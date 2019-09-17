Are you looking for good, reliable airports in South Africa? Maybe you want to tour the country, or you often travel for work and need a list of all South Africa international airports. Below is a list of all the international and domestic airports in South Africa.

There are 54 countries in Africa, and flying directly to less developed countries on the continent is quite a challenge. Since South Africa, Nigeria, Ethiopia, Kenya, and Egypt, are among the main hubs of sub-Saharan Africa, many flights to other parts of Africa connect to these hubs.

Full list of domestic and international airports in South Africa

Most people fly to countries in the southern part of Africa through SA airports. If you want to explore cities and regions in South Africa, you might require flights to travel between destinations because this is a big country. This article lists all international and domestic airports in the country:

List of international airports in South Africa

South Africa has 22 international airports. The Durban International Airport is excluded from the list. It operated from 1951 to 2010 before being replaced by the King Shaka International Airport. Below is a list of all international airports in South Africa.

OR Tambo International Airport

Bram Fischer International Airport

Cape Town International Airport

King Shaka International Airport

Lanseria International Airport

Polokwane International Airport (Pietersburg Int'l)

Kruger Mpumalanga International Airport

Chief Dawid Stuurman International Airport

Ulundi Airport (Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi Airport)

Hendrik Van Eck Airport (Phalaborwa Airport)

Richards Bay Airport

Skukuza Airport

Pietermaritzburg Airport

East London Airport

Plettenberg Bay Airport

George Airport

Hoedspruit Airport (Eastgate Airport)

Kimberley Airport

Mala Mala Airport

Margate Airport

Mthatha Airport (was K.D. Matanzima Airport)

Which are the domestic airports in South Africa?

There are over 100 national airports in South Africa. Most of them connect to major cities in the country and regions that have tourist attractions. Below is a list of domestic airports in South Africa

Andrew's Field Airport

Aggeneys Airport

Alexander Bay Airport (Kortdoorn Airport)

Aliwal North Airport

Alkantpan Airport

Alldays Airport

Barberton Airport

Tommy's Field

Bethlehem Airport

Bhisho Airport

Bothaville Airport

Brakpan Airport

Brits Airfield

Bultfontein Airport

Calvinia Airport

Robben Island Airstrip

Carnarvon Airport

Ceres Airfield

Cradock Airport

Clanwilliam Airfield

Ellisras Airport (Mitimba Airport)

Empangeni Airport

Ermelo Airport

Ficksburg Airport

Cape Winelands Airport

Delta 200 Airstrip

Gariep Dam Airport

Giyani Airport

Graaff Reinet Airport

Grahamstown Airport

Greytown Airport

Harmony Airport

Harrismith Airport

Hazyview Airport

Heidelberg Airport

Hluhluwe Airport

Grand Central Airport

Kleinzee Airport

Klerksdorp Airport (PC Pelser Airport)

Koiingnaas Airport (Koingnaas Airport)

Komatipoort Airport

Kroonstad Airport

Krugersdorp Airport

Johan Pienaar Airport

Ladysmith Airport

Baragwanath Aerodrome (Sylerfontein Airport)

Lichtenburg Airport

Finsch Mine Airport

Louis Trichardt Airport

Lusikisiki Airport

Mahikeng Airport (Mmabatho Airport)

Majuba Power Station Airport

Malelane Airport

Marble Hall Airport

Middelburg Airport

Mkuze Airport (Mkuzi Airport)

Modimolle Airport (Nylstroom Airport)

Morningstar Airfield

Mossel Bay Airport

Mtubatuba Airport

Musina Airport (Morningside Farm Airport)

Wild Coast Sun Airport (Mzamba Airport)

Nelspruit Airport

Newcastle Airport

Ngala Airfield

Oudtshoorn Airport

Parys Airport

Piet Retief Airport

Pietersburg Civil Aerodrome

Pilanesberg International Airport

Pongola Airport

Port Alfred Airport

Port St. Johns Airport

Potchefstroom Airport

Prieska Airport

Queenstown Airport

Reivilo Airport

Robertson Airfield

Rustenburg Airfield

Secunda Airport

Sishen Airport

Springbok Airport

Springs Airport

Stellenbosch Airport

Andrew's Field

Swellengrebel Airport

New Tempe Airport

Thaba Nchu Airport

PR Mphephu Airport

Tutuka Power Station Airport

Tzaneen Airport

Venetia Mine Airport

Vereeniging Airport

Victoria West Airport

Virginia Airport

Vredenburg Airport

Vredendal Airport

Vryburg Airport

Vryheid Airport

Welkom Airport

Wintervogel Airfield

Witbank Airport

Wonderboom Airport

Zeerust Airport

Zulu Inyala Airport

The top airports in South Africa

Below are vital details you should know about the top airports in South Africa. The list contains domestic and international airports in the country:

1. OR Tambo International Airport

OR Tambo is one of Africa's largest and busiest airports. It is usually referred to as 'the gateway of Africa' because of its perfect location, accessibility, and excellent connectivity. OR Tambo International Airport also has modern facilities for passenger satisfaction. It transports about 650,000 tonnes of cargo and serves over 21 million air passengers every year. There are many top hotels inside and around the airport.

