Year award.

7. Kenny Maistry

Kenny Maistry smiling for pictures in casual wear. Photo: @kennymaistry (modified by author)

Source: UGC

702's Solid Gold and Soulful Sundays by Kenny Maistry are must-listen-to on weekends. Growing up, Kenny knew he wanted to be a media personality.

He started his career in 1988 on campus radio. He worked in several other media stations before joining 702. His love for good music is captivating.

8. Mandy Wiener

You can catch Mandy Wiener every weekday from 12.00 pm to 1.00 pm. She is one of the top female 702 presenters.

Wiener hosts the Midday Report. Fans love her investigative insights and approach. She has covered South Africa's breaking news stories. She started her career at 702 and has since made a homecoming.

9. Nonn Botha

Nonn Botha pictured in the 702 Studios. Photo: @Nonn Botha (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Nonn Botha hosts Solid Gold, a show that plays the widest selection of favourite hits from the '70s, '80s and '90s. The bubbly media personality knew radio was her true calling after listening to Capital Radio and Radio Bop.

You can use the 702 live-streaming option to catch her on air. Botha enjoys the intimacy she has with the listeners.

10. Paul Mtirara

Soul music that touches a nerve and elicits a deep emotional response is what Paul Mtirara lives for. He has been in the radio industry for almost two decades.

The seasoned journalist is among the people who pioneered the Soul Movement in the country. He says that his listeners govern how he does radio.

11. Refiloe Mpakanyane

Refiloe Mpakanyane posing for pictures in the studio. Photo: @refiloempakanyane (modified by author)

Source: UGC

The Weekend Breakfast on 702 is hosted by Refiloe Mpakanyane, a seasoned radio personality. The show airs from 6.00 am to 10.00 am every Saturday and Sunday.

Her show focuses on the latest local and global trends in food, fashion, and other things. It also explored the latest occurrences around the diverse and lively Johannesburg neighbourhoods.

12. Relebogile Mabotja

Relebogile Mabotja posing for pictures in black and white outfits. Photo: @relebogile (modified by author)

Source: UGC

#702Afternoons with Relebogile Mabotja is a show about contemporary life and lifestyle topics. Relebogile Mabotja is a lively radio host who dissects topical conversations, trending and burning issues, surprising news, and light-hearted issues.

Her sass and warmth have won the hearts of numerous people. Besides hosting on 702, she has a daily talk show called Unpacked with Relebogile Mabotja on YouTube and SABC 3. She also runs The Relebogile Mabotja Foundation.

13. Richard Nwamba

Richard Nwamba smiling for pictures. Photo: @Richard Nwamba (modified by author)

Source: UGC

This is Africa with Richard Nwamba is a show that appreciates Africa and its people. Richard Nwamba has a deep love for Africa and African music.

He is known for playing authentic music from different parts of the continent. He tells the story of Africa through song.

Who are the hosts of 702?

The current hosts are Richard Nwamba, Relebogile Mabotja, Refiloe Mpakanyane, Paul Mtirara, Nonn Botha, Mandy Wiener, Kenny Maistry, John Perlman, Clement Manyathela, Bruce Whitfield, Bongani Bingwa, Aubrey Masango, and Africa Melane.

Where is John Berks today?

John Berks is one of the previous 702 presenters. The former breakfast presenter passed away in June 2022 after a long illness and was interred in the Jewish section of West Park Cemetery.

Who left 702?

Azania Mosaka, Stephen Grootes, Joanne Joseph, Aki Anatasiou, and Eusebius McKaiser are among the presenters who left 702 recently.

How much do South African radio presenters earn?

Details of 702 presenters' salaries are scarce online. However, each presenter signs a personalised contract with the station. The amount may vary depending on the experience and background.

Who are the Radio 702 sports presenters?

The station does not have particular sports presenters at the moment. Various presenters talk about the latest happenings, including sports-related issues, in their shows.

The current 702 presenters are known for running lively and engaging shows. They are dedicated and experienced journalists who have made an indelible mark on South Africa's journalism industry.

READ ALSO: Full list of domestic and international airports in South Africa

Briefly.co.za recently published a complete list of all domestic and international airports in South Africa. The country has over 90 airports offering domestic and international flights.

Some airports are small, while others are large. Each has people in management to ensure operations run smoothly.

Source: Briefly News