Full list of domestic and international airports in South Africa
Are you looking for good, reliable airports in South Africa? Maybe you want to tour the country, or you often travel for work and need a list of all South Africa international airports. Below is a list of all the international and domestic airports in South Africa.
There are 54 countries in Africa, and flying directly to less developed countries on the continent is quite a challenge. Since South Africa, Nigeria, Ethiopia, Kenya, and Egypt, are among the main hubs of sub-Saharan Africa, many flights to other parts of Africa connect to these hubs.
Most people fly to countries in the southern part of Africa through SA airports. If you want to explore cities and regions in South Africa, you might require flights to travel between destinations because this is a big country. This article lists all international and domestic airports in the country:
List of international airports in South Africa
South Africa has 22 international airports. The Durban International Airport is excluded from the list. It operated from 1951 to 2010 before being replaced by the King Shaka International Airport. Below is a list of all international airports in South Africa.
- OR Tambo International Airport
- Bram Fischer International Airport
- Cape Town International Airport
- King Shaka International Airport
- Lanseria International Airport
- Polokwane International Airport (Pietersburg Int'l)
- Kruger Mpumalanga International Airport
- Chief Dawid Stuurman International Airport
- Ulundi Airport (Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi Airport)
- Hendrik Van Eck Airport (Phalaborwa Airport)
- Richards Bay Airport
- Skukuza Airport
- Pietermaritzburg Airport
- East London Airport
- Plettenberg Bay Airport
- George Airport
- Hoedspruit Airport (Eastgate Airport)
- Kimberley Airport
- Mala Mala Airport
- Margate Airport
- Mthatha Airport (was K.D. Matanzima Airport)
Which are the domestic airports in South Africa?
There are over 100 national airports in South Africa. Most of them connect to major cities in the country and regions that have tourist attractions. Below is a list of domestic airports in South Africa
- Andrew's Field Airport
- Aggeneys Airport
- Alexander Bay Airport (Kortdoorn Airport)
- Aliwal North Airport
- Alkantpan Airport
- Alldays Airport
- Barberton Airport
- Tommy's Field
- Bethlehem Airport
- Bhisho Airport
- Bothaville Airport
- Brakpan Airport
- Brits Airfield
- Bultfontein Airport
- Calvinia Airport
- Robben Island Airstrip
- Carnarvon Airport
- Ceres Airfield
- Cradock Airport
- Clanwilliam Airfield
- Ellisras Airport (Mitimba Airport)
- Empangeni Airport
- Ermelo Airport
- Ficksburg Airport
- Cape Winelands Airport
- Delta 200 Airstrip
- Gariep Dam Airport
- Giyani Airport
- Graaff Reinet Airport
- Grahamstown Airport
- Greytown Airport
- Harmony Airport
- Harrismith Airport
- Hazyview Airport
- Heidelberg Airport
- Hluhluwe Airport
- Grand Central Airport
- Kleinzee Airport
- Klerksdorp Airport (PC Pelser Airport)
- Koiingnaas Airport (Koingnaas Airport)
- Komatipoort Airport
- Kroonstad Airport
- Krugersdorp Airport
- Johan Pienaar Airport
- Ladysmith Airport
- Baragwanath Aerodrome (Sylerfontein Airport)
- Lichtenburg Airport
- Finsch Mine Airport
- Louis Trichardt Airport
- Lusikisiki Airport
- Mahikeng Airport (Mmabatho Airport)
- Majuba Power Station Airport
- Malelane Airport
- Marble Hall Airport
- Middelburg Airport
- Mkuze Airport (Mkuzi Airport)
- Modimolle Airport (Nylstroom Airport)
- Morningstar Airfield
- Mossel Bay Airport
- Mtubatuba Airport
- Musina Airport (Morningside Farm Airport)
- Wild Coast Sun Airport (Mzamba Airport)
- Nelspruit Airport
- Newcastle Airport
- Ngala Airfield
- Oudtshoorn Airport
- Parys Airport
- Piet Retief Airport
- Pietersburg Civil Aerodrome
- Pilanesberg International Airport
- Pongola Airport
- Port Alfred Airport
- Port St. Johns Airport
- Potchefstroom Airport
- Prieska Airport
- Queenstown Airport
- Reivilo Airport
- Robertson Airfield
- Rustenburg Airfield
- Secunda Airport
- Sishen Airport
- Springbok Airport
- Springs Airport
- Stellenbosch Airport
- Andrew's Field
- Swellengrebel Airport
- New Tempe Airport
- Thaba Nchu Airport
- PR Mphephu Airport
- Tutuka Power Station Airport
- Tzaneen Airport
- Venetia Mine Airport
- Vereeniging Airport
- Victoria West Airport
- Virginia Airport
- Vredenburg Airport
- Vredendal Airport
- Vryburg Airport
- Vryheid Airport
- Welkom Airport
- Wintervogel Airfield
- Witbank Airport
- Wonderboom Airport
- Zeerust Airport
- Zulu Inyala Airport
The top airports in South Africa
Below are vital details you should know about the top airports in South Africa. The list contains domestic and international airports in the country:
1. OR Tambo International Airport
OR Tambo is one of Africa's largest and busiest airports. It is usually referred to as 'the gateway of Africa' because of its perfect location, accessibility, and excellent connectivity. OR Tambo International Airport also has modern facilities for passenger satisfaction. It transports about 650,000 tonnes of cargo and serves over 21 million air passengers every year. There are many top hotels inside and around the airport.
