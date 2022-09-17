Who is Jehan Mackay? Age, children, wife, career, education, profiles, net worth

Jehan Mackay is a South African businessman who has worked with notable organizations in Mzansi, such as Tactical Software Systems PTY Ltd and EOH. He is also known as the ex-husband of Sarah Langa, one of the most famous bloggers in South Africa.

Unfortunately, former EOH executive Jehan Mackay has taken centre stage in corruption allegations involving payments to senior ANC figures, including Zizi Kodwa. In addition, EOH was linked to alleged corruption in an R120 million department of defence software deal.

Profile summary

Nationality South African Religion Islamic Education University of Pretoria, British Columbia Institute of Technology, Rick Hansen Senior Secondary Languages English, Portuguese Sexual orientation Straight Marital status Divorced Ex-wife Sarah Langa-Heaton Residence Johannesburg, South Africa LinkedIn Jehan Mackay

Jehan Mackay's age

None of Jehan Mackay's profiles reveals his date of birth. But most acknowledge he was born in 1976 and is believed to be 46 years old.

Education profile

Jehan has an MDP Certificate from the University of Pretoria, a BA in Economics from British Columbia Institute of Technology, and a Computer Science Certificate from Rick Hansen Senior Secondary in Abbotsford. In addition, he has MCSE and MCP certificates and is proficient in several programming languages, including C, C++, SQL, Pascal, and 4GL.

Career

Mackay's shrewd business skills have made him work in different organizations over the last few years. Before returning to South Africa, the businessman worked abroad for five years in various capacities, including:

Systems Programmer at Marketlinc Telecommunications in Vancouver, B.C.

Systems Programmer at Shopco Foods, Vancouver, B.C.

Computer Operator at Homelife Realty in Abbotsford, B.C.

After returning to Mzansi, Mackay secured a position as a Director at Tactical Software Systems PTY Ltd in Sandton, Johannesburg. He has held that position to date since September 2005.

He became the EOH executive shortly after he and his father Danny purchased the IT firm. EOH is one of the biggest IT service management companies in South Africa and was founded in 1998. Per his LinkedIn profile, the businessman has held the executive position since March 2011.

Jehan Mackay's net worth

As per most of his profiles, the businessman has an estimated net worth that ranges from $10 million to $18 million. His fortune mainly stems from his IT business, which he started in 2000 with his father, Danny. The two have made a lot of money thanks to their hard work.

In 2014, the duo snapped a handful of luxurious Atlantic seaboard and Sandhurst homes. Each was estimated to have a worth varying between R65 million and R111 million. They also have an invaluable asset known as The Pentagon.

This is by far among their most expensive property. The designer mansion has to-die-for views of Cape Town's Atlantic Ocean and the Twelve Apostles. They allegedly rent it out over the festive season for R150, 000 a day.

If this is not telling enough, then his luxury lifestyle might paint a picture of his net worth. Jehan Mackay's cars include a blazing red Ferrari, reportedly one of the most expensive ever bought in the country. He allegedly spent tens of millions to get it.

Scandals

Jehan found himself at the centre of the corruption charges brought against EOH. Millions of rands were sucked from this sprawling technology conglomerate, implicating him and other prominent business people like George Sebulela and government officials like Zizi Kodwa for facilitating the alleged fraud.

But the Deputy Minister of State Security Zizi Kodwa rejected the State Capture Inquiry's finding of ties to Jehan Mackay, claiming he had loaned him over R1 million back in 2015. Following the allegations, EOH revealed it had lodged a criminal case against the former executive and other involved parties.

Who is Jehan Mackay's wife?

The businessman is currently divorced. But his relationship with his ex-wife Sarah Langa-Heaton is well known. Jehan Mackay and Sarah Langa tied the knot in 2016 despite an 11-year age gap.

Because Jehan is Islamic and Sarah a Christian, the two held two different weddings, each respecting their varying religions. But unfortunately, their love story did not have a happy ending.

They were only married for two years and ten months, after which Mackay reportedly left her. He was rumoured to have left Sarah because of the irreconcilable differences stemming from her social media addiction.

Interestingly, Sarah revealed that she made her first million from her divorce. Reports indicate that her divorce from Jehan left her with R3 million.

Jehan Mackay is a South African businessman best known for his executive role in the technology group EOH. But others may know him as the ex-husband of stunning South African lifestyle and fashion influencer Sarah Langa.