2. Cape Town International Airport

The Cape Town International Airport is the third largest airport in Africa. It is also known to be a VIP and tourist destination for those looking for top-notch services. The airport serves about 10 million passengers annually.

3. King Shaka International Airport

The King Shaka International Airport in Durban is a world-class airport and one of the best airports in Africa. It has been a robust secondary route into South Africa and the main point of entry at Kwa-Zulu Natal since its inception on 1st May 2010. The King Shaka International Airport's annual passenger capacity is about 7.5 million. It has been voted the best airport in middle and east Africa for several years.

4. Bram Fischer International Airport

Bram Fischer is the main airport in the Free State Province. It serves over 300,000 passengers per annum. It is the heart of this province's economy because it is at an ideal location. Bram Fischer International Airport's ability to facilitate growth and development in the province makes it essential to South Africa's overall economy.

5. Upington International Airport

Upington is one of the smallest airports in South Africa. It has been in use since the early 1900s. The airport mainly facilitates business trips, which account for about 80% of South Africa's air transport traffic. The remaining 20% are tourists. Upington International Airport is imperative because it brings foreign investment and revenue into the region.

6. Bethlehem Airport

Bethlehem Airport is in Bethlehem town in the Free State province of South Africa. It resides at 5,561 feet (1,695 m) above mean sea level. Bethlehem Airport has two runways; 13/31 with a grass surface measuring 1,311 by 46 metres (4,301 ft × 151 ft) and 11/29 with an asphalt surface measuring 1,175 by 15 metres (3,855 ft × 49 ft).

7. Pongola Airport

Pongola Airport is in Pongola town in KwaZulu-Natal province, South Africa. It resides at an elevation of 942 feet (287 m) above mean sea level. Pongola Airport has a 6/34 asphalt surface runway measuring 698 by 18 metres (2,290 ft × 59 ft).

8. Rustenburg Airfield

Rustenburg Airfield is a municipal airport near Rustenburg in the North West province of South Africa. It is licensed as per the South African Civil Aviation Authority standards. It resides at an elevation of 3,700 feet (1,128 m) above mean sea level. Rustenburg Airfield has a 16/34 asphalt surface runway measuring 1,224 by 15 metres (4,016 ft × 49 ft).

9. Wonderboom Airport

Wonderboom Airport is in Pretoria North, South Africa. It was opened in 1937 and was originally a civilian airstrip for light aircraft. It was used for military training purposes during the Second World War. Wonderboom Airport returned to civilian control in 1945 and remained a light aircraft facility to date.

10. Vryburg Airport

Vryburg Airport is in Vryburg town in the North West province, South Africa. The UK's Royal Air Force built the first airport in Vryburg in 1919 for regular flights between Cairo and Cape Town. The current Vryburg Airport is located south of Vryburg and was completed in March 1939. The South African Department of Defence used it during the Second World War.

How many airports are in South Africa?

There are over 120 airports in South Africa (international and domestic). The Airports Company South Africa SOC Ltd (Group) owns most of the biggest international and national airports in SA.

How many international airports are in South Africa?

There are 22 international airports in South Africa.

How many domestic airports are in South Africa?

There are over 100 national airports in South Africa.

What operates many in South Africa's national airports?

Airports Company South Africa SOC Ltd (Group) operates and owns nine principal airports in South Africa, including three international gateways; OR Tambo, King Shaka International, and the Cape Town airports.

Which is the main airport in South Africa?

OR Tambo International Airport in Johannesburg is the biggest and busiest airport in South Africa. It receives over 21 million passengers annually.

What are the 3 international airports in South Africa?

OR Tambo International Airport, Cape Town International Airport, and King Shaka International Airport are the top three international airports in South Africa.

Which city of South Africa has the most airports?

Johannesburg has the most airports in South Africa. It has 3 major airports in the country: OR Tambo International Airport, Grand Central Airport, and Lanseria International Airport.

What is the biggest international airport in Africa?

OR Tambo International Airport in South Africa is the largest airport in Africa.

How many countries does South African Airways fly to?

South African Airways serves more than half of the African Union states. It flies to 15 countries and 19 destinations in Africa. South African Airways is a member of Star Alliance (the world's largest global airline alliance network).

Domestic and international airports in South Africa offer customers quality travelling experiences. Whether you are looking to do business or travel for leisure, this list will give you all you need to get that airport that is perfect for you. It is also evident that international airports in South Africa are amazing and offer superb customer service. Also, the list of domestic airports in South Africa should help with navigation, especially with local flights.

