Richard Mcvey: age, children, first wife, height, career, profile, worth

Starting a company and making it thrive for years is not a minor achievement. The life and successes of Richard Mcvey depict a successful entrepreneur who became focused and significantly achieved his goals.

Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Richard Mcvey. Photo: @MarketAxess

Source: Twitter

Richard McVey is an American entrepreneur who started his career by being employed by the JP Morgan company. He later launched his company, MarketAxess, which has been successful over the years. He has been the chairman and the chief executive officer of the company since April 2000. The company operates an electronic trading platform for corporate bonds and other fixed-income products.

Richard Mcvey’s profile summary

Full name : Richard Mitchell McVey

: Richard Mitchell McVey Nickname: Rick

Rick Date of birth: July 2, 1959

July 2, 1959 Age: 62 years

62 years Zodiac sign : Cancer

: Cancer Place of birth: Painesville, Ohio, U.S

Painesville, Ohio, U.S Current residence : United States of America

: United States of America Nationality : American

: American Occupation : Chairman and Chief Executive Officer

: Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Company : MarketAxess

: MarketAxess Board member : Miami University Foundation, Colby College Board of trustees

: Miami University Foundation, Colby College Board of trustees Previous employer: JP Morgan

JP Morgan Hair colour : Brown

: Brown Eye colour : Brown

: Brown Gender: Male

Male Weight : 62 kg

: 62 kg Height : 5 feet 6 inches

: 5 feet 6 inches University : Miami University (B.A.), Indiana University (MBA)

: Miami University (B.A.), Indiana University (MBA) Relationship: Married

Married Children: 3 daughters

3 daughters Spouse: Lara Spencer

Lara Spencer Religion : Christianity

: Christianity Net worth: Approximately $600 million

Early life

The entrepreneur was born on July 2, 1959, in Painesville, Ohio, U.S. His father ran an oil company and was an active stock investor in Cleveland. Mitchell grew up in the same area where he was schooled. He pursued his undergraduate degree in Finance at Miami (Ohio) University. Later he joined Kelley School of Business in 1983 to pursue a Master’s Degree.

Career

Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Richard Mcvey. Photo: @MarketAxess

Source: Twitter

McVey got his first job in 1991 when JP Morgan employed him to run the North American Futures and Options Business. He was in charge of institutional brokerage, research, operations, finance, and compliance. His operations led him to be promoted, and he became the company's managing director.

Mitchell relocated to New York in 1995 and continued to work for the same employer. This time, he dealt with fixed income as he ran JP Morgan's North America Fixed Income Sales. In addition, he managed the institution's fixed income securities distribution until 2000.

While still working with JP Morgan, he proposed the MarkerAxess business model as part of their program. The model was designed to back executives' ideas for using web-based technology.

However, in April 2000, Mitchell launched Marketaxess as an independent venture. He led funding which raised a capital of $24 million from JP Morgan and other market participants. The first public offering for the company was made in November 2004. Since its inception, Mitchell has served the company as its chairman and Chief Executive Officer to date.

Wife and children

Who is the entrepreneur married to? He is married to Lara Spencer, the co-anchor for Good Morning America. McVey has three daughters from a previous marriage. Not much is known about his previous wife.

Richard McVey's net worth

According to Celebrity Net Worth, McVey's worth as of August 2021 is $600 million. He owns more than 13,417 units of Marketaxess stock which are worth $365,184,969. For the last 17 years, he has sold $208,557,700 worth of stock.

Richard McVey fast facts

Newlyweds M. McVey and Lara Spencer attend Day 9 of the US Open held at the USTA Tennis Center in New York City. Photo: Adrian Edwards

Source: Getty Images

Is Richard McVey married? Yes. His wife is known as Lara Spencer. Who are Richard McVey's children? He is a father of 3 daughters. How much is Richard Mcvey's worth? As of August 2021, Richard's net worth is $577 million. What is the name of Richard McVey's company? McVey's company is known as MarkerAxess. How old is Richard Mcvey? He was born on July 2, 1959. Therefore, Richard McVey’s age is 62 years as of 2021. Where is Richard McVey's house located? It is in Greenwich, Connecticut (CT), USA. What is Richard McVey's height? He is 5 feet 6 inches tall. Which sites can you get Richard McVey's profiles? His profiles can be found on almost all social media pages, such as Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.

Richard McVey has proved without a doubt that where there is a will, there is a way. He started by being employed and made the JP Morgan business flourish as the managing director. He followed the footsteps of his father, who was a great investor in the stock market.

READ ALSO: Carlos Ghosn: age, children, wife, book, movie, podcast, profile, net worth

Briefly.co.za shared an article about Carlos Ghosn's age, children, wife, book, movie, podcast, profile, and net worth. He is an automobile business tycoon with considerable stakes in both Nissan and Renault in Japan.

The former Nissan CEO, Carlos Ghosn, seems to have gotten away with his alleged crimes, while former co-workers, friends, and even his wife face possible jail time. But, rumoured to be joining General Motors or Ford in America in the future, it looks like this tycoon will soon be back in business.

Source: Briefly.co.za