2. Cape Town International Airport
The Cape Town International Airport is the third largest airport in Africa. It is also known to be a VIP and tourist destination for those looking for top-notch services. The airport serves about 10 million passengers annually.
3. King Shaka International Airport
The King Shaka International Airport in Durban is a world-class airport and one of the best airports in Africa. It has been a robust secondary route into South Africa and the main point of entry at Kwa-Zulu Natal since its inception on 1st May 2010. The King Shaka International Airport's annual passenger capacity is about 7.5 million. It has been voted the best airport in middle and east Africa for several years.
4. Bram Fischer International Airport
Bram Fischer is the main airport in the Free State Province. It serves over 300,000 passengers per annum. It is the heart of this province's economy because it is at an ideal location. Bram Fischer International Airport's ability to facilitate growth and development in the province makes it essential to South Africa's overall economy.
5. Upington International Airport
Upington is one of the smallest airports in South Africa. It has been in use since the early 1900s. The airport mainly facilitates business trips, which account for about 80% of South Africa's air transport traffic. The remaining 20% are tourists. Upington International Airport is imperative because it brings foreign investment and revenue into the region.
6. Bethlehem Airport
Bethlehem Airport is in Bethlehem town in the Free State province of South Africa. It resides at 5,561 feet (1,695 m) above mean sea level. Bethlehem Airport has two runways; 13/31 with a grass surface measuring 1,311 by 46 metres (4,301 ft × 151 ft) and 11/29 with an asphalt surface measuring 1,175 by 15 metres (3,855 ft × 49 ft).
7. Pongola Airport
Pongola Airport is in Pongola town in KwaZulu-Natal province, South Africa. It resides at an elevation of 942 feet (287 m) above mean sea level. Pongola Airport has a 6/34 asphalt surface runway measuring 698 by 18 metres (2,290 ft × 59 ft).
8. Rustenburg Airfield
Rustenburg Airfield is a municipal airport near Rustenburg in the North West province of South Africa. It is licensed as per the South African Civil Aviation Authority standards. It resides at an elevation of 3,700 feet (1,128 m) above mean sea level. Rustenburg Airfield has a 16/34 asphalt surface runway measuring 1,224 by 15 metres (4,016 ft × 49 ft).
9. Wonderboom Airport
Wonderboom Airport is in Pretoria North, South Africa. It was opened in 1937 and was originally a civilian airstrip for light aircraft. It was used for military training purposes during the Second World War. Wonderboom Airport returned to civilian control in 1945 and remained a light aircraft facility to date.
10. Vryburg Airport
Vryburg Airport is in Vryburg town in the North West province, South Africa. The UK's Royal Air Force built the first airport in Vryburg in 1919 for regular flights between Cairo and Cape Town. The current Vryburg Airport is located south of Vryburg and was completed in March 1939. The South African Department of Defence used it during the Second World War.
How many airports are in South Africa?
There are over 120 airports in South Africa (international and domestic). The Airports Company South Africa SOC Ltd (Group) owns most of the biggest international and national airports in SA.
How many international airports are in South Africa?
There are 22 international airports in South Africa.
How many domestic airports are in South Africa?
There are over 100 national airports in South Africa.
What operates many in South Africa's national airports?
Airports Company South Africa SOC Ltd (Group) operates and owns nine principal airports in South Africa, including three international gateways; OR Tambo, King Shaka International, and the Cape Town airports.
Which is the main airport in South Africa?
OR Tambo International Airport in Johannesburg is the biggest and busiest airport in South Africa. It receives over 21 million passengers annually.
What are the 3 international airports in South Africa?
OR Tambo International Airport, Cape Town International Airport, and King Shaka International Airport are the top three international airports in South Africa.
Which city of South Africa has the most airports?
Johannesburg has the most airports in South Africa. It has 3 major airports in the country: OR Tambo International Airport, Grand Central Airport, and Lanseria International Airport.
What is the biggest international airport in Africa?
OR Tambo International Airport in South Africa is the largest airport in Africa.
How many countries does South African Airways fly to?
South African Airways serves more than half of the African Union states. It flies to 15 countries and 19 destinations in Africa. South African Airways is a member of Star Alliance (the world's largest global airline alliance network).
Domestic and international airports in South Africa offer customers quality travelling experiences. Whether you are looking to do business or travel for leisure, this list will give you all you need to get that airport that is perfect for you. It is also evident that international airports in South Africa are amazing and offer superb customer service. Also, the list of domestic airports in South Africa should help with navigation, especially with local flights.